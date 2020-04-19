Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Deepak Kumar PhD., M.Tech., B.Tech. Training-Deepak Kumar ISO/IEC 17025:2017 General requirements for the competence o...
Deepak Kumar • PhD., M.Tech., B.Tech., • Certified Internal auditor for ISO/IEC 17025:2017-LMS • Certified Lead Auditor fo...
ISO/IEC 17025 Benefits Training-Deepak Kumar ISO/IEC 17025 Benefits Ensure the competency International Recognition Sound ...
Revision History Training-Deepak Kumar ISO/IEC Guide 25 1999 ISO/IEC 17025:2005 2005 ISO/IEC 17025:2017 2017
Content ISO 17025:2005 ISO 17025:2017 Introduction Introduction 1. Scope 1. Scope 2. Normative References 2. Normative Ref...
Introduction • Objective is to promote the confidence in the operation of laboratories and to enable them to demonstrate t...
1. Scope • This document specifies the general requirements for the competence, impartiality and consistent operation of l...
2. Normative references • The following documents are referred to in the text in such a way that some or all of their cont...
3. Terms and definitions • For the purposes of this document, the terms and definitions given in ISO/IEC Guide 99 and ISO/...
3. Terms and definitions 3.1 impartiality • Presence of objectivity • Note 1 to entry: Objectivity means that conflicts of...
3. Terms and definitions 3.3 interlaboratory comparison • Organization, performance and evaluation of measurements or test...
3. Terms and definitions 3.6 laboratory Body that performs one or more of the following activities: — testing; — calibrati...
3. Terms and definitions 3.8 verification • Provision of objective evidence that a given item fulfils specified requiremen...
ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Training-Deepak Kumar 4. Management Requirements 5. Technical Requirements 4.3. Document control 4.1. O...
4. General Requirements 5. Structural Requirements 6. Resource Requirements 7. Process Requirements 8. Management System R...
Differences between ISO 17025:2005 and ISO 17025:2017 Training-Deepak Kumar 1 • Re-organization 2 • Risk based thinking 3 ...
4 General Requirements Training-Deepak Kumar 4.1 Impartiality 4.2 Confidentiality
4.1 Impartiality • Commitment form Management to safeguard impartiality • In order to safeguard impartiality - Establish s...
4.2 Confidentiality • Legally enforceable commitment for management of information obtained or created during the performa...
5 Structural requirements Structuralrequirements Legal Identity Organogram Range of Laboratory activities Role & Responsib...
6 Resources requirements 6.1 General 6.2 Personnel 6.3 Facilities and environmental conditions 6.4 Equipment 6.5 Metrologi...
6.1 General • Availability of personnel, facilities, equipment, systems and support services. Training-Deepak Kumar
6.2 Personnel Training-Deepak Kumar Selection Training SupervisionAuthorization Monitoring competency Competency Requireme...
6.3 Facilities and environmental conditions Training-Deepak Kumar Suitability Document Requirem ent MonitorControl Record ...
6.4 Equipment Training-Deepak Kumar Available and function properly Conform with specification before place into service C...
6.5 Metrological traceability Training-Deepak Kumar • Establish and maintain metrological traceability of its measurement ...
6.6 Externally provided products and services Training-Deepak Kumar • Ensure that suitable externally provided products an...
7 Process Requirements 7.1 Review of requests, tenders and contracts 7.2 Selection, verification and validation of methods...
Training-Deepak Kumar HAVE A PROCEDURE FOR THE REVIEW DEFINE, DOCUMENT AND UNDERSTOOD REQUIREMENT CAPABILITY AND RESOURCE ...
7.2 Selection, verification and validation of methods Training-Deepak Kumar • Use appropriate methods and procedures for a...
7.3 Sampling Training-Deepak Kumar The laboratory shall have • Sampling plan • Sampling method • Sampling Record: • If any...
7.4 Handling of test or calibration items Training-Deepak Kumar • Have a procedure for transportation to disposal of items...
7.5 Technical Records Training-Deepak Kumar Contain results, report and sufficient information to facilitate repetition Co...
7.6 Evaluation of measurement uncertainty Training-Deepak Kumar • Identify the contributions to measurement uncertainty • ...
7.7 Ensuring the validity of results Training-Deepak Kumar • Have a procedure for monitoring the validity of results • Mon...
7.8 Reporting of results • General – review and authorize prior to release • Common requirements for reports • Specific re...
7.8 Reporting of results Training-Deepak Kumar 7.8.1 Common requirements for reports • a title (e.g. “Test Report”, “Calib...
7.8 Reporting of results Training-Deepak Kumar 7.8.3 Specific requirements for test reports 7.8.3.1 In addition to the req...
7.8 Reporting of results Training-Deepak Kumar 7.8.4 Specific requirements for calibration certificates In addition to the...
7.8 Reporting of results Training-Deepak Kumar 7.8.5 Reporting sampling – specific requirements Where the laboratory is re...
7.8 Reporting of results Training-Deepak Kumar 7.8.6 Reporting statements of conformity When a statement of conformity to ...
7.8 Reporting of results Training-Deepak Kumar 7.8.7 Reporting opinions and interpretations • Ensure that only personnel a...
7.9 Complaints Training-Deepak Kumar • Have a documented process to receive, evaluate and make decision on complaints • Re...
7.10 Nonconforming work Training-Deepak Kumar • Have procedure to ensure that • Responsibilities and authorities for the m...
7.11 Control of data and information management Training-Deepak Kumar • Have access to the data and information needed to ...
8 Management Requirement 8.1 Options- Option A and Option B 8.2 Management system documentation (Option A) 8.3 Control of ...
8.1 General Training-Deepak Kumar Option A • At a minimum the laboratory addresses 8.2 – 8.9 Option B • A laboratory that ...
8.2 Management system documentation (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar • MS Documentation – Policies & Objectives • Establis...
8.3 Control of management system documents (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar Ensure that documents are • Approved for adequ...
8.4 Control of records (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar • Establish and retain legible records to demonstrate fulfilment o...
8.5 Action to Address risks and Opportunities Identify what the risks and opportunities are in your organization – it depe...
Guidance on Risk – based Approach in Laboratory • Following clauses of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 explicitly refer the term ‘Risk’...
8.6 Improvement (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar Identify and select opportunities for improvement and implement any neces...
8.7 Corrective actions (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar React to NC Evaluate the need for action & implement Review the ef...
8.8 Internal Audit (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar Conduct as planned intervals Plan, establish and maintain audit progra...
8.9 Management Review Meeting (MRM) a) Changes in internal and external issues that are relevant to the laboratory b) Fulf...
How to get Accreditation of ISO/IEC 17025 ? • National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL) i...
Deepak Kumar, 9457473750 https://www.linkedin.com/in/deepak- kumar-77035041
  1. 1. Dr. Deepak Kumar PhD., M.Tech., B.Tech. Training-Deepak Kumar ISO/IEC 17025:2017 General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories
  2. 2. Deepak Kumar • PhD., M.Tech., B.Tech., • Certified Internal auditor for ISO/IEC 17025:2017-LMS • Certified Lead Auditor for ISO 9001:2015-QMS • Certified Lead Auditor for ISO 45001:2018-OHSMS • Certified Lead Auditor for ISO 22001:2018- FSMS • Certified Internal Auditor for ISO 14001-EMS • Certified for Lean Six Sigma Green Belt • More than 6 years of experience in Quality Management System & Testing. Linkedin profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/deepak-kumar-77035041 Training-Deepak Kumar
  3. 3. ISO/IEC 17025 Benefits Training-Deepak Kumar ISO/IEC 17025 Benefits Ensure the competency International Recognition Sound Management System Prevent Defects Increase Accuracy Saving Cost Reduce Waste
  4. 4. Revision History Training-Deepak Kumar ISO/IEC Guide 25 1999 ISO/IEC 17025:2005 2005 ISO/IEC 17025:2017 2017
  5. 5. Content ISO 17025:2005 ISO 17025:2017 Introduction Introduction 1. Scope 1. Scope 2. Normative References 2. Normative References 3. Terms & Definitions 3. Terms & Definitions 4. Management requirements 4. General requirements 5. Technical requirements 5. Structural requirements 6. Resources requirements 7. Process requirements 8. Management system requirements Training-Deepak Kumar
  6. 6. Introduction • Objective is to promote the confidence in the operation of laboratories and to enable them to demonstrate they operate competently, and are able to generate valid results • In this document, the following verbal forms are used: — “shall” indicates a requirement; — “should” indicates a recommendation; — “may” indicates a permission; — “can” indicates a possibility or a capability. • Laboratories that conform to this document will also operate generally in accordance with the principles of ISO 9001. Training-Deepak Kumar
  7. 7. 1. Scope • This document specifies the general requirements for the competence, impartiality and consistent operation of laboratories. • This document is applicable to all organizations performing laboratory activities, regardless of the number of personnel. • Laboratory customers, regulatory authorities, organizations and schemes using peer- assessment, accreditation bodies, and others use this document in confirming or recognizing the competence of laboratories. Training-Deepak Kumar
  8. 8. 2. Normative references • The following documents are referred to in the text in such a way that some or all of their content constitutes requirements of this document. For dated references, only the edition cited applies. For undated references, the latest edition of the referenced document (including any amendments) applies. • ISO/IEC Guide 99, International vocabulary of metrology — Basic and general concepts and associated terms (VIM)1) • ISO/IEC 17000, Conformity assessment — Vocabulary and general principles Training-Deepak Kumar
  9. 9. 3. Terms and definitions • For the purposes of this document, the terms and definitions given in ISO/IEC Guide 99 and ISO/IEC 17000 and the following apply. • ISO and IEC maintain terminological databases for use in standardization at the following addresses: • — ISO Online browsing platform: available at https://www.iso.org/obp • — IEC Electropedia: available at http://www.electropedia.org/ Training-Deepak Kumar
  10. 10. 3. Terms and definitions 3.1 impartiality • Presence of objectivity • Note 1 to entry: Objectivity means that conflicts of interest do not exist or are resolved so as not to adversely influence subsequent activities of the laboratory. • Note 2 to entry: Other terms that are useful in conveying the element of impartiality include “freedom from conflict of interests”, “freedom from bias”, “lack of prejudice”, “neutrality”, “fairness”, “open-mindedness”, “even- handedness”, “detachment”, “balance”. 3.2 complaint • Expression of dissatisfaction by any person or organization to a laboratory, relating to the activities or results of that laboratory, where a response is expected Training-Deepak Kumar
  11. 11. 3. Terms and definitions 3.3 interlaboratory comparison • Organization, performance and evaluation of measurements or tests on the same or similar items by two or more laboratories in accordance with predetermined conditions. 3.4 intralaboratory comparison • Organization, performance and evaluation of measurements or tests on the same or similar items within the same laboratory in accordance with predetermined conditions. 3.5 proficiency testing • Evaluation of participant performance against pre-established criteria by means of interlaboratory comparisons. Training-Deepak Kumar
  12. 12. 3. Terms and definitions 3.6 laboratory Body that performs one or more of the following activities: — testing; — calibration; — sampling, associated with subsequent testing or calibration Note 1 to entry: In the context of this document, “laboratory activities” refer to the three above-mentioned activities. 3.7 decision rule Rule that describes how measurement uncertainty is accounted for when stating conformity with a specified requirement Training-Deepak Kumar
  13. 13. 3. Terms and definitions 3.8 verification • Provision of objective evidence that a given item fulfils specified requirements. 3.9 validation • Verification, where the specified requirements are adequate for an intended use. Training-Deepak Kumar
  14. 14. ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Training-Deepak Kumar 4. Management Requirements 5. Technical Requirements 4.3. Document control 4.1. Organization4.1 General 4.2. Management System 4.5. Subcontracting of tests and calibrations 4.4. Review of requests, tenders and contracts 4.6. Purchasing services and supplies 4.7. Service to the customer 4.8. Complaint 4.9. Control of nonconforming testing and/or calibration work 4.10. Improvement 4.11. Corrective action 4.12. Preventive action 4.13. Control of records 4.14. Internal audits 4.15. Management reviews 5.2. Personnel5.1. General 5.3. Accommodation and environmental conditions 5.4. Test and calibration methods and method validation 5.5. Equipment 5.6. Measurement traceability 5.7. Sampling 5.8. Handling of test and calibration items 5.9. Assuring the quality of test and calibration results 5.10. Reporting the results
  15. 15. 4. General Requirements 5. Structural Requirements 6. Resource Requirements 7. Process Requirements 8. Management System Requirements 4.1 Impartiality 4.2 Confidentiality 6.1 General 6.3 Facilities and environmental conditions 6.2 Personnel 6.4 Equipment 6.5 Metrological traceability 6.6 Externally provided products and services 7.1 RORTC** 7.4 Handling of test or calibration items 7.3 Sampling 7.5 Technical records 7.6 Evaluation of measurement uncertainty7.7 Ensuring the validity of results 7.8 Reporting of results7.9 Complaints 7.11 Control of data- Information management 7.10 Non- conforming work 8.1.2 Options (A) 7.2 Selection, verification and validation of methods ISO/IEC 17025: 2017 Training-Deepak Kumar 8.1.3 Options (B) ISO 9001:2015 8.2 Management system documentation 8.3 Control of management system documents 8.4 Control of records 8.5 Actions to address risks & opportunities 8.6 Improvement 8.7 Corrective action 8.8 Internal audits 8.9 Management reviews **Review of Request, Tender and Contract
  16. 16. Differences between ISO 17025:2005 and ISO 17025:2017 Training-Deepak Kumar 1 • Re-organization 2 • Risk based thinking 3 • Impartiality and Confidentiality 4 • Ensuring the validity of test result 5 • Complaint 6 • MRM 7 • Decision rule 8 • Merge to two clause 4.5 Subcontracting of tests and calibrations and 4.6 Purchasing services and supplies into 6.6 Externally provided products and services
  17. 17. 4 General Requirements Training-Deepak Kumar 4.1 Impartiality 4.2 Confidentiality
  18. 18. 4.1 Impartiality • Commitment form Management to safeguard impartiality • In order to safeguard impartiality - Establish structure - Mitigate pressures (commercial, financial or other) - Identify & manage risks (ongoing basis) • Risks may come from……. - its activities - its relationship - the relationship of its personnel • Demonstrate how to minimize or eliminate Risks Training-Deepak Kumar
  19. 19. 4.2 Confidentiality • Legally enforceable commitment for management of information obtained or created during the performance of laboratory activities. Inform customer, if public exposure of information Inform customer, if information required by Law, unless prohibited by Law No need to inform and share with customer, if information provided by other sources (e.g. complainant, regulators) and shall be confidential between lab and source, unless agreed. • Personnel, including any committee members, contractors, personnel of external bodies, or individuals acting on the laboratory's behalf, shall keep confidential all information, except as required by law. Training-Deepak Kumar
  20. 20. 5 Structural requirements Structuralrequirements Legal Identity Organogram Range of Laboratory activities Role & Responsibility Identify management for overall responsibility Documented Procedure Proper communication • Meet the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Customers Regulatory authorities and organizations providing recognitions • Laboratory activities can be ; Permanent facilities At sites away from its permanent facilities Temporary Mobile facilities Customer’s facility. • Have personnel (Quality Manager) with authority and resources needed to carry out laboratory activities including: implementation, maintenance, improvement, identification of deviations, initiation of actions to prevent or minimize deviations, reporting to management on the performance of management system .
  21. 21. 6 Resources requirements 6.1 General 6.2 Personnel 6.3 Facilities and environmental conditions 6.4 Equipment 6.5 Metrological traceability 6.6 Externally provided products and services Training-Deepak Kumar
  22. 22. 6.1 General • Availability of personnel, facilities, equipment, systems and support services. Training-Deepak Kumar
  23. 23. 6.2 Personnel Training-Deepak Kumar Selection Training SupervisionAuthorization Monitoring competency Competency Requirement• Act impartially, be competent and work in accordance with lab’s management system • Document evidences of the competence requirements (education, qualification, training, technical knowledge, skills and experience) • Ensure competence to perform laboratory activities and to evaluate the significance of deviations • Communicate to personnel their duties, responsibilities and authorities for validation, analysis, test report review and interpretation etc. Personnel
  24. 24. 6.3 Facilities and environmental conditions Training-Deepak Kumar Suitability Document Requirem ent MonitorControl Record Maintain when outside Lab • Suitable for laboratory activities and not adversely affect the validity of results (microbial contamination, dust, electromagnetic disturbances, radiation, humidity, electrical supply, temperature, sound and vibration) • Documented requirements for facilities and environmental conditions • Monitor, control and record environmental conditions • Measures to control facilities including: • Access to and use of areas affecting laboratory activities; • Prevention of contamination, interference or adverse influences on laboratory activities; • Effective separation between areas with incompatible laboratory activities. • Ensure that environmental conditions are met when performing outside its permanent control
  25. 25. 6.4 Equipment Training-Deepak Kumar Available and function properly Conform with specification before place into service Capable to achieve required accuracy Calibration of measuring equipment Establish calibration program and check status Action for out of service Intermediate checks Update/ implement correction factors or reference values Measures to prevent unintended adjustment Equipment records including, but not limited to, measuring instruments, software, measurement standards, reference materials, reference data, reagents, consumables or auxiliary apparatus) that is required for the correct performance of laboratory activities and that can influence the results.
  26. 26. 6.5 Metrological traceability Training-Deepak Kumar • Establish and maintain metrological traceability of its measurement results by means of a documented unbroken chain of calibrations, • Ensure that measurement results are traceable to the SI units through: • Calibration provided by competent laboratory ISO 17025; • Certified values of certified reference materials provided by competent producer (ISO 17034); • Comparison, directly or indirectly with national or international standards. • Demonstrate metrological traceability to an appropriate reference when not technical possible to the SI units: • Certified values of certified reference materials provided by competent producer; • Suitable comparison. Internatio nal Standard National Standards Reference Standards Working Standards Process Instrument
  27. 27. 6.6 Externally provided products and services Training-Deepak Kumar • Ensure that suitable externally provided products and services are used when products and services such as • Products: Instruments, reagent, consumables, • Services: Calibration, third party employee services, AMC/CMC, PT services • The laboratory shall have a procedure and retain records for: • The laboratory shall communicate its requirements to external providers for the products and services, acceptance criteria, competence (third party personnel), activities that the laboratory to be performed at the external provider's premises. Define, Review and Approve Lab’s Requirement Communicate its requirement to Vendor Define criteria for evaluation, selection, monitoring VendorEvaluate the service & products received from vendor Action after evaluation of performance Re-evaluation, if required Vendor
  28. 28. 7 Process Requirements 7.1 Review of requests, tenders and contracts 7.2 Selection, verification and validation of methods 7.3 Sampling 7.4 Handling of test or calibration items 7.5 Technical records 7.6 Evaluation of measurement uncertainty 7.7 Ensuring the validity of results 7.8 Reporting of results 7.9 Complaints 7.10 Nonconforming work 7.11 Control of data and information management Training-Deepak Kumar
  29. 29. Training-Deepak Kumar HAVE A PROCEDURE FOR THE REVIEW DEFINE, DOCUMENT AND UNDERSTOOD REQUIREMENT CAPABILITY AND RESOURCE INFORM TO CUSTOMER FOR SUBCONTRACTING APPROPRIATE METHOD & PROCEDURE INFORM CUSTOMER WHEN METHOD REQUESTED BY THE CUSTOMER IS NOT APPROPRIATE OR OUT OF DATE CLEARLY DEFINED A STATEMENT OF CONFORMITY WHEN REQUESTED BY THE CUSTOMER AND INFORM ABOUT DECISION RULE RESOLVE ANY DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE REQUEST OR TENDER AND THE CONTRACT BEFORE COMMENCING WORK INFORM CUSTOMER IF ANY DEVIATION FROM THE CONTRACT REPEAT CONTRACT REVIEW IF AMENDED AFTER WORK AND COMMUNICATE TO ALL AFFECTED PERSONNEL COOPERATE WITH CUSTOMERS OR THEIR REPRESENTATIVES IN CLARIFYING THE CUSTOMER’S REQUEST AND IN MONITORING THE LABORATORY’S PERFORMANCE IN RELATION TO THE WORK PERFORMED RETAIN RECORDS OF REVIEWS 7.1 Review of requests, tenders and contracts
  30. 30. 7.2 Selection, verification and validation of methods Training-Deepak Kumar • Use appropriate methods and procedures for all laboratory activities • Up to date methods, procedures and supporting documents are kept and made readily available to personnel • Uses the latest version unless not possible to do • Select appropriate method when customer does not specify • Verify methods before introducing them to ensure it can achieve the required performance. • Have Action plan for method development • Document, technically justify, authorize and accept by the customer if any deviation from methods • Validate non-standard methods , laboratory developed methods and standard methods used outside their intended scope or modify • Retain records of validation Selection Verification Valid Validation
  31. 31. 7.3 Sampling Training-Deepak Kumar The laboratory shall have • Sampling plan • Sampling method • Sampling Record: • If any deviations, additions to or exclusions from the sampling method and sampling plan, must be recorded Sampling and Sample collection are both different activities. •Reference to the sampling method used; •Date and time of sampling; •Data to identify and describe the sample (e.g. number, amount, name); Identification of the personnel performing sampling Identification of the equipment used; Environmental or transport condition Diagrams or other equivalent means to identify the sampling location, when appropriate
  32. 32. 7.4 Handling of test or calibration items Training-Deepak Kumar • Have a procedure for transportation to disposal of items. • Precautions shall be taken to avoid deterioration, contamination, loss or damage to the item during handling, transporting, storing/waiting, and preparation for testing or calibration. • Have a system for unambiguous identification • Upon receipt of the test, deviations from specified conditions shall be recorded and informed to customer. • When the customer requires the item to be tested or calibrated acknowledging a deviation from specified conditions, Lab must give disclaimer in the report indicating which results may be affected by the deviation • When items stored under controlled condition, these must be maintain, monitored and recorded
  33. 33. 7.5 Technical Records Training-Deepak Kumar Contain results, report and sufficient information to facilitate repetition Contain Date & Identity of personnel Original Observation, Data and Calculation at the time they are made Amendment to be tracked to previous & Original observations
  34. 34. 7.6 Evaluation of measurement uncertainty Training-Deepak Kumar • Identify the contributions to measurement uncertainty • Evaluate for all calibrations (calibration lab) • Evaluate measurement uncertainty where test method precludes rigorous evaluation of measurement uncertainty
  35. 35. 7.7 Ensuring the validity of results Training-Deepak Kumar • Have a procedure for monitoring the validity of results • Monitor its performance by comparison with results of other laboratories • Analyze and use data from monitoring to control and improve the laboratory’s activities • Take action when data from the monitoring are found to be outside pre-defined criteria Use of reference materials or quality control materials Use of alternative instrumentation Functional check(s) of Equipment Use of check or working standards with control charts Intermediate checks on measuring equipment; Replicate Retesting of retained items Correlation of results for different characteristics of an item Review of reported results Intralaboratory comparisons Testing of blind sample(s). PT ILC Internal Quality control External Quality control
  36. 36. 7.8 Reporting of results • General – review and authorize prior to release • Common requirements for reports • Specific requirements for test reports • Specific requirements for calibration certificates • Specific requirements for reporting sampling • Reporting statements of conformity • Reporting opinions and interpretations • Amendments to reports Training-Deepak Kumar
  37. 37. 7.8 Reporting of results Training-Deepak Kumar 7.8.1 Common requirements for reports • a title (e.g. “Test Report”, “Calibration Certificate” or “Report of Sampling”); • Laboratory name and address; • Location of performance of the laboratory activities • Unique identification • Customer Name and contact information • Identification of the method used; • Date of receipt of item(s) • Date of sampling • Date(s) of performance of the laboratory activity; • Date of issue of the report; • Sampling plan and sampling method • A statement to the effect that the results relate only to the items tested, calibrated or sampled; • Results with, where appropriate, the units of measurement; • Additions to, deviations, or exclusions from the method; • identification of the authorized person(s); • clear identification when results are from external providers (subcontract). • Note Including a statement specifying that the report shall not be reproduced except in full without approval of the laboratory can provide assurance that parts of a report are not taken out of context.
  38. 38. 7.8 Reporting of results Training-Deepak Kumar 7.8.3 Specific requirements for test reports 7.8.3.1 In addition to the requirements listed in 7.8.2, test reports shall, where necessary for the interpretation of the test results, include the following: a) information on specific test conditions, such as environmental conditions; b) where relevant, a statement of conformity with requirements or specifications (see 7.8.6); c) where applicable, the measurement uncertainty presented in the same unit as that of the measurand or in a term relative to the measurand (e.g. percent) when: — it is relevant to the validity or application of the test results; — a customer's instruction so requires, or — the measurement uncertainty affects conformity to a specification limit; d) where appropriate, opinions and interpretations (see 7.8.7); e) additional information that may be required by specific methods, authorities, customers or groups of customers.
  39. 39. 7.8 Reporting of results Training-Deepak Kumar 7.8.4 Specific requirements for calibration certificates In addition to the requirements listed in 7.8.2, calibration certificates shall include the following: • Measurement uncertainty of the measurement result presented in the same unit as that of the measurand or in a term relative to the measurand (e.g. percent); • Conditions (e.g. environmental) under which the calibrations were made that have an influence on the measurement results; • Statement identifying how the measurements are metrologically traceable • Results before and after any adjustment or repair, if available; • Statement of conformity with requirements or specifications • Opinions and interpretations Where the laboratory is responsible for the sampling activity, calibration certificates shall meet the requirements listed in 7.8.5 where necessary for the interpretation of calibration results. A calibration certificate or calibration label shall not contain any recommendation on the calibration interval, except where this has been agreed with the customer.
  40. 40. 7.8 Reporting of results Training-Deepak Kumar 7.8.5 Reporting sampling – specific requirements Where the laboratory is responsible for the sampling activity, in addition to the common requirements, reports shall include the following, where necessary for the interpretation of results: a) the date of sampling; b) unique identification of the item or material sampled (including the name of the manufacturer, the model or type of designation and serial numbers, as appropriate); c) the location of sampling, including any diagrams, sketches or photographs; d) a reference to the sampling plan and sampling method; e) details of any environmental conditions during sampling that affect the interpretation of the results; f) information required to evaluate measurement uncertainty for subsequent testing or calibration
  41. 41. 7.8 Reporting of results Training-Deepak Kumar 7.8.6 Reporting statements of conformity When a statement of conformity to a specification or standard is provided, the laboratory shall document the decision rule employed, taking into account the level of risk (such as false accept and false reject and statistical assumptions) associated with the decision rule employed, and apply the decision rule. NOTE Where the decision rule is prescribed by the customer, regulations or normative documents, a further consideration of the level of risk is not necessary. The laboratory shall report on the statement of conformity, such that the statement clearly identifies: a) to which results the statement of conformity applies; b) which specifications, standards or parts thereof are met or not met; c) the decision rule applied (unless it is inherent in the requested specification or standard).
  42. 42. 7.8 Reporting of results Training-Deepak Kumar 7.8.7 Reporting opinions and interpretations • Ensure that only personnel authorized for the expression of opinions and interpretations release the respective statement. • The laboratory shall document the basis upon which the opinions and interpretations have been made. • The opinions and interpretations expressed in reports shall be based on the results obtained from the tested or calibrated item and shall be clearly identified as such. • When opinions and interpretations are directly communicated by dialogue with the customer, a record of the dialogue shall be retained. 7.8.8 Amendments to reports • When an issued report needs to be changed, amended or re-issued, any change of information shall be clearly identified and, where appropriate, the reason for the change included in the report. • Amendments to a report after issue shall be made only in the form of a further document, or data transfer, which includes the statement “Amendment to Report, serial number... [or as otherwise identified]”, or an equivalent form of wording. • When it is necessary to issue a complete new report, this shall be uniquely identified and shall contain a reference to the original that it replaces.
  43. 43. 7.9 Complaints Training-Deepak Kumar • Have a documented process to receive, evaluate and make decision on complaints • Responsible for all decisions at all levels of handling process of complaints and made availability of description of handling process for complaints to interested party • Procedure shall Include at least the following elements and method: • Description of the process • Tracking and recording complaints • Ensuring that appropriate action is taken • Responsible for gathering and verifying all information to validate the complaint • Acknowledge receipt of the complaint, and provide the complainant with progress report and outcome • Review, approve the outcomes by individual (s) not involved in the original laboratory activities in question • Give formal notice of the end of the complaint handling to the complainant
  44. 44. 7.10 Nonconforming work Training-Deepak Kumar • Have procedure to ensure that • Responsibilities and authorities for the management of NC work are defined; • Actions are based upon the risk levels established by the laboratory; • An evaluation is made of the significance of NC work, including an impact analysis on previous results; • A decision is taken on the acceptability of NC work; • Where necessary, the customer is notified and work is recalled; • The responsibility for authorizing the resumption of work is defined. • Retain records of NC work and actions taken • Implement corrective action where the evaluation indicates that the NC work could recur or is doubt about the conformity of laboratory’s operation
  45. 45. 7.11 Control of data and information management Training-Deepak Kumar • Have access to the data and information needed to perform laboratory activities. • Validate information management system for functionality • Protect from unauthorized access, safeguard against tampering and loss, operate in suitable environment , maintain integrity of data, record system failures and corrective actions. • Ensure the provider or operator of the system complies when manage and maintain off-site or through an external provider. • Ensure that instructions, manuals and reference data relevant to laboratory information system are made readily available to personnel. • Check calculations and data transfers in an appropriate and systematic manner.
  46. 46. 8 Management Requirement 8.1 Options- Option A and Option B 8.2 Management system documentation (Option A) 8.3 Control of management system documents (Option A) 8.4 Control of records (Option A) 8.5 Actions to address risks and opportunities (Option A) 8.6 Improvement (Option A) 8.7 Corrective actions (Option A) 8.8 Internal audits (Option A) 8.9 Management reviews (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar
  47. 47. 8.1 General Training-Deepak Kumar Option A • At a minimum the laboratory addresses 8.2 – 8.9 Option B • A laboratory that has established and maintains a management system, in accordance with the requirements of ISO 9001, and that is capable of supporting and demonstrating the consistent fulfilment of the requirements of clauses 4 to 7 of ISO/IEC 17025 • Also fulfils at least the intent of the management system section requirements (8.2 - 8.9)
  48. 48. 8.2 Management system documentation (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar • MS Documentation – Policies & Objectives • Established, documented and maintained for the fulfilment of the purpose of ISO/IEC 17025 • Acknowledged and implemented at all levels of the laboratory organization Address the competence, impartiality and consistent of the operation • Evidences of commitment to the development and implementation of the Management system and to continually improving its effectiveness. • All documentation, process, systems, records shall be referenced from or linked to the management system. • All personnel shall have access to Management system documentation and related information
  49. 49. 8.3 Control of management system documents (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar Ensure that documents are • Approved for adequacy prior to issue by authorized personnel • Reviewed / updated periodically • Identification of current revision / changes • Relevant versions are aavailable at point of use • Uniquely identify • Unintended use of obsolete documents, suitable identification is applied, if retained for any purpose
  50. 50. 8.4 Control of records (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar • Establish and retain legible records to demonstrate fulfilment of the requirements in this document. • Implement the controls needed for the identification, storage, protection, back-up, archive, retrieval, retention time, and disposal of its records. • Retain records for a period consistent with its contractual obligations. • Access to these records shall be consistent with the confidentiality commitments, and records shall be readily available.
  51. 51. 8.5 Action to Address risks and Opportunities Identify what the risks and opportunities are in your organization – it depends on context Analyze and prioritize the risks and opportunities in your organization what is acceptable? what is unacceptable? Plan actions to address the risks how can I avoid or eliminate the risk? how can I mitigate the risk? Implement the plan – take action Check the effectiveness of the actions – does it work? Learn from experience – continual improvement
  52. 52. Guidance on Risk – based Approach in Laboratory • Following clauses of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 explicitly refer the term ‘Risk’: • Clause 4.1.4 & 4.1.5 on impartiality, • Clause 7.8.6.1 considering the risk in terms of decision rules used in reports, • Clause 7.10.1 related to management of nonconforming work, • Clause 8.5 on actions to be implemented to address risks & opportunities • Clause 8.6 on improvement • Clause 8.7 on corrective action • Clause 8.9 on management reviews Training-Deepak Kumar
  53. 53. 8.6 Improvement (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar Identify and select opportunities for improvement and implement any necessary actions. (review of the operational procedures, the use of the policies, overall objectives, audit results, corrective actions, management review, suggestions from personnel, risk assessment, analysis of data, and proficiency testing results) Seek feedback, both positive and negative, from its customers and analyzed and used to improve the management system, laboratory activities and customer service.
  54. 54. 8.7 Corrective actions (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar React to NC Evaluate the need for action & implement Review the effectiveness Update risk & opportunities determined during planning, if necessary Make changes to the Management system Retain records
  55. 55. 8.8 Internal Audit (Option A) Training-Deepak Kumar Conduct as planned intervals Plan, establish and maintain audit program Define the audit criteria and scope for each audit Report the results to relevant management Implement correction and corrective actions without undue delay Retain records
  56. 56. 8.9 Management Review Meeting (MRM) a) Changes in internal and external issues that are relevant to the laboratory b) Fulfilment of objectives c) Suitability of policies and procedures d) Status of actions from previous management reviews e) Outcome of recent internal audits f) Corrective actions g) Assessments by external bodies h) Changes in the volume and type of the work or in the range of laboratory activities i) Customer and personnel feedback j) Complaints k) Effectiveness of any implemented improvements l) Adequacy of resources m) Results of risk identification n) Outcomes of the assurance of the validity of results o) Other relevant factors, such as monitoring activities and training Training-Deepak Kumar a) The effectiveness of the management system and its processes b) Improvement of the laboratory activities related to the fulfilment of the requirements of this document c) Provision of required resources d) Any need for change Management Review Meeting IN PUTS OUTPUT
  57. 57. How to get Accreditation of ISO/IEC 17025 ? • National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL) in India • NABL is a constituent board of Quality Council of India • NABL is a Full member (ILAC MRA signatory) to ILAC as well as APLAC Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRA) • ISO 15189, ISO/IEC 17043 & ISO 17034 • https://nabl-india.org/ Training-Deepak Kumar
