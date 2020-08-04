Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski DIREITO ADMINISTRATIVO – Agentes Públicos *Toda pessoa legalmente investida em c...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski ajuizada em prol do ente público – o agente só é responsabilizado em face da Adm...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski Art. 13. A posse dar-se-á pela assinatura do respectivo termo, no qual deverão c...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski VIII - guardar sigilo sobre assunto da repartição; IX - manter conduta compatíve...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski XVI - utilizar pessoal ou recursos materiais da repartição em serviços ou ativid...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski *Procedimentos administrativos 1. Processo administrativo disciplinar – regime d...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski 2. Suspensão – aplicada em caso de reincidência – não pode exceder 90 dias – reg...
Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski cassação de aposentadoria. (Servidor Federal somente poderá ser demitido por ato...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Direito administrativo agente administrativo

51 views

Published on

Agente administrativo

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Direito administrativo agente administrativo

  1. 1. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski DIREITO ADMINISTRATIVO – Agentes Públicos *Toda pessoa legalmente investida em cargo publico (cargo público – conjunto de atribuições e responsabilidades previstas na estrutura organizacional que devem ser cometidas a um servidor) (criados por lei) *Todas as pessoas que prestam serviço público em nome da Administração Pública de forma definitiva ou transitória, com ou sem remuneração. Art. 2º da lei 8429/92 (lei de improbidade administrativa) - Reputa-se agente público, para os efeitos desta lei, todo aquele que exerce, ainda que transitoriamente ou sem remuneração, por eleição, nomeação, designação, contratação ou qualquer outra forma de investidura ou vínculo, mandato, cargo, emprego ou função nas entidades mencionadas no artigo anterior. (administração direta e administração indireta) *Para ser agente público não é necessário ser remunerado, basta que preste serviço para o Estado. *Subdivisam dos agentes públicos: (Meirelles) 1. Políticos – mandatos político, assessores diretos – forma de investidura é por eleição, salvo os cargos de ministros e secretários (livre escolha de chefes executivos) (chefes do Poder Executivos e seus assessores e diretores). Ocupam cargos em previsão na Constituição; são os cargos mais elevados dentro da Administração Pública. Ocupantes de cargos eletivos, primeiro escalão do Poder Executivo (ministros de Estado, secretários estaduais e municipais, magistrados e membros do MP). 2. Administrativos – estatutários; celetistas ou temporários. Estatutário (servidor público no sentido stricto – ocupam cargo público) (federal, estadual, distrital ou municipal) (autarquias ou fundações públicas) (Servidores Públicos – no âmbito federal – são ocupantes de cargo de provimento efetivo ou cargo em comissão (chefia, direção ou assessoramento) regidos pela Lei 8112/90 e são passíveis de responsabilização administrativa, apurada mediante processo administrativo disciplinar (faltas disciplinares – suspensão, demissão, etc.) ou sindicância de rito punitivo (Falta administrativa é de menor valor, tendo consequentemente uma sanção menor- advertência, repreensão, multa, suspensão de até 30 dias) ) (responsabilidade civil só pode ser
  2. 2. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski ajuizada em prol do ente público – o agente só é responsabilizado em face da Administração publica posteriormente – ação de regresso – pacificação do STF). Celetista- (ocupam emprego público) (trabalham em empresas públicas ou sociedades de economia mista). Temporários - empregado público temporários (contratados) (lei 8745/93) (possuem apenas uma função pública). Compreendem a grande massa de pessoas que trabalham na Administração Pública; são regidos por leis próprias que sempre acabam estabelecendo hierarquia entre eles. Art. 2º, lei 8112 - Para os efeitos desta Lei, servidor é a pessoa legalmente investida em cargo público. Art. 3o Cargo público é o conjunto de atribuições e responsabilidades previstas na estrutura organizacional que devem ser cometidas a um servidor. 3. Honoríficos – jurados e mesários eleitorais, juiz de paz, conselheiro tutelar, comissionário – são cidadãos designados ou nomeados para transitoriamente exercerem uma função. Praticam uma atividade por condição cívica; podem ou não receber remuneração. 4. Delegados – concessionários, permissionários, autorizatários, prestadores de serviços públicos, oficial de cartório, tabelião, tradutor oficial, leiloeiro oficial, perito – recebem as incumbências da execução de determinada atividade, obra ou serviço. (Donos de cartórios) (fazem o que o poder público deveria estar fazendo) - são pessoas privadas (particulares) que colaboram com o estado para a busca de seus fins. Representam o Estado em determinado momento. 5. Credenciados – representam o Estado – representam a Administração Pública, mediante remuneração. Ex.: SUS – através de credenciamento de hospitais particulares. Ministro representando o Brasil em evento internacional, 6. Administrativos especiais – magistrados, membros do MP e TC (Tribunal de Contas) – cargos vitalícios ocupados por agentes. Lei 8112/93 – Servidores Públicos civis da União, das autarquias (CEF) e das fundações públicas federais (FUNAI).
  3. 3. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski Art. 13. A posse dar-se-á pela assinatura do respectivo termo, no qual deverão constar as atribuições, os deveres, as responsabilidades e os direitos inerentes ao cargo ocupado, que não poderão ser alterados unilateralmente, por qualquer das partes, ressalvados os atos de ofício previstos em lei. Da acumulação (é vedada a acumulação de cargos públicos) Art. 118. Ressalvados os casos previstos na Constituição, é vedada a acumulação remunerada de cargos públicos. § 1o A proibição de acumular estende-se a cargos, empregos e funções em autarquias, fundações públicas, empresas públicas, sociedades de economia mista da União, do Distrito Federal, dos Estados, dos Territórios e dos Municípios. (Administração direta e indireta em todas as esferas) Do vencimento e da remuneração Art. 40. Vencimento é a retribuição pecuniária pelo exercício de cargo público, com valor fixado em lei. Art. 41. Remuneração é o vencimento do cargo efetivo, acrescido das vantagens pecuniárias permanentes estabelecidas em lei. Deveres Art. 116. São deveres do servidor: I - exercer com zelo e dedicação as atribuições do cargo; II - ser leal às instituições a que servir; III - observar as normas legais e regulamentares; IV - cumprir as ordens superiores, exceto quando manifestamente ilegais; V - atender com presteza: a) ao público em geral, prestando as informações requeridas, ressalvadas as protegidas por sigilo; b) à expedição de certidões requeridas para defesa de direito ou esclarecimento de situações de interesse pessoal; c) às requisições para a defesa da Fazenda Pública. VI - levar as irregularidades de que tiver ciência em razão do cargo ao conhecimento da autoridade superior ou, quando houver suspeita de envolvimento desta, ao conhecimento de outra autoridade competente para apuração VII - zelar pela economia do material e a conservação do patrimônio público;
  4. 4. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski VIII - guardar sigilo sobre assunto da repartição; IX - manter conduta compatível com a moralidade administrativa; X - ser assíduo e pontual ao serviço; XI - tratar com urbanidade as pessoas; XII - representar contra ilegalidade, omissão ou abuso de poder. Proibições Art. 117. Ao servidor é proibido: I - ausentar-se do serviço durante o expediente, sem prévia autorização do chefe imediato; II - retirar, sem prévia anuência da autoridade competente, qualquer documento ou objeto da repartição; III - recusar fé a documentos públicos; IV - opor resistência injustificada ao andamento de documento e processo ou execução de serviço; V - promover manifestação de apreço ou desapreço no recinto da repartição; VI - cometer a pessoa estranha à repartição, fora dos casos previstos em lei, o desempenho de atribuição que seja de sua responsabilidade ou de seu subordinado; VII - coagir ou aliciar subordinados no sentido de filiarem-se a associação profissional ou sindical, ou a partido político; VIII - manter sob sua chefia imediata, em cargo ou função de confiança, cônjuge, companheiro ou parente até o segundo grau civil; IX - valer-se do cargo para lograr proveito pessoal ou de outrem, em detrimento da dignidade da função pública; XI - atuar, como procurador ou intermediário, junto a repartições públicas, salvo quando se tratar de benefícios previdenciários ou assistenciais de parentes até o segundo grau, e de cônjuge ou companheiro; XII - receber propina, comissão, presente ou vantagem de qualquer espécie, em razão de suas atribuições; XIII - aceitar comissão, emprego ou pensão de estado estrangeiro; XIV - praticar usura sob qualquer de suas formas; XV - proceder de forma desidiosa;
  5. 5. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski XVI - utilizar pessoal ou recursos materiais da repartição em serviços ou atividades particulares; XVII - cometer a outro servidor atribuições estranhas ao cargo que ocupa, exceto em situações de emergência e transitórias; XVIII - exercer quaisquer atividades que sejam incompatíveis com o exercício do cargo ou função e com o horário de trabalho; XIX - recusar-se a atualizar seus dados cadastrais quando solicitado. Das responsabilidades Art. 121. O servidor responde civil, penal e administrativamente pelo exercício irregular de suas atribuições. (tríplice responsabilidade) Art. 122. A responsabilidade civil decorre de ato omissivo ou comissivo, doloso ou culposo, que resulte em prejuízo ao erário ou a terceiros. (conduta positiva ou negativa) (necessidade da existência de um dano, conduta e nexo de causalidade) (responsabilidade da administração é objetiva – não é necessário provar o dolo ou culpa) (para responsabilidade do agente exige o elemento subjetivo dolo (erário ou a terceiros – servidor responde perante a Fazenda Pública – ação regressiva – terceiro não pode processar o agente público- responsabilidade objetiva) ou culpa) Art. 124. A responsabilidade civil-administrativa resulta de ato omissivo ou comissivo praticado no desempenho do cargo ou função. (policial de folga, sem vestimenta, causa dano – o Estado não responde – pois o agente não estava no exercício das suas funções) (policial militar durante blitz mete o cassetete no terceiro, vindo a machucar este - Estado responde) (agente público fardado, fora do horário de serviço, se identifica como policial, bate em alguém - Estado responde – policial agiu como se estivesse na função) (policial em férias fardado, faz blitz nas casas – Estado responde) Art. 125. As sanções civis, penais e administrativas poderão cumular-se, sendo independentes entre si. Art. 126. A responsabilidade administrativa do servidor será afastada no caso de absolvição criminal que negue a existência do fato ou sua autoria. (fato não existiu ou não ficou provada autoria) *Lei 8112/90 – Regime jurídico dos servidores públicos – irregularidades cometidas por servidores.
  6. 6. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski *Procedimentos administrativos 1. Processo administrativo disciplinar – regime disciplinar – independência de instância – o servidor responde civil (improbidade) penal e administrativamente (disciplinar) pelo exercício irregular das atribuições. Podem cumular-se sendo independentes entre si. *Responsabilidade civil decorre de ato de omissão, dolo ou culpa, que resulte em prejuízo do erário ou a terceiro (responde perante a Fazenda Pública). (responsabilidade pela indenização estende-se aos sucessores até o limite da herança recebida) (responsabilidade penal - crimes de contravenção imputados ao servidor) (responsabilidade administrativa – resulta de ato omissivo, praticado no exercício de cargo ou função – (Exceção – responsabilidade administrativa será afastada em caso de absolvição criminal que negue a existência da autoria)) a. direito ao contraditório e a ampla defesa b. prazo de conclusão 90 dias do ato, podendo ser prorrogável por igual período. 2. Sindicância – prazo para conclusão não excederá a 30 dias podendo ser prorrogado por igual período. Não é circunstância prévia do PAD. Penalidades mais severas do que suspensão - demissão (procedimento sumário: materialidade formada – Ex.: acúmulo de cargo – prova pré-constituída). Resultados 1. Arquivamento – servidor não faz nada 2. Advertência ou suspensão de até 30 dias 3. Instauração de procedimento disciplinar. Afastamento da Responsabilidade administrativa – extingue o processo administrativo (PAD) – verdade sabida – superior imediato presencia o feito (STF não aceita tal procedimento – devendo ser observado o contraditório e ampla defesa) – deve ser aberto o PAD ou processo similar. *É vedada a acumulação remunerada de cargos, exceto quando houver compatibilidade de horários. Penalidades 1. Advertência – aplicada por escrito. Ausência durante o expediente, sem autorização, manter sob sua chefia cônjuge ou parente até 2º grau, atualização de dados cadastrais.
  7. 7. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski 2. Suspensão – aplicada em caso de reincidência – não pode exceder 90 dias – registros cancelados após decurso de 03 a 05 anos. 3. Demissão – aplicada em caso de: a. Crime contra a administração pública b. Abandono de cargo c. Inassiduidade habitual d. Improbidade administrativa e. Conduta escandalosa f. Insubordinação g. Ofensa física h. Corrupção i. Acúmulo ilegal de cargos. *Procedimento Ordinário – instauração (publicação do ato) – instrução (defesa e relatório) e julgamento. – prazo para conclusão do rito sumário não excederá a 30 dias do ato. (05 dias após recebimento do processo a autoridade profere decisão) PAD SUMÁRIO Três hipóteses: 1. Acumulação ilegal de cargos, empregos ou funções públicas. 2. Abandono de cargo (ausência intencional do servidor, superior a 30 dias). 3. Inassiduidade habitual (falta injustificada, por período igual ou superior a 60 dias durante 12 meses – Art. 133) PROCEDIMENTO ORDINÁRIO Processo mais complexo Fases (Art. 151) 1. Instauração – publicação do ato – investigação. 2. Inquérito administrativo – instrução e defesa e relatório. 3. Julgamento – a autoridade julgadora não precisa seguir o pré-estipulado pela comissão (Art. 168) APLICAÇÃO DAS PENALIDADES DISCIPLINARES 1. Presidente da República, presidentes das Casas do Legislativo e dos Tribunais Federais e pelo Procurador Geral da República – demissão ou
  8. 8. Sd jurisadvogando – Sandra Mara Dobjenski cassação de aposentadoria. (Servidor Federal somente poderá ser demitido por ato de Presidente da República). 2. Autoridades administrativas – suspensão superior a 30 dias. 3. Chefe de repartição – advertência ou suspensão de até 30 dias. PRAZO PRESCRICIONAL DA AÇÃO DISCIPLINAR (PRAZO COMEÇA A CORRER DA DATA DO CONHECIMENTO DO FATO) *03 anos – infrações puníveis com demissão, cassação de aposentadoria e destituição de cargo de comissão. (abertura de sindicância ou instauração do PAD – interrompe a prescrição até a decisão final) (interrompido o curso da prescrição – prazo corre a partir da cessação da interrupção). *02 anos – suspensão *180 dias – advertência. AFASTAMENTO PREVENTIVO Cabe afastamento preventivo como medida cautelar (o servidor continua recebendo remuneração) (prazo mínimo de afastamento 60 dias prorrogáveis por igual período). STF – não é necessário acompanhamento por advogado no processo administrativo disciplinar. (não ofende a Constituição) (é possível a utilização de provas obtidas na esfera penal – STJ – autorizadas pelo juiz penal). REVISÃO DO PROCESSO Poderá ser revisto a qualquer tempo – a pedido ou de ofício – em caso de falecimento, ausência ou desaparecimento do servidor, qualquer pessoa da família poderá requerer a revisão do processo.

×