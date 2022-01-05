Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare

Quality Improvement (QI)in healthcare is an increasingly important approach to improving health outcomes, improving system performance and improving safety for patients. Effectively implementing QI methods requires knowledge of methods for the design and execution of QI projects. Given that this capability is not yet widespread in healthcare, training programs have emerged to develop these skills in the healthcare workforce. In spite of the growth of training programs, limited evidence exists about the merit and worth of these programs. We report here on a multi-year, multi-method evaluation of a QI training program at a large Midwestern academic medical center. Our methodology will demonstrate an approach to organizing a large scale training evaluation. Our results will provide best available evidence for features of the intervention, outcomes and the contextual features that enhance or limit efficacy.