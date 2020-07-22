Successfully reported this slideshow.
Direito administrativo terceiro setor

Terceiro setor

Published in: Law
Direito administrativo terceiro setor

  1. 1. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski DIREITO ADMINISTRATIVO FGV – 2012 – OAB – Quanto às pessoas jurídicas que compõem a Administração Indireta, assinale a alternativa correta: a. As autarquias são pessoas jurídicas de direito público, criadas por lei. Verdadeiro b. As autarquias são pessoas jurídicas de direito privado, autorizadas por lei. c. As empresas públicas são pessoas jurídicas de direito público, criadas por lei. d. As empresas públicas são pessoas jurídicas de direito privado, criadas para o exercício de atividades típicas do Estado. Podem prestar serviços públicos e desempenhar atividades econômicas. Lei 13303/2016 – lei das estatais Art. 3º Empresa pública é a entidade dotada de personalidade jurídica de direito privado, com criação autorizada por lei e com patrimônio próprio, cujo capital social é integralmente detido pela União, pelos Estados, pelo Distrito Federal ou pelos Municípios. (capital 100% público) (pode se ter uma empresa 50% da União, 25% do Estado e 25% do município – pois o capital será 100% público) Art. 4º Sociedade de economia mista é a entidade dotada de personalidade jurídica de direito privado, com criação autorizada por lei, sob a forma de sociedade anônima, cujas ações com direito a voto pertençam em sua maioria à União, aos Estados, ao Distrito Federal, aos Municípios ou a entidade da administração indireta. (pode se ter uma autarquia que autoriza uma sociedade de economia mista) Art. 5º A sociedade de economia mista será constituída sob a forma de sociedade anônima e, ressalvado o disposto nesta Lei, estará sujeita ao regime previsto na Lei nº 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976 .(lei revogada pela lei 11101 - ,lei que regula as falências) Acúmulo de cargos: *na administração direta não pode ocorrer acúmulo de cargos. *Art. 37, XVII CR/88 - a proibição de acumular (quando da eleição para prefeituras- há necessidade de afastamento do cargo) estende-se a empregos e funções e abrange autarquias, fundações, empresas públicas, sociedades de
  2. 2. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski economia mista, suas subsidiárias, e sociedades controladas, direta ou indiretamente, pelo poder público; Exceções: dois cargos da área médica, um de professor e outro de técnico, etc. Eleições: Art. 38. Ao servidor público da administração direta, autárquica e fundacional, no exercício de mandato eletivo, aplicam-se as seguintes disposições: (procuradores autárquicos, as fundações públicas – Empresa pública e sociedade de economia mista não) I - tratando-se de mandato eletivo federal, estadual ou distrital, ficará afastado de seu cargo, emprego ou função; II - investido no mandato de Prefeito, será afastado do cargo, emprego ou função, sendo-lhe facultado optar pela sua remuneração; III - investido no mandato de Vereador, havendo compatibilidade de horários, perceberá as vantagens de seu cargo, emprego ou função, sem prejuízo da remuneração do cargo eletivo, e, não havendo compatibilidade, será aplicada a norma do inciso anterior; IV - em qualquer caso que exija o afastamento para o exercício de mandato eletivo, seu tempo de serviço será contado para todos os efeitos legais, exceto para promoção por merecimento; V - na hipótese de ser segurado de regime próprio de previdência social, permanecerá filiado a esse regime, no ente federativo de origem. Planos de carreira Art. 39. A União, os Estados, o Distrito Federal e os Municípios instituirão, no âmbito de sua competência, regime jurídico único e planos de carreira para os servidores da administração pública direta, das autarquias e das fundações públicas. Controle Art. 71 - O controle externo, a cargo do Congresso Nacional, será exercido com o auxílio do Tribunal de Contas da União, ao qual compete: (todo mundo que recebeu dinheiro público está sujeito ao controle externo) terceiro setor está sujeito ao controle do TCU e recebeu dinheiro público)
  3. 3. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski II - julgar as contas dos administradores e demais responsáveis por dinheiros, bens e valores públicos da administração direta e indireta; incluídas as fundações e sociedades instituídas e mantidas pelo Poder Público federal, e as contas daqueles que derem causa a perda, extravio ou outra irregularidade de que resulte prejuízo ao erário público; Imunidade tributária Art. 150, parágrafo 2º Cr/88 - § 2º - A vedação do inciso VI, "a", é extensiva às autarquias e às fundações instituídas e mantidas pelo Poder Público, no que se refere ao patrimônio, à renda e aos serviços, vinculados a suas finalidades essenciais ou às delas decorrentes. (igreja não paga IPTU do templo) Falência – empresa pública e sociedade de economia mista (empresas estatais) não podem falir – lei 11.101/2005 Art. 1º Esta Lei disciplina a recuperação judicial, a recuperação extrajudicial e a falência do empresário e da sociedade empresária, doravante referida simplesmente como devedora. Art. 2º Esta Lei não se aplica a: I – empresa pública e sociedade de economia mista; (maioria pertencente ao estado) II – instituição financeira pública ou privada, cooperativa de crédito, consórcio, entidade de previdência complementar, sociedade operadora de plano de assistência à saúde, sociedade seguradora, sociedade de capitalização e outras entidades legalmente equiparadas às anteriores. 1º setor – cabe ao Estado o atendimento dos interesses coletivos (poder público) (União, Estados, DF e municípios) (autarquias, fundações públicas e empresas públicas e sociedades de economia mista – que prestam serviços públicos) 2º setor – mercado 3º setor – paraestatais * entidades privadas de interesse público, sem fins lucrativos. (ONGS – não fazem parte do Estado) ( não visam lucro) (possuem benefícios) Entidades paraestatais ou terceiro setor - Pessoas privadas, sem fins lucrativos que exercem atividade de interesse público, mas não exclusivas do Estado, recebendo fomento do Poder Público e que não integram a Administração Pública.em sentido formal.
  4. 4. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski Pessoas privadas que colaboram com o Estado desempenhando atividade não lucrativa e à qual o Poder Público confere especial proteção, colocando a serviço delas manifestações de seu poder de império, como o tributário, por exemplo. *Abrange as sociedades de economia mista e as empresas públicas; trata-se de pessoas privadas que exercem função típica (embora não exclusiva do Estado). TERCEIRO SETOR *Paralelo ao Estado, atua ao lado do Estado, numa atividade que não é exclusiva do Estado. Entidades Paraestatais *Pessoas jurídicas de direito privado, em regra são criadas por pessoas particulares (fundação, associação, institutos, etc.) (mas podem ser por lei). Ex.: serviços sociais autônomos (SESI, SENAI, SENAC) *possuem regime jurídico híbrido (Estado fornece auxílio) *não possuem fins lucrativos (se receber dinheiro, esse deve ser reinvestido nessa entidade). *não integram a Administração Pública. (direta e indireta) (empresa pública e sociedade de economia mista não são entidades paraestatais) *recebem uma qualificação jurídica especial de acordo com os requisitos legais. (essa qualificação não altera a personalidade jurídica) *há a formalização de um documento de parceria (ambas as partes querem a mesma coisa) que traça as obrigações das partes. (a denominação de parceria é dada pela lei). (parceria é diferente de contrato) Ex.: contrato de gestão, termo de parceria, entidade filantrópica. *regida pelo direito privado (CLT) *com a extinção da parceria, não há extinção da personalidade jurídica da entidade. * podem ser subsidiárias através de incentivos fiscais, concessões de uso de bem (público (concessão de quadra esportiva), cessão de pessoal (pode ser cedido empregado da prefeitura para apoiar nas atividades), destinações orçamentárias, mas tem que ter previsão em lei) *submete-se ao controle do Tribunal de Contas quando recebem recursos orçamentários.
  5. 5. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski SISTEMA S (SESI, SESC, SENAI) SERVIÇOS SOCIAIS AUTONÔMOS – são criados por lei. *são entidades que visam dar apoio a categorias profissionais. (SENAI – serviço de apoio a indústria) (SENAC atua na área do comércio) *são criadas mediante registro de seus atos constitutivos nos órgãos competentes. *não fazem parte da Administração direta ou indireta; portanto, não dependem de lei. SERVIÇOS SOCIAIS AUTONÔMOS (SSA) Pessoas jurídicas de direito privado (não integram a Administração Pública direta e indireta), sem fins lucrativos, criadas mediante autorização da lei (através de registro), com a finalidade de prestar assistência a certas categorias sociais ou grupos profissionais, sendo mantidas por dotações orçamentárias ou contribuições parafiscais e colaboram com o Estado. *não é obrigatório concurso público *não são instituídos pelo poder público * são criadas por lei *aquisição de personalidade jurídica – quando a entidade privada instituidora inscreve os respectivos atos constitutivos no registro civil das pessoas jurídicas. (concessão do CNPJ) *OBJETO – atividade social, não lucrativa, normalmente direcionada ao aprendizado profissionalizante, à prestação de serviços assistenciais ou de utilidade pública. (não prestam serviço público) (QUEM PRESTA SERVIÇO PÚBLICO: PESSOA JURIDICA DE SERVIÇO PÚBLICO, ADMINISTRAÇÃO INDIRETA, PESSOA JURÍDICA DE DIREITO PRIVADO- CONSSECIONÁRIO DE SERVIÇO PÚBLICO QUE GANHOU LICITAÇÃO) (PESSOA FÍSICA-PERMISSIONÁRIO) *BENEFICIÁRIOS: determinados grupos sociais ou profissionais *RECURSOS: públicos, controlados pelo TCU (contribuições sociais de natureza tributária + dotações orçamentárias do poder público) *PESSOAL: regime celetista (pessoas jurídicas de direito privado) *são considerados funcionários públicos para fins penais. (crimes contra a administração pública) * estão sujeitos à lei de improbidade administrativa. (são considerados agentes públicos)
  6. 6. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski ORGANIZAÇÕES SOCIAIS (OS) – LEI FEDERAL 9637/98 (pessoa jurídica de direito privado sem fins lucrativos) Art. 1o O Poder Executivo poderá qualificar como organizações sociais pessoas jurídicas de direito privado, sem fins lucrativos, cujas atividades sejam dirigidas ao ensino, à pesquisa científica, ao desenvolvimento tecnológico, à proteção e preservação do meio ambiente, à cultura e à saúde, atendidos aos requisitos previstos nesta Lei. Ex.: Santas Casas de Misericórdia, etc. *áreas de atuação das OS: educação, pesquisa científica, desenvolvimento tecnológico, preservação e conservação do meio ambiente, cultura e saúde. *a outorga da qualificação é um ato discricionário, devendo estar enquadrada dentro da conveniência e oportunidade da Administração pública. (Art, 2º) lei 9637 *o vínculo das organizações sociais com a Administração Pública é formalizado através de contrato de gestão. CONTRATO DE GESTÃO Art. 5o Para os efeitos desta Lei, entende-se por contrato de gestão o instrumento firmado entre o Poder Público e a entidade qualificada como organização social, com vistas à formação de parceria entre as partes para fomento e execução de atividades relativas às áreas relacionadas no art. 1o . (LEI 9367) OCIP – LEI 9790/99 – ORGANIZAÇÃO DA SOCIIEDADE CIVIL DE INTERESSE PÚBLICO *dispõe sobre a qualificação de pessoas jurídicas de direito privado, sem fins lucrativos. *institui e disciplina o Termo de Parceria, e dá outras providências. Art. 3o A qualificação instituída por esta Lei, observado em qualquer caso, o princípio da universalização dos serviços, no respectivo âmbito de atuação das Organizações, somente será conferida às pessoas jurídicas de direito privado, sem fins lucrativos, cujos objetivos sociais tenham pelo menos uma das seguintes finalidades (lei 9790) I - promoção da assistência social; II - promoção da cultura, defesa e conservação do patrimônio histórico e artístico; III - promoção gratuita da educação, observando-se a forma complementar de participação das organizações de que trata esta Lei;
  7. 7. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski IV - promoção gratuita da saúde, observando-se a forma complementar de participação das organizações de que trata esta Lei; V - promoção da segurança alimentar e nutricional; VI - defesa, preservação e conservação do meio ambiente e promoção do desenvolvimento sustentável; VII - promoção do voluntariado; VIII - promoção do desenvolvimento econômico e social e combate à pobreza; IX - experimentação, não lucrativa, de novos modelos sócio-produtivos e de sistemas alternativos de produção, comércio, emprego e crédito; X - promoção de direitos estabelecidos, construção de novos direitos e assessoria jurídica gratuita de interesse suplementar; XI - promoção da ética, da paz, da cidadania, dos direitos humanos, da democracia e de outros valores universais; XII - estudos e pesquisas, desenvolvimento de tecnologias alternativas, produção e divulgação de informações e conhecimentos técnicos e científicos que digam respeito às atividades mencionadas neste artigo. XIII - estudos e pesquisas para o desenvolvimento, a disponibilização e a implementação de tecnologias voltadas à mobilidade de pessoas, por qualquer meio de transporte. Art. 2o Não são passíveis de qualificação como Organizações da Sociedade Civil de Interesse Público, ainda que se dediquem de qualquer forma às atividades descritas no art. 3o desta Lei: I - as sociedades comerciais; II - os sindicatos, as associações de classe ou de representação de categoria profissional; III - as instituições religiosas ou voltadas para a disseminação de credos, cultos, práticas e visões devocionais e confessionais; IV - as organizações partidárias e assemelhadas, inclusive suas fundações; V - as entidades de benefício mútuo destinadas a proporcionar bens ou serviços a um círculo restrito de associados ou sócios; VI - as entidades e empresas que comercializam planos de saúde e assemelhados; VII - as instituições hospitalares privadas não gratuitas e suas mantenedoras;
  8. 8. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski VIII - as escolas privadas dedicadas ao ensino formal não gratuito e suas mantenedoras; IX - as organizações sociais; X - as cooperativas; XI - as fundações públicas; XII - as fundações, sociedades civis ou associações de direito privado criadas por órgão público ou por fundações públicas; XIII - as organizações creditícias que tenham quaisquer tipo de vinculação com o sistema financeiro nacional a que se refere. TERMO DE PARCERIA (OBJETIVO COMUM) Art. 9o Fica instituído o Termo de Parceria, assim considerado o instrumento passível de ser firmado entre o Poder Público e as entidades qualificadas como Organizações da Sociedade Civil de Interesse Público destinado à formação de vínculo de cooperação entre as partes, para o fomento e a execução das atividades de interesse público, previstas no art. 3o desta Lei. Art. 15. Caso a organização adquira bem imóvel com recursos provenientes da celebração do Termo de Parceria, este será gravado com cláusula de inalienabilidade.  São entidades criadas por particulares e que se aproximam do Estado para receber a qualificação da OSCIP.  A outorga da qualificação é um ato vinculado, alheio a conveniência e oportunidade da Administração Pública. (não possui discricionariedade administrativa)  A entidade que preencher todas as condições exigidas por lei poderá exigir a qualificação; (direito adquirido, nunca expectativa de direito) (direito líquido e certo)  O vínculo das organizações da sociedade civil de interesse público com a Administração Pública é formalizado através do Termo de parceria.  Termo de parceria possui natureza de convênio, mas é mais precário do que o contrato de gestão.  Qualificação feita pelo Ministério da Justiça. LEI 13019 /2014
  9. 9. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski Estabelece o regime jurídico das parcerias (objetivos comuns) entre a administração pública e as organizações da sociedade civil, em regime de mútua cooperação, para a consecução de finalidades de interesse público e recíproco, mediante a execução de atividades ou de projetos previamente estabelecidos em planos de trabalho inseridos em termos de colaboração, em termos de fomento ou em acordos de cooperação; define diretrizes para a política de fomento, de colaboração e de cooperação com organizações da sociedade civil; Art. 2º Para os fins desta Lei considera-se: I - organização da sociedade civil (organização jurídica de direito privado, sem fins lucrativos) a) entidade privada sem fins lucrativos que não distribua entre os seus sócios ou associados, conselheiros, diretores, empregados, doadores ou terceiros eventuais resultados, sobras, excedentes operacionais, brutos ou líquidos, dividendos, isenções de qualquer natureza, participações ou parcelas do seu patrimônio, auferidos mediante o exercício de suas atividades, e que os aplique integralmente na consecução do respectivo objeto social, de forma imediata ou por meio da constituição de fundo patrimonial ou fundo de reserva; b) as sociedades cooperativas previstas na Lei nº 9.867, de 10 de novembro de 1999 ; as integradas por pessoas em situação de risco ou vulnerabilidade (proteção de violência doméstica, situações de extrema pobreza) pessoal ou social; as alcançadas por programas e ações de combate à pobreza e de geração de trabalho e renda; as voltadas para fomento, educação e capacitação de trabalhadores rurais (movimento sem terra, etc.) ou capacitação de agentes de assistência técnica e extensão rural; e as capacitadas para execução de atividades ou de projetos de interesse público e de cunho social. c) as organizações religiosas que se dediquem a atividades ou a projetos de interesse público e de cunho social distintas das destinadas a fins exclusivamente religiosos (igreja que resolve desenvolver atividade de qualificação profissional).
  10. 10. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski Como se dá o vínculo entre o terceiro setor e o Estado (poder público -1º setor)? 2º setor mercado que pensa em dinheiro 1. Serviço autônomo; autorização legislativa (lei autoriza a criação) criação via registro do estatuto. 2. Entidade de apoio (fundação privada) (associação ligada a uma carreira profissional Ex.: MP); convênio. 3. Organizações sociais; contrato de gestão. 4. Organizações da sociedade civil de interesse público; (OSIPS) – termo de parceria. 5. Organizações da sociedade civil (OSC): acordo de cooperação, termo de colaboração, termo de fomento. Diferença entre termo de colaboração e termo de fomento? Termo de colaboração: Instrumento por meio do qual são formalizadas as parcerias estabelecidas pela administração pública com organizações da sociedade civil para a consecução de finalidades de interesse público e recíproco propostas pela administração pública que envolva a transferência de recursos financeiros. Art. 16 (Lei 13019). O termo de colaboração deve ser adotado pela administração pública para consecução de planos de trabalho de sua iniciativa, para celebração de parcerias com organizações da sociedade civil que envolva a transferência de recursos financeiros. Termo de fomento: Instrumento por meio do qual são formalizadas as parcerias estabelecidas pela administração pública com organizações da sociedade civil para a consecução de finalidades de interesse público e recíproco propostas pelas organizações da sociedade civil, que envolvam a transferência de recursos financeiros. Art. 17. O termo de fomento deve ser adotado pela administração pública para consecução de planos de trabalho propostos por organizações da sociedade civil que envolva a transferência de recursos financeiros. (Lei 13019) Diferença entre OS e OSICP OS OSICP A qualificação é ato discricionário A qualificação é ato vinculado Celebra contrato de gestão (pode repassar recursos/bens, isenção fiscal, Celebra termo de parceria (permite repasse de recursos, prevê metas,
  11. 11. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski empréstimo de servidores) prazos, direitos e obrigações) Desenvolve atividade que era desempenhada pelo Estado (antes da CR/88) Desenvolve atividade de natureza privada. Há dispensa de licitação se contratar com o poder público Não há dispensa de licitação se contratar com o poder público. Principal diferença entre uma OS e OSCIP: A OS visa substituir órgãos e entidades públicas A OSCIP visa prestar serviços de caráter de apoio (atividade de natureza privada) FGV- 2018 – OAB - A organização religiosa Tenhafé, além dos fins exclusivamente religiosos, também se dedica a atividades de interesse público, notadamente à educação e à socialização de crianças em situação de risco. Ela não está qualificada como Organização Social (OS), nem como Organização da Sociedade Civil de Interesse Público (OSCIP), mas pretende obter verbas da União para a promoção de projetos incluídos no plano de Governo Federal, propostos pela própria Administração Pública. Sobre a pretensão da organização religiosa Tenhafé, assinale a afirmativa correta. A. Por ser uma organização religiosa, Tenhafé não poderá receber verbas da União. Falso B. A transferência de verbas da União para a organização religiosa Tenhafé somente poderá ser formalizada por meio de contrato administrativo, mediante a realização de licitação na modalidade concorrência. Falso – pode ser feito um termo de parceria, um convênio com a administração pública. C. Para receber verbas da União para a finalidade em apreço, a organização religiosa Tenhafé deverá qualificar-se como OS ou OSCIP. Falso, não necessariamente precisa ser OS ou OSCIP para receber verbas da União.
  12. 12. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski D. Uma vez selecionada por meio de chamamento público, a organização religiosa Tenhafé poderá obter a transferência de recursos da União por meio de termo de colaboração. Correto - OSC

