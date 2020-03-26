Analisis manfaat biaya dan ex pos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Analisis manfaat biaya dan ex-post evaluasi untuk proyek peningkatan kereta api Abstrak Investasi infrastruktur memiliki peran penting di suatu negara Pengembangan, tetapi kelangkaansumberdaya saat ini situasi ekonomi (krisis dunia) menekankan perlunya keputusan alat pendukung. Beberapa proyek penelitian sebelumnya telah dilakukan untuk meningkatkan Biaya-MetodologiAnalisisManfaat(CBA).CBA adalah diterima secara luas dan menggunakan alat pendukung keputusan, bahkan jika ia memiliki kekurangannya sendiri dan kekurangannya. Tujuan dari pekerjaan ini adalah untuk menilai keterbatasan saat ini metodologi CBA yang diterapkan di Eropa menggunakan kasus di Hongaria. Ini juga mengumpulkan dan merangkum penelitian utama dan temuan di bidang evaluasi ex-post. Dua kereta api Hongaria proyek peningkatandievaluasi secaraekonomi.Perubahan metodologi CBA memiliki dampak yang lebih signifikanbagi ekonomi indikator,daripada perubahan parameter input. Selain analisis ekonomi, kerugianfinansialjugaterjadi dievaluasi, karena proyek-proyek ini menyebabkan gangguan yang signifikan untuk operasi selama masa konstruksi. Ada sebuah perlu evaluasi ex-post lebih lanjut dilakukan dalam peningkatan kereta api proyek untuk lebih memahami dampaknya. Kata kunci : evaluasi ex-post analisis biaya-manfaat ekonomi perkeretaapian meningkatkan kelemahan metodologi CBA dari gangguan lalu lintas selama konstruksi. 1. Perkenalan Karena Cost-Benefit Analysis (CBA) adalah ilmu sosial terapan, ini terutama didasarkan pada asumsi. Karena itu CBA bias hanya sebagus asumsinya. Investasi infrastruktur proyek secara teratur mengalami kelebihan biaya dan waktu. Penelitian yang dipimpin oleh Flyvberg telah menyarankanmisrepresentasidanoptimismBiasadalahpenyebabutamaoverruns[6]. Penelitian saat ini terutama difokuskan pada konstruksi baru dan perhatian terbatas dikhususkan untuk proyekpeningkataninfrastrukturdandampaknyapada biaya, jadwal dan lalu lintas c. Pembaruan pekerjaan dapat menyebabkan gangguan signifikan pada infrastruktur yang ada operasi normal, terutama dalam proyek kereta api.
  2. 2. Tujuan artikel ini adalah untuk menyajikan batasan saat ini metodologi CBA diterapkan di Eropa [12, 13] menggunakan kasus di Hongaria. Itu juga akan mengumpulkan dan meringkas utama penelitian dan temuan di bidang evaluasi ex-post. Dua proyek peningkatan kereta api Hongaria dievaluasi secaraekonomi.Di setiapproyekyangdipilih,ex-ante CBA asli akan dibuat kembali dan evaluasi ex-postbaruakandilaksanakanberdasarkaninformasi yangtersedia.Ex-ante danhasil ex- post akan dibandingkan dan kesimpulan lebih lanjut akan dibandingkan ditarik. Selain analisis ekonomi, kerugian financial dievaluasi, karena proyek-proyek ini menyebabkan gangguan yang signifikanuntukoperasi selama masa konstruksi. Variabilitas waktu perjalanan diperiksa dengan cermat. Perhitungan dilakukan melalui studi kasus untuk menentukan pentingnya dampak ini. Tinjauanliteratur singkat tentang metodologi CBA dan keterbatasan CBA dapat ditemukan dalam penelitian sebelumnya [10, 11], oleh karena itu itu tidak diulang dalam artikel ini. 2 Hasil evaluasi ex-post canggih Literatur yang ada dari evaluasi ex-post dikhususkan sangat penting pembengkakan biaya dan keterlambatan.Alasan utama pembengkakan biaya adalah modifikasi dari konten teknis proyek, semacamkesulitanteknis,estimasibiayasalahselama fase persiapan dan keterlambatan proyek. Keempat alasan ini menyebabkan pembengkakan biaya lebih dari setengahnya dari kasus [4]. Pembengkakan biaya terjadi di semua jenis proyek,
  3. 3. 90% proyek mengalami peningkatan biaya. Biaya rata-rata overrun adalah 28%. Dalam kasus proyek kereta api, gambarannya adalah lebih buruk lagi, karena biaya rata-rata dibanjiri untuk investasi kereta api proyek adalah 45% dengan standar deviasi 38% [7]. Penundaan proyek juga memilikidampaksignifikan terhadap proyek indikator proyek. Ada dua alasan utama penundaan ini semacamkesulitanteknisdanfaktoreksternal.Duafaktorini bersama-samadilaporkansebagai alasanutama di lebihdari setengahnyakasing[4].Biasoptimismeadalahfenomenayangadatidak hanyadi Indonesiatransportasi,tetapi jugadi setiapproyekinfrastrukturskala besar. Oleh karena itu, lebih banyak negara maju di bidang penilaian proyek mengembangkan teknik untuk menghadapinya [8]. Pada saat yang sama lebih sedikit penelitian yang dilakukan mengenai masalahgangguanlalulintasselamaproyekpeningkatan.Terutamauntuk infrastruktur kereta api bisa menjadi masalah, karena pembangunannya (modernisasi) kegiatan dapat mengganggu operasi sehari-hari di telepon.Perusahaankeretaapi di seluruh dunia memiliki pengalaman yang signifikandanpengetahuanyangadauntukmelakukanpemeliharaankegiatanselamaperiode lalu lintas rendah dan kegiatan ini menyebabkan hampir tidak ada masalah untuk operasi. Kalaupun kegiatanini membutuhkan penutupan trek, pengetahuan ini dapat membantu Perkirakan waktu dan biaya perawatan dengan cukup baik. Namun, perusahaan kereta api memiliki pengalaman terbatastentangproyekpeningkatanskalabesar,yangseringdisertai denganlengkaprekonstruksi trek.Pembaruanini sering menyebabkan signifikan keterlambatan untuk kereta operasi. Karena pengalaman yang terbatas proyek-proyek ini sering mengalami penundaan dan pembengkakan biaya. Selain itu masalah yang ditimbulkan untuk penumpang (keterlambatan, perubahan pada bus pengganti, dll.) sering kali menghasilkan c kerugian. Kerugian lalu lintas ini dapat dilihat sebagai kerugian finansial sementara, tetapi seorang penumpang yang beralih kembali ke mobilnya, memiliki probabilitas terbatas untuk kembali ke kereta. 3 Evaluasi ex-post melalui studi kasus Evaluasi ex-post ekonomi rinci telah dilakukan untuk dua proyek rekonstruksi jalur kereta api berikut: 1 Peningkatan jalur Budapest – Cegléd – Szolnok; 2 Modernisasi Sopron – Szombathely – Szentgotthárd jalur kereta api. Dalam artikel ini hasil evaluasi ex-post dari Budapest– Upgrade jalur Cegléd – Szolnok telah disajikan. Bagian pertama jalur ini berfungsi sebagai jalur kereta komuter Budapest, tetapi juga
  4. 4. berfungsi sebagai bagian dari koridor IV internasional Helsinki [2]. Ada tiga model spreadsheet yang terpisah dibuat. Yang pertama adalah untuk menciptakan kembali CBA ex-ante dengan metodologi lama,yangkeduauntukmenciptakan CBA ex-ante dengan metodologi baru dan yang ketiga untuk membuat expost evaluasi. Hasil utama adalah perubahan dalam Net Present Nilai dibandingkan dengan CBA lama ex-ante. Metode untuk perhitungan ini terdiri dari beberapa bagian. Bagian pertama adalah membandingkan metodologi lama ex-ante dengan yang baru ex- ante.Keduapertamaadalah membandingkan ex-ante yang baru dengan evaluasi ex-post. Dalam keduakasus,faktor-faktoryangmempengaruhi beberapa biaya atau perubahan pertama manfaat (mis. periode evaluasi atau lintasan) telah dimodifikasi, dibandingkan biaya dan manfaat dibandingkan. Perubahan dan penyebab dapat diringkas sebagai berikut (Gbr.1.): ˆ Periode evaluasi (E1): Periode evaluasi berubah dari 25 tahun hingga 30 tahun sesuai dengan Panduan Hongaria. Ini ubah pengaruh juga hasil evaluasi ex-post.

