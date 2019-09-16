Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best american biographies The Book of Job best american biographies The Book of Job | autobiography audiobooks read by Har...
best american biographies The Book of Job Part of the Jewish Encounter series From one of our most trusted spiritual advis...
best american biographies The Book of Job Written By: Harold S. Kushner Narrated By: Harold S. Kushner Publisher: Random H...
best american biographies The Book of Job Download Full Version The Book of JobAudio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best american biographies The Book of Job

4 views

Published on

best american biographies The Book of Job | autobiography audiobooks read by Harold S. Kushner The Book of Job | best audiobooks The Book of Job

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best american biographies The Book of Job

  1. 1. best american biographies The Book of Job best american biographies The Book of Job | autobiography audiobooks read by Harold S. Kushner The Book of Job | best audiobooks The Book of Job LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best american biographies The Book of Job Part of the Jewish Encounter series From one of our most trusted spiritual advisers, a thoughtful, illuminating guide to that most fascinating of biblical texts, the book of Job, and what it can teach us about living in a troubled world. The story of Job is one of unjust things happening to a good man. Yet after losing everything, Job—though confused, angry, and questioning God—refuses to reject his faith, although he challenges some central aspects of it. Rabbi Harold S. Kushner examines the questions raised by Job’s experience, questions that have challenged wisdom seekers and worshippers for centuries. What kind of God permits such bad things to happen to good people? Why does God test loyal followers? Can a truly good God be all-powerful?
  3. 3. best american biographies The Book of Job Written By: Harold S. Kushner Narrated By: Harold S. Kushner Publisher: Random House (Audio) Date: October 2012 Duration: 5 hours 55 minutes
  4. 4. best american biographies The Book of Job Download Full Version The Book of JobAudio OR Get now

×