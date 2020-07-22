Direito administrativo poderes administrativos 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski DIREITO ADMINISTRATIVO – PODER DA ADMINISTRAÇÃO PÚBLICA *São necessários para a ...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski pode ser delegada ou avocada) (competência exclusiva – determinada por lei), res...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski Poder disciplinar – relação direta com o poder hierárquico – poder de punir – qu...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski no exercício do cargo ou, quando lhe falte competência, não levar o fato ao conh...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski PODER VINCULADO e DISCRICIONÁRIO– ato discricionário e ato vinculado – poder-dev...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski interesse público concernente à segurança, à higiene, à ordem, aos costumes, à d...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski como é a edificação, desde que o proprietário satisfaça todas as exigências das ...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski 2. Proporcionalidade/razoabilidade: é a relação entre a limitação ao direito ind...
  1. 1. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski DIREITO ADMINISTRATIVO – PODER DA ADMINISTRAÇÃO PÚBLICA *São necessários para a que a Administração possa fazer o que pretende realizar. *Obtenção do interesse público se dá por meio de poderes conferidos a Administração Pública, por meio de prerrogativas que a Administração Pública Possui. *Poder Hierárquico – para a Administração Pública atingir o interesse público se cria entes na Administração Pública, órgãos, uma série de atributos para que a Administração Pública consiga realizar suas atividades. Meirelles – o de que dispões o Executivo (existe nos outros poderes quando eles desenvolvem atividades administrativas) para distribuir e escalonar as funções de seus órgãos, ordenar e rever a atuação de seus agentes, estabelecendo a relação de subordinação entre os servidores do seu quadro pessoal. São os graus ou escalões internos da Administração, numa relação de ascendência e subordinação entre órgãos e agentes; *Poder disciplinar=poder de punir (quem determina a sanção é o superior hierárquico) – quando resolve punir parte do poder disciplinar e não do poder hierárquico. Da hierarquia decorrem os seguintes poderes: a. Editar atos normativos (resoluções, portarias, instruções) de efeitos apenas internos, sem criar obrigações para os administrados; (quando elabora esse ato realiza o poder regulamentar/normativo) (para os administrados serem obrigados a alguma coisa - princípio da legalidade – feito através de lei em sentido estrito) b. Dar ordens e ser obedecido pelos inferiores hierárquicos, salvo as ordens manifestamente ilegais; c. Fiscalizar as atividades dos subalternos, podendo anular os atos ilegais e revogar os inconvenientes ou inoportunos; d. Punir, na hipótese de cometimento de infração pelos subalternos; e. Delegar (não quero fazer algo e repasso para outra pessoa) e avocar (o outro não está trabalhando muito bem, eu pego para mim a atividade) (pode ser delegado ou avocado pelo chefe) atribuições, desde que não se qualifiquem como exclusivas do superior e do subalterno (se for exclusiva do chefe não
  2. 2. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski pode ser delegada ou avocada) (competência exclusiva – determinada por lei), respectivamente; (quem pode nomear o Procurador do Estado – procuradoria do Estado) *OBS.: Existem certas atividades administrativas que não são sujeitas à hierarquia. Ex.: órgãos constitutivos, que têm liberdade para exarar os pareceres, emitirem suas opiniões. FGV –OAB -2014- José da Silva é o chefe do Departamento de Pessoal de uma Secretaria de Estado. Recentemente, José da Silva avocou a análise de determinada matéria, constante de processo administrativo inicialmente distribuído a João de Souza, seu subordinado, ao perceber que a questão era por demais complexa e não vinha sendo tratada com prioridade por aquele servidor. Ao assim agir, José da Silva fez uso A. do poder hierárquico. Correta B. do poder disciplinar. C. do poder discricionário. D. da teoria dos motivos determinantes. Delegação e Avocação – poder hierárquico Neste poder estão ínsitas as faculdades de : 1. dar ordens e de 2. fiscalizar, bem assim as de 3. delegar e 4. avocar as atribuições e de 5. rever os atos dos que se encontrem em níveis 6. inferiores da escala hierárquica. Delegação: é a possibilidade de o agente superior atribuir, em caráter temporário e revogável, o exercício de algumas de suas prerrogativas, não admitindo a delegação para demais Poderes constitutivos, salvo previsão constitucional. Avocação: poder que o agente superior detém para o exercício de competência de atribuições originárias de seus subalternos. Subordinação: numa mesma pessoa jurídica, estabelecida dentro de órgãos de uma mesma entidade, verticalmente estruturadas.
  3. 3. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski Poder disciplinar – relação direta com o poder hierárquico – poder de punir – quem pune é o superior hierárquico (quando o superior hierárquico resolve punir o subordinado – ato de punição é realizado com base no poder disciplinar). É o poder de apurar infrações administrativas (relacionado ao superior hierárquico) e impor as respectivas penalidades aos seus agentes públicos e demais pessoas submetidas à disciplina administrativa (concessionário de serviço público).( só aplicado por superior hierárquico ) (pessoa privada que por licitação firma contrato com o poder público é submetida à disciplina administrativa- poder de polícia) Penalidades: 1. Advertência 2. Repreensão 3. Suspensão 4. Multa 5. Demissão 6. Cassação da Aposentadoria 7. Disponibilidade 8. Destituição do cargo ou função pública Poder disciplinar é discricionário ou vinculado? Poder vinculado (servidor X cometeu falta funcional é necessário levantar) (instaurar o processo administrativo disciplinar, a sindicância e aplicar a penalidade cabível) – pode se ter certa discricionariedade em relação a sanção – dentro da razoabilidade/proporcionalidade. *Falta funcional – exige-se a observância de um devido processo legal, assegurada a ampla defesa e o contraditório, conforme artigo 5º, LIV e LV da CR/88. LIV - ninguém será privado da liberdade ou de seus bens sem o devido processo legal; LV - aos litigantes, em processo judicial ou administrativo, e aos acusados em geral são assegurados o contraditório e ampla defesa, com os meios e recursos a ela inerentes; - sem a ampla defesa e o contraditório o ato administrativo é nulo. *O que acontece com o agente público que decide NÃO punir o agente infrator? Pratica crime de condescendência criminosa (Art.320 CP) Art. 320 - Deixar o funcionário, por indulgência, de responsabilizar subordinado que cometeu infração
  4. 4. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski no exercício do cargo ou, quando lhe falte competência, não levar o fato ao conhecimento da autoridade competente: Pena - detenção, de quinze dias a um mês, ou multa. Pratica improbidade administrativa (Art. 1º da lei 8429/92) pela conduta omissiva do Administrador. Art. 1° Os atos de improbidade praticados por qualquer agente público, servidor ou não, contra a administração direta, indireta ou fundacional de qualquer dos Poderes da União, dos Estados, do Distrito Federal, dos Municípios, de Território, de empresa incorporada ao patrimônio público ou de entidade para cuja criação ou custeio o erário haja concorrido ou concorra com mais de cinquenta por cento do patrimônio ou da receita anual, serão punidos na forma desta lei. (viola princípio da administração pública – princípio da eficiência – princípio da legalidade- princípio da moralidade administrativa) ATENÇÃO – A punição é ato vinculado; a modalidade da punição pode variar. (advertência, punição, etc.) A discricionariedade existe limitadamente em alguns aspectos da aplicação das sanções. PODER REGULAMENTAR Lei que vai ser tratada, regulamentada. É exercido pelos Chefes do Executivo para regulamentar as leis por meio de decretos; (Ex.: lei 9605/96 – decreto 6514 ( para detalhar a lei)) Art. 84 CR/88. Compete privativamente ao Presidente da República: IV - sancionar, promulgar e fazer publicar as leis, bem como expedir decretos e regulamentos para sua fiel execução; PODER NORMATIVO X PODER REGULAMENTAR (sinônimos) O poder regulamentar é a prerrogativa dos chefes do Poder Executivo para editar decretos. Poder normativo – refere-se à prática de atos normativo. 1. Decretos 2. Resoluções 3. Regimentos internos 4. Deliberações
  5. 5. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski PODER VINCULADO e DISCRICIONÁRIO– ato discricionário e ato vinculado – poder-dever. O Poder de Policia é discricionário. Poder discricionário – limite no âmbito de atuação dentro de limites estabelecidos pela lei. Outros atos são vinculados - não há liberdade de escolha (se o sujeito fez algo se instaura o procedimento ou leva-se ao conhecimento de autoridade competente) PODER DE POLÍCIA – Segundo Braz é o poder conferido ao Estado, necessário ao estabelecimento das medidas que a ordem, a saúde e a moralidade públicas exigem. É o controle exercido pelo Estado, das atividades praticadas pelo indivíduo, podendo ser discricionário (tomar medidas no caso concreto) ou vinculado (chegou um agente da saúde e verificou uma irregularidade, o agente vai recolher toda a mercadoria) (exceções). Atributos do poder de polícia: 1. Discricionariedade 2. Autoexecutividade (não precisa pedir permissão a ninguém) 3. Coercibilidade (ato cuja obediência é obrigatória) 4. Atividade negativa um não fazer de administrado 5. Indelegabilidade (EM REGRA) (alguns atos da atividade meio podem ser delegados) Art. 78 CTN - Considera-se poder de polícia atividade da administração pública (direta ou indireta) que, limitando ou disciplinando direito, interesse ou liberdade, regula a prática de ato ou abstenção de fato (fazer ou não fazer algo), em razão de
  6. 6. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski interesse público concernente à segurança, à higiene, à ordem, aos costumes, à disciplina da produção e do mercado, ao exercício de atividades econômicas dependentes de concessão ou autorização do Poder Público, à tranquilidade pública ou ao respeito à propriedade e aos direitos individuais ou coletivos. (depende de uma concessão de uma autorização do poder público) (não há vinculo específico entre a pessoa administrada e a administração pública) Condições de validade do Poder de Polícia: São as mesmas do ato administrativo comum, ou seja: 1. Competência 2. Finalidade (a prática do ato tem que visar um interesse público) 3. Forma (prevista em lei) 4. Motivo (porque se pratica o ato) 5. Objeto Acrescidas da: 1. Proporcionalidade da sanção e da legalidade dos meios empregados pela administração ATOS ATRAVÉS DOS QUAIS SE EXPRESSA A POLÍCIA ADMINISTRATIVA A polícia administrativa se manifesta tanto através de atos normativos e de alcance geral ou atos concretos e específicos. *Alvará é um exercício do poder de polícia – é o instrumento da licença ou da autorização para prática de ato, realização de atividade ou exercício de direito dependente de policiamento administrativo. É o consentimento formal da Administração à pretensão do administrado, quando manifestada em forma legal. Espécies de alvará: 1. Definitivo (abertura de restaurante) (prazo determinado e normas para serem seguidas) 2. Precário (fechamento de rua) (não possui estabilidade e nem prazo certo) (pode ser revogado pela administração pública). (juízo de conveniência e oportunidade) Será definitivo e vinculante para a Administração quando expedido diante de um direito subjetivo (direito de construir, de ter sua atividade econômica) do requerente
  7. 7. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski como é a edificação, desde que o proprietário satisfaça todas as exigências das normas edilícias. Será precário e discricionário se a Administração o concede por liberalidade (desde que não haja impedimento legal para sua expedição) Ex.; alvará de porte de arma (discricionário a administração pública não é obrigada a conceder) ou de uso especial de bem público. *Alvará definitivo consubstancia uma licença (para dirigir, operar um estabelecimento comercial) (não existe discricionariedade) *O alvará precário expressa uma autorização (interdição da rua para festa) (autorização administrativa) (interesse particular) (pode ser revogado por conveniência e oportunidade). *Espécies de poder de polícia: Preventivo (poder de polícia exercido antes), repressivo (exercido depois) ou fiscalizador (exercido no meio) Policia administrativa preventiva: Abrange atos normativos (regra que vai prevenir), como regulamentos e portarias, que são disposições genéricas e abstratas que delimitam a atividade e o interesse do particular. Poder de polícia repressivo: atos específicos praticados, em obediência à lei e aos regulamentos. Poder de polícia fiscalizador: atos que visam prevenir eventuais lesões aos administrados. (vigilante sanitário que faz a fiscalização dos focos de dengue). Polícia administrativa (INFRAÇÕES ADMINISTRATIVAS) e polícia judiciária (infrações penais) Polícia administrativa é matéria abordada pelo Direito Administrativo. A polícia judiciária, por sua vez, está relacionada ao Direito Penal. Exemplos de polícia administrativa: polícia de trânsito (DETRAN), polícia sanitária, polícia de zoonose, etc. Exemplos de polícia judiciária: Polícia federal, polícia civil. Limites do poder de polícia (poder limitado) 1.Necessidade : a medida de polícia só deve ser adotada para evitar ameaças reais ou prováveis de perturbações ao interesse público;
  8. 8. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski 2. Proporcionalidade/razoabilidade: é a relação entre a limitação ao direito individual e o prejuízo a ser evitado. Se o poder de polícia ultrapassar os limites teremos duas possibilidades: abuso de poder ou desvio de finalidade. Abuso de poder Modalidades Excesso de poder: quando a autoridade, embora competente para praticar o ato, vai além dos limites permitidos e exorbita no uso de suas faculdades administrativas, ultrapassando os limites legais. (ato invalidado) Obs.: esse vício pode atingir a competência de outro agente, quando ele assume competências que a lei não lhe atribuiu. Desvio de finalidade: a autoridade atua nos limites de sua competência, entretanto com motivos ou com fins diversos dos objetivados pela lei. Pode manifestar-se de dois modos: em razão dos motivos ou em razão da finalidade

