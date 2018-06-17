Successfully reported this slideshow.
エッジ強度最大化による最適トーンマッピング 松永 力 † 趙 延軍 † † 株式会社朋栄 佐倉研究開発センター E-mail: matsunaga@for-a.co.jp Abstract ハイダイナミックレンジ（HDR）画像をトーンマッ ピン...
図 1 SLT（Slice Transform）モデル [5] によるグローバル TM 処理． 案されている [15]．放送で用いることを考えると，画像 全体に対して一様なレベル変換を行うグローバル TM 処 理が処理速度の観点からは優位である...
J = − 1 2N ∑ i,j W [I(i, j)] ∇M [I(i, j); p] 2 + λ 2 (n+1∑ k=1 (αk − αmax)2 + n+1∑ k=1 (βk − β0/ max)2 ) + µ 2 (n+1∑ k=1 (...
D =           −1/∆q1 1/∆q1 · · · 0 −1/∆q2 1/∆q2 ... −1/∆qn 1/∆qn 0 · · · 0 1           , (23) E =   ...
0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1...
0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16...
0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 10 2...
0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 0.0 10.0 20.0 30.0 40.0 50.0 60.0 70.0 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7...
エッジ強度最大化による最適トーンマッピング論文 Optimal Tone Mapping by Edge Power Maximization

第24回画像センシングシンポジウムSSII2018

  1. 1. エッジ強度最大化による最適トーンマッピング 松永 力 † 趙 延軍 † † 株式会社朋栄 佐倉研究開発センター E-mail: matsunaga@for-a.co.jp Abstract ハイダイナミックレンジ（HDR）画像をトーンマッ ピング（Tone Mapping, TM）処理した結果の標準ダイ ナミックレンジ（SDR）画像におけるエッジ強度を最大 化する TM パラメータを計算する．SLT（Slice Trans- form）モデルにより定義されたグローバル TM 処理を 正則化により，エッジ強度を優先するリニア変換と平 均輝度値を優先するハードクリップ変換のトレードオ フとして，HDR 入力画像から自動的に決定するもので あり，解は最小二乗法により閉形式として得られる． 1 はじめに 次世代テレビ放送としての 4K/8K（スーパーハイビ ジョン [12]）超高精細映像は，解像度だけではなく，広 色域，高フレームレート，高ビット深度が ITU-R 勧告 BT.2020 1 として規定されている．映像の明るさを拡張 するハイダイナミックレンジ（HDR）も，拡張された信 号レベルを圧縮するための非線形の伝達関数が ITU-R 勧告 BT.2100 2 として規定された． 4K/8K 放送における HD コンテンツのリパーパス （repurpose）のためには，解像度変換が必要になる．近 年，超解像技術が盛んに研究されている [13]．その処理 の多くは反復によるものであるが，松永は画像の局所 的な時間空間方向による補間の重み付け平均とマルチ スケール化した非線形エンハンサによる 1 パスビデオ 超解像を提案した [9]．趙・松永 [16] は 1 パスビデオ超 解像処理を GPU により高速化した． 放送事業者は，現行地上デジタル放送は HD であっ ても，将来を見据えた 4K でのコンテンツ制作に取り組 み始めている．4K・8K 実用放送開始後も，HD 放送を 併存，継続していくことになると，4K/8K 解像度・色 域で収録した映像コンテンツを，逆に HD 解像度・色 域へ変換しなければならない．ここで問題となるのは 1 Recommendation ITU-R BT.2020-1, Parameter values for ultra-high deﬁnition television systems for production and in- ternational programme exchange (2014) 2 Recommendation ITU-R BT.2100, Image parameter values for high dynamic range television for use in production and international programme exchange (2016) 色域の変換であり，より広範囲な色域を持つ 4K/8K コ ンテンツを，より狭い色域の HD コンテンツに変換し なければならない．色域の変換は，プリンタやディス プレイへカラー表示するための色域（ガマット）マッピ ング（Gamut Mapping, GM）処理が，カラーマネジ メント技術として研究されてきた [4, 11]． 松永 [10] は，次世代テレビ放送 4K/8K（スーパーハ イビジョン）における BT.2020 色空間から，現行地上 デジタル放送における BT.709 3 色空間へ色域の変換を 行うために，均等色空間である CIELAB 表色系にて， 色相毎に最大色差平均の最小化による色域マッピング 値を計算した．そして，RGB 表色系を入出力とする 3 次元ルックアップテーブル（3DLUT）補間 [7] による 計算精度を実験的に評価した． 近年，さらに，映像の明るさを拡張するハイダイナ ミックレンジ（HDR）に注目が集まっている．HDR 映 像は 100%を越える信号レベルを様々な非線形の伝達関 数によりレベル変換したものを，圧縮・伝送し，これを 受像機側で元の信号レベル（リニア RGB）に戻して高 輝度表示するものである．最新のカメラでは，イメー ジセンサの進化により，これまでのダイナミックレン ジを越えて撮像することが可能となっており，「表示装 置の技術向上により，『黒』の表示輝度は変えず，表示 装置の最大輝度（ピーク輝度）を増大すること（ダイナ ミックレンジを拡張すること）が可能となった」「再現 範囲が広がった領域をハイライト再現に用い，新たな 視聴体験を提供する」「現実に近いハイライト再現（鏡 面反射や光沢の再現），ハイライト部の白飛びなどの改 善効果がある」とされている 4 ．そして，解像度，色域 同様に HDR 制作されたコンテンツの SDR 映像への変 換が必要とされている． HDR 画像を SDR 画像に変換する処理は，トーンマッ ピング（Tone Mapping, TM）と呼ばれて，グラフィック スの分野で多くの研究がなされており，様々な手法が提 3 Recommendation ITU-R BT.709-5, Parameter values for the HDTV standards for production and international pro- gramme exchange (04/2002) 4 総務省「情報通信審議会 情報通信技術分科会 ITU 部会 放送業 務委員会（第 19 回）配付資料」，2015 年 9 月 2 日開催．http:// www.soumu.go.jp/main_sosiki/joho_tsusin/policyreports/ joho_tsusin/docs_Broadcast/02ryutsu08_03000224.html
  2. 2. 図 1 SLT（Slice Transform）モデル [5] によるグローバル TM 処理． 案されている [15]．放送で用いることを考えると，画像 全体に対して一様なレベル変換を行うグローバル TM 処 理が処理速度の観点からは優位である．カメラ内部でも， 古くからダイナミックレンジ圧縮として，ニー（Knee） と呼ばれる処理が用いられてきた（付録 B 参照）． しかし，グローバル TM 処理を行うにしても，その レベル変換を行う関数はどのように決定すればよいだ ろうか？ 様々な関数が提案されているものの，ある方法 とある方法のどちらがよいのだろうか？ 従来の評価方 法としては，主観的な評価によるものがあるが [8]，定 量的に評価することは難しい．本論文は，それらの疑 問に答えるものであり，グローバル TM 処理した結果 の SDR 画像におけるエッジ強度を最大化する TM パラ メータを HDR 入力画像から自動的に決定する． 本論文の構成は，2 章で，エッジ強度を最大化する ためのトーンマッピングについて説明する．はじめに， SLT（Slice Transform）モデル [5] によるグローバル TM 処理を定義して，その処理結果の SDR 画像におけ るエッジ強度による目的関数を決定する．そして，エッ ジ強度による目的関数を最小化するグローバル TM パ ラメータを HDR 入力画像から計算する．計算の安定化 のために，正則化項 [2] を導入するが，これは，エッジ 強度を優先するリニア変換によるトーンマッピングと 平均輝度値を優先するハードクリップ変換によるトー ンマッピングのトレードオフになる．最終的な目的関 数をベクトル行列形式で書き直して，最小二乗法によ る閉形式の解を導出する．3 章で画像シミュレーション を行う．リニア変換，ハードクリップ変換，ニー変換， Reinhard グローバル TM [14, 15]，そして，エッジ強 度最大化 TM による SDR 変換画像の結果における平 均輝度値とエッジ強度により比較する．4 章で纏める． 2 エッジ強度最大化によるトーンマッピング 入力区分点 q = (q0, q1, . . . , qn)⊤ とすると，入力 x, qk−1 ≤ x < qk, k = 1, . . . , n は次のように表される [5]． x = rk(x)qk + (1 − rk(x))qk−1, (1) rk(x) = x − qk−1 qk − qk−1 . (2) TM 処理 M [x; p] は，入力区分点 q に対応する出力区 分点 p = (p0, p1, . . . , pn)⊤ により，次のように計算さ れる． M [x; p] = rk(x)pk + (1 − rk(x))pk−1 = ( x − qk−1 qk − qk−1 ) pk + ( 1 − x − qk−1 qk − qk−1 ) pk−1 = (x − qk−1)pk + ((qk − qk−1) − (x − qk−1))pk−1 qk − qk−1 = pkx − qk−1pk + qkpk−1 − pk−1x qk − qk−1 = ( pk − pk−1 qk − qk−1 ) x + pk−1qk − pkqk−1 qk − qk−1 = ( ∆pk ∆qk ) x + det P k ∆qk . (3) ここで， P k = ( pk−1 qk−1 pk qk ) . (4) TM 処理結果の SDR 画像におけるエッジ強度を最大 化するような TM パラメータ p を計算する．入力区分 点 q は予め与えられているとする．したがって，次の 目的関数 J を最小化する．
  3. 3. J = − 1 2N ∑ i,j W [I(i, j)] ∇M [I(i, j); p] 2 + λ 2 (n+1∑ k=1 (αk − αmax)2 + n+1∑ k=1 (βk − β0/ max)2 ) + µ 2 (n+1∑ k=1 (αk − γ1/0)2 + n+1∑ k=1 (βk − δ0/ max)2 ) . (5) ここで，第 1 項は TM 処理結果の SDR 画像のエッジ強 度であり，HDR 画素値 I(i, j) に対して，次のように計 算される． ∇M [I(i, j); p] 2 = ( M [I(i + 1, j); p] − M [I(i − 1, j); p] )2 + ( M [I(i, j + 1); p] − M [I(i, j − 1); p] )2 . (6) N はエッジ強度を計算する画素数である．エッジ強度 を最大化するために，負符号を付けて最小化としてい ることに注意する．W [I(i, j)] は画素値による重みであ り，例えば，次のようにする． W [I(i, j)] = { 1/qmax, I(i, j) < 1 1 − 1/qmax, 1 ≤ I(i, j) . (7) ただし，画素値 I(i, j) は 255 を 1 とする正規化を行っ ているとする．第 2 項，第 3 項は正則化項であり，λ, µ は正則化パラメータである [2]．αk, βk, および αmax, β0/ max, γ1/0, δ0/ max はそれぞれ， αk = { ∆pk/∆qk, 1 ≤ k ≤ n pk−1, k = n + 1 , (8) βk = { det P k/∆qk, 1 ≤ k ≤ n pk−1, k = n + 1 , (9) αmax = { pmax/qmax, 1 ≤ k ≤ n 0, k = n + 1 , (10) β0/ max = { 0, 1 ≤ k ≤ n pmax, k = n + 1 , (11) γ1/0 = { 1, qk ≤ 1 0, 1 < qk , (12) δ0/ max = { 0, qk ≤ 1 pmax, 1 < qk , (13) であり，λ → ∞ の極限で，TM 処理はリニア変換 M [x] = αmaxx になり，µ → ∞ の極限で，TM 処理はハー ドクリップ変換 M[x] = min(x, pmax) になる．ただし， いずれの場合も，x ≥ qmax で，M[x] = pmax とする． 式 (5) の目的関数 J をベクトル行列形式で表して， TM パラメータ p を最小二乗法により閉形式の解とし て導出する．式 (1)(2) より，入力 x, qk−1 ≤ x < qk, k = 1, . . . , n は， x = rk(x)⊤ q. (14) ここで， rk(x) = (0, . . . , 0, 1 − rk(x), rk(x), 0, . . . , 0)⊤ , (15) の n + 1 次元ベクトルであり，1 − rk(x) は第 k 成分， rk(x) は第 k + 1 成分である．したがって，TM 処理の 結果は， M [x; p] = rk(x)⊤ p. (16) x ≥ qn = qmax の場合は，k = (0, . . . , 0, 1)⊤ として， M [x; p] = k⊤ p. (17) x = (x1, . . . , xN )⊤ とすると， M [x; p] = M(x)p. (18) ここで，M(x) は，n + 1 次元ベクトル rk(x1)⊤ , . . . , rk(xN )⊤ , および k⊤ を縦に並べた N × (n + 1) 行列で ある．したがって，式 (5) の第 1 項のエッジ強度は， − 1 2N ∑ i,j W [I(i, j)] ∇M [I(i, j); p] 2 = − 1 2N ( ∥W MHp∥2 + ∥W MV p∥2 ) . (19) ここで， MH = M ( TH[i; +1] ) − M ( TH[i; −1] ) , (20) MV = M ( TV [i; +1] ) − M ( TV [i; −1] ) . (21) i は HDR 画素値 I(i, j) を縦に並べたベクトルを表し， TH[i; h], TV [i; v] はそれぞれ，画素座標 (i, j) を水平方 向に h 画素，垂直方向に v ライン移動するシフト作用 素である．W は，W ⊤ W = W 2 が画素値 I(i, j) によ る重み W[I(i, j)] からなる対角行列である． 式 (5) の第 2 項の正則化項は， λ 2 (n+1∑ k=1 (αk − αmax)2 + n+1∑ k=1 (βk − β0/ max)2 ) = λ 2 ( ∥Dp − αmax∥2 + ∥Ep − β0/ max∥2 ) . (22) ここで，D, E は，式 (23)(24) であり（次頁）， αmax = (αmax, . . . , αmax)⊤ , (25) β0/ max = (β0/ max, . . . , β0/ max)⊤ . (26) 式 (5) の第 3 項の正則化項は， µ 2 (n+1∑ k=1 (αk − γ1/0)2 + n+1∑ k=1 (βk − δ0/ max)2 ) = µ 2 ( ∥Dp − γ1/0∥2 + ∥Ep − δ0/ max∥2 ) . (27)
  4. 4. D =           −1/∆q1 1/∆q1 · · · 0 −1/∆q2 1/∆q2 ... −1/∆qn 1/∆qn 0 · · · 0 1           , (23) E =           q1/∆q1 −q0/∆q1 · · · 0 q2/∆q2 −q1/∆q2 ... qn/∆qn −qn−1/∆qn 0 · · · 0 1           . (24) ここで， γ1/0 = (γ1/0, . . . , γ1/0)⊤ , (28) δ0/ max = (δ0/ max, . . . , δ0/ max)⊤ . (29) 式 (19)(22)(27) をまとめると，式 (5) の目的関数 J は， J = − 1 2N ( ∥W MHp∥2 + ∥W MV p∥2 ) + λ 2 ( ∥Dp − αmax∥2 + ∥Ep − β0/ max∥2 ) + µ 2 ( ∥Dp − γ1/0∥2 + ∥Ep − δ0/ max∥2 ) . (30) 式 (30) を p で微分して 0 と置くと， ∂J ∂p = − 1 N ( M⊤ HW 2 MHp + M⊤ V W 2 MV p ) +λ ( D⊤ ( Dp − αmax ) + E⊤ ( Ep − β0/ max )) +µ ( D⊤ ( Dp − γ1/0 ) + E⊤ ( Ep − δ0/ max )) = ( (λ + µ) ( D⊤ D + E⊤ E ) − ( M⊤ HW 2 MH + M⊤ V W 2 MV ) /N ) p −λ ( D⊤ αmax + E⊤ β0/ max ) −µ ( D⊤ γ1/0 + E⊤ δ0/ max ) = 0. (31) したがって，TM 処理パラメータ p の最小二乗法 [6] に よる閉形式の解は次のようになる． p = ( G⊤ G )−1 G⊤ ( λ ( D⊤ αmax + E⊤ β0/ max ) +µ ( D⊤ γ1/0 + E⊤ δ0/ max )) , (32) G = (λ + µ) ( D⊤ D + E⊤ E ) − ( M⊤ HW 2 MH + M⊤ V W 2 MV ) /N. (33) これを，M[q0 = 0] = p0 = 0, M[x ≥ qn] = pn = pmax の境界条件を課して計算する（付録 A 参照）． 3 画像シミュレーション 評価用 HDR 画像 5 6 （OpenEXR 7 ）20 枚を，リニ ア変換，ハードクリップ変換，ニー変換，Reinhard グ ローバル TM [14, 15]，エッジ強度最大化 TM により， SDR 画像（8 ビット，[0, 255]）に変換する．RGB 表色 系から xyY 表色系へ変換して，輝度値 Y のみ処理した 結果を RGB 値に戻す [15]．各グローバル TM 処理は， 対数輝度値の平均値と最大最小値から決定した係数 [15] を修正した値によりスケール変換した輝度値 Y に対し て行う．ニー変換におけるニー関数，Reinhard グロー バル TM 処理を付録 B, C に示す． 図 2 (a) は，評価用 HDR 画像の 1 枚（図 3）の正則化 パラメータ λ, µ = 10 として，その比率を 10 : 0 ∼ 0 : 10 まで変えたときのエッジ強度最大化 TM パラメータ p の計算結果を表示したものである．入力区分点 q は HDR 画像における最大輝度値レベルを再帰的に 2 分割 して，最小区分点が 0.01 以下になるまで繰り返すこと により決定した．パラメータ計算に用いる画素は全画 素に対して，水平 1 画素垂直 1 ラインおきにサンプリ ングした．比率を変えることにより，ハードクリップ 変換からリニア変換まで変化している． 同図 (b) は，λ, µ の比率を 3.3 : 6.7 に固定して，そ れぞれの大きさを 33 ∼ 3.3 × 10−4 , 67 ∼ 6.7 × 10−4 まで変えたときの p の計算結果を表示したものである． 比率は，SDR 変換画像における平均輝度値が Reinhard グローバル TM による平均輝度値を越えないように選 んだ．λ, µ の大きさにより，TM 関数の形が微妙に変 化しており，そのときの λ, µ 値におけるエッジ強度を 最大化するように p が計算される．λ, µ が大きくなる に従い，データとしての画素値のエッジ強度によらず， 5 The HDR Photographic Survey, http://rit-mcsl.org/ fairchild//HDR.html 6 Creating cinematic wide gamut HDR-video for the evalu- ation of tone mapping operators and HDR-displays [3], https: //hdr-2014.hdm-stuttgart.de/ 7 http://www.openexr.com/
  5. 5. 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard Mix (a) (b) 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 -2 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard Average Luminance EdgePowerGeometricMean,EPL·EPH (c) (d) 図 2 (a) 正則化パラメータ λ, µ の比率によるエッジ強度最大化 TM のパラメータ計算結果，(b) λ, µ の大きさによ るエッジ強度最大化 TM のパラメータ計算結果，(c) 評価用 HDR 画像 20 枚のエッジ強度最大化 TM のパラメータ計 算結果，(d) SDR 変換画像における平均輝度値とエッジ強度相乗平均の平均・標準偏差． 表 1 SDR 変換画像における平均輝度値と LDR/HDR エッジ強度，エッジ強度相乗平均の平均・標準偏差． トーンマッピング 平均輝度値 LDR エッジ強度 HDR エッジ強度 エッジ強度相乗平均 エッジ強度最大化 TM（Edge Opt） 37.8 (± 15.2) 6.28 (± 3.33) 19.22 (± 15.50) 9.77 (± 4.99) リニア変換（Linear） 3.1 (± 4.3) 0.58 (± 0.93) 58.27 (± 40.92) 3.99 (± 1.75) ハードクリップ変換（Hard Clip） 53.0 (± 23.2) 8.73 (± 4.89) 1.04 (± 3.07) 1.54 (± 2.72) ニー変換（Knee） 51.3 (± 22.2) 8.31 (± 4.62) 6.57 (± 4.63) 6.55 (± 2.82) Reinhard グローバル TM [14, 15]（Reinhard） 38.4 (± 15.0) 5.97 (± 3.06) 14.56 (± 17.99) 7.42 (± 5.25) ハードクリップ変換とリニア変換を 3.3 : 6.7 で混合し た結果（Mix）に近づく．λ, µ が小さ過ぎると，正則化 の効果が得られず，計算結果は不安定となり，大きく変 動する．λ = 0.0033, µ = 0.0067 としたときに，p の計 算結果が Reinhard グローバル TM による平均輝度値 を越えず，かつ単調増加を満たす最小値となった．最終 的な TM 関数による SDR 変換画像の結果は，図 3 に 示す．その他の評価用 HDR 画像も同様にして λ, µ の 値を決定する． 図 2 (c) は，そのようにして決定した λ, µ による評価 用 HDR 画像 20 枚のエッジ強度最大化 TM パラメータ p の計算結果を重ねて表示したものである 8 ．p の計算 結果は変動しており，HDR 入力画像に適応している． 同図 (d) は，トーンマッピング関数による SDR 変換画 像における平均輝度値と LDR/HDR エッジ強度，エッ ジ強度相乗平均の平均・標準偏差の結果をグラフ表示 したものである．HDR 入力画像における入力区分点 q による最大 2 区間 [qn−2, qn] の画素値と同じ座標に対し て計算したものを HDR エッジ強度，それ以外の画素値 8 ただし，最大輝度値を 1.0 とする正規化をしている． と同じ座標に対して計算したものを LDR エッジ強度と して，それぞれ次のように計算する． EPH = 1 NH ∑ (i,j)∈{I(i,j)≥qn−2} ∇M[I(i, j); p] , (34) EPL = 1 NL ∑ (i,j)∈{I(i,j)<qn−2} ∇M[I(i, j); p] . (35) ここで，NH, NL はそれぞれ SDR 変換画像における HDR/LDR エッジ強度を計算する画素数である．グラ フの横軸が平均輝度値（Average Luminance），縦軸が エッジ強度相乗平均（Edge Power Geometric Mean,√ EPL · EPH）であり，エラーバーは各標準偏差を表 す．表 1 に SDR 変換画像における平均輝度値とエッジ 強度，および LDR/HDR エッジ強度の相乗平均の平均・ 標準偏差の結果を数値で示す．表中括弧内は標準偏差 である． リニア変換は HDR エッジ強度が最大であるが，平均 輝度値が低く，視認性が著しく悪い．ハードクリップ変 換は最も明るく，視認性が良いものの，HDR エッジ強 度が著しく低く，HDR 画素はクリップにより階調が失
  6. 6. 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard Average Luminance EdgePowerGeometricMean,EPL·EPH 図 3 SDR 変換画像例（1）．1 段目段左から，HDR 入力画像 5 の擬似カラー表示 [1]，各トーンマッピング関数，お よび各 SDR 変換画像における平均輝度値とエッジ強度相乗平均のグラフ．2 段目左から，リニア変換，ハードクリップ 変換，Reinhard グローバル TM [14, 15]，エッジ強度最大化（λ = 0.0033, µ = 0.0067）による SDR 変換画像．3 段 目は，各変換による SDR 変換画像のエッジ強度画像であり，見易さのためにレベルを 4 倍している． われていることが明らかである．ニー変換，Reinhard グローバル TM 9 ，エッジ強度最大化 TM による結果 は，その中間様を示しているが，エッジ強度最大化 TM による結果が，SDR 変換画像における HDR エッジ強 度がリニア変換に次いで大きく，エッジ強度相乗平均 が最大であり，HDR 画素の階調が保存されていると期 待される． 図 3, 4, 5 は，SDR 変換画像例である．それぞれ 1 段 目左から，HDR 入力画像を擬似カラー表示 [1] したも の，各トーンマッピング関数，および各トーンマッピン グ関数によるエッジ強度のグラフである．2 段目左から， リニア変換，ハードクリップ変換，Reinhard グローバ ル TM，エッジ強度最大化 TM による SDR 変換画像の 結果である．リニア変換による結果は全体に暗く，逆 にハードクリップ変換による結果は明るい．Reinhard グローバル TM とエッジ強度最大化 TM による結果は その中間様であり，HDR 画素の階調が保存されている が，エッジ強度最大化 TM の方が，エッジ強度相乗平均 が大きく，コントラストが強調されている．3 段目は， 各変換による SDR 変換画像のエッジ強度画像である． リニア変換による結果は明るさは暗いものの，エッジ 情報としてはすべて保存されている．逆に，ハードク リップ変換による結果は明るいものの，HDR 画素にお けるエッジ情報はクリップにより失われている． 4 まとめ ハイダイナミックレンジ（HDR）画像をトーンマッ ピング（Tone Mapping, TM）処理した結果の標準ダイ 9 ニー変換におけるニー関数のニーポイント p = 0.9, ニースロー プ d = 1, 上限値 a = 1 への到達点 b を入力 HDR 画像の最大値と した．Reinhard グローバル TM 関数における Lwhite を HDR 入 力画像における最大値とした．それぞれ 付録 B, C 参照． ナミックレンジ（SDR）画像におけるエッジ強度を最大 化する TM パラメータを計算した．SLT（Slice Trans- form）モデルにより定義されたグローバル TM 処理を 正則化により，エッジ強度を優先するリニア変換と平 均輝度値を優先するハードクリップ変換のトレードオ フとして，HDR 入力画像から自動的に決定するもので あり，解は最小二乗法により閉形式として得られる．リ ニア変換，ハードクリップ変換，Reinhard グローバル TM による SDR 変換画像における平均輝度値とエッジ 強度により比較評価した． 輝度値のスケール変換係数，正則化パラメータ等の 超パラメータが存在している．これを TM パラメータ p 同様，画像自身から自動的に決定したい．正則化パラ メータ λ, µ は Reinhard グローバル TM 関数を基準と して，探索により決定している．これには，正則化パ ラメータの決定に用いられるベイズ推定 [2] の適用が期 待される． 今後の課題としては， • ベイズ推定等による超パラメータの自動決定 • マルチコア CPU/GPU/FPGA による実装と HDR 映像のリアルタイム処理 が挙げられる． 参考文献 [1] A. O. Aky¨uz, False color visualization for HDR im- ages, Proceedings of First International Conference and SME Workshop on HDR imaging (HDRi2013), Porto, Portugal, pp. 26–30 (April 2013). [2] C. M. Bishop, Pattern Recognition and Machine Learning, Springer 2006. 元田 浩ら (監訳), 「パター ン認識と機械学習 (上・下)」 丸善出版, 2012 年 4 月．
  7. 7. 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard Average Luminance EdgePowerGeometricMean,EPL·EPH 図 4 SDR 変換画像例（2）．1 段目段左から，HDR 入力画像 5 の擬似カラー表示 [1]，各トーンマッピング関数，お よび各 SDR 変換画像における平均輝度値とエッジ強度相乗平均のグラフ．2 段目左から，リニア変換，ハードクリップ 変換，Reinhard グローバル TM [14, 15]，エッジ強度最大化（λ = 0.37, µ = 0.63）による SDR 変換画像．3 段目は， 各変換による SDR 変換画像のエッジ強度画像であり，見易さのためにレベルを 4 倍している． [3] J. Fr¨oehlich, S. Grandinetti, B. Eberhardt, S. Wal- ter, A. Schilling, and H. Brendel, Creating cinematic wide gamut HDR-video for the evaluation of tone mapping operators and HDR-displays, Proceedings of SPIE 9023, Digital Photography X, 90230X (March 7, 2014). [4] 画像電子学会編, 「カラーマネジメント技術 – 拡張色空 間とカラーアピアランス」, 東京電機大学出版局, 2008 年 7 月. [5] Y. Hel-Or and D. Shaked, A discriminative approach for wavelet denoising, IEEE Transactions on Image Processing, 17-4 (April 2008), 443–457. [6] 金谷 健一, 「これなら分かる最適化数学 – 基礎原理から 計算手法まで –」, 共立出版, 2005 年 9 月. [7] H. R. Kang, Computational Color Technology, SPIE Publications, May 2006. [8] P. Ledda, A. Chalmers, T. Troscianko, and H. Seet- zen, Evaluation of tone mapping operators using a high dynamic range display, ACM Transactions on Graphics - Proceedings of ACM SIGGRAPH 2005, 24-3, pp. 640–648 (July 2005). [9] 松永 力, 時間空間方向性補間とマルチスケール非線形エ ンハンサによる 1 パスビデオ超解像, 第 20 回画像セン シングシンポジウム (SSII2014) 講演論文集, 横浜 (パシ フィコ横浜), 2014 年 6 月. [10] 松永 力, 広色域映像のための最適色域マッピング, 第 22 回画像センシングシンポジウム (SSII2016) 講演論文集, 横浜 (パシフィコ横浜), 2016 年 6 月. [11] J. Moroviˇc, Color Gamut Mapping, John Wiley & Sons Ltd., August 2008. [12] 日本放送協会, 「スーパーハイビジョン映像技術」特集 号, NHK 技研 R&D, No. 137, 2013 年 1 月. [13] S. C. Park, M. K. Park, and M. G. Kang, Super-resolution image reconstruction: A technical overview, IEEE Signal Processing Magazine, 20-3 (May 2003), 21–36. [14] E. Reinhard, M. Stark, P. Shirley, and J. Ferwerda, Photographic tone reproduction for digital images, ACM Transactions on Graphics - Proceedings of ACM SIGGRAPH 2002, 21-3, pp. 267–276 (July 2002). [15] E. Reinhard, G. Ward, S. Pattanaik, and P. De- bevec, High Dynamic Range Imaging: Acquisition, Display, and Image-based Lighting, Amsterdam, El- sevier/Morgan Kaufmann, 2005. [16] 趙 延軍, 松永 力, MXF ファイルに対応した 1 パスビデ オ超解像アップ変換の GPU による高速化, GPU テクノ ロジ・カンファレンス (GTC Japan 2014), 2014-8008, 東京 (東京ミッドタウンホール＆カンファレンス), 2014 年 7 月. 付録 A 境界条件を課した最小二乗法 x(n+1)×1 =     x0 ... xn     , bm×1 =     b1 ... bm     , Am×(n+1) =     a1,0 · · · a1,n ... ... ... am,0 · · · am,n     , (A.1) として，連立方程式 Ax = b, (A.2) を最小二乗法 [6] により解くと， x = (A⊤ A)−1 A⊤ b. (A.3) ただし，m ≥ n + 1 である．ここで，x0 = xmin, xn = xmax の境界条件を課したとすると，
  8. 8. 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 0.0 10.0 20.0 30.0 40.0 50.0 60.0 70.0 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Edge Opt Linear Hard Clip Knee Reinhard Average Luminance EdgePowerGeometricMean,EPL·EPH 図 5 SDR 変換画像例（3）．1 段目段左から，HDR 入力画像 6 の擬似カラー表示 [1]，各トーンマッピング関数，お よび各 SDR 変換画像における平均輝度値とエッジ強度相乗平均のグラフ．2 段目左から，リニア変換，ハードクリップ 変換，Reinhard グローバル TM [14, 15]，エッジ強度最大化（λ = 0.0003, µ = 0.0007）による SDR 変換画像．3 段 目は，各変換による SDR 変換画像のエッジ強度画像であり，見易さのためにレベルを 4 倍している． ˜x(n−1)×1 =     x1 ... xn−1     , ˜bm×1 =     b1 − a1,0xmin − a1,nxmax ... bm − am,0xmin − am,nxmax     , ˜Am×(n−1) =     a1,1 · · · a1,n−1 ... ... ... am,1 · · · am,n−1     , (A.4) として，連立方程式 ˜A˜x = ˜b, (A.5) を最小二乗法により解くことになる．解は， ˜x = ( ˜A ⊤ ˜A)−1 ˜A ⊤ ˜b. (A.6) ただし，m ≥ n − 1 である． 付録 B ニー関数 ニー関数を次のように定義する． κ(x) = { dx, x < p/d cx + p(1 − c/d), x ≥ p/d . (B.1) κ(p/d) = p がニーポイントであり，c, d はニースロー プである．ただし，c ≥ 0, d > 0, 0 ≤ p < a である． HDR 画像の場合，ニースロープ c が極端に小さくなる ため，ニーポイント κ(p/d) = p と上限値 a への到達点 b により，次のように c を定義した方がわかりやすいだ ろう． c = a − p b − p/d . (B.2) 付録 C Reinhard グローバル TM 処理 Reinhard グローバル TM 処理は，次のように計算す る [14, 15]． 1. 画面全体の輝度値の対数平均を計算する． ¯Lw = exp ( 1 N ∑ x,y log(δ + Lw(x, y)) ) . (C.1) ここで，δ は log 0 を避けるための微小定数であり， δ = 0.00001 とする． 2. 画面全体の対数輝度値の平均値と最大最小値から 決定した係数 a によりスケール変換を行う． L(x, y) = a ¯Lw Lw(x, y). (C.2) ここで， a = 0.18 × 4f , (C.3) f = 2 log2 ¯Lw − log2 Lwmin − log2 Lwmax log2 Lwmin − log2 Lwmax . (C.4) 3. スケール変換の結果に対して，次のようなグロー バル TM 処理を行う． Ld(x, y) = L(x, y) ( 1 + L(x, y) L2 white ) 1 + L(x, y) . (C.5) ここで，Lwhite は白レベルにマップされる最小輝 度値である．

