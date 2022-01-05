Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evaluating the Quality of Quality Improvement Training in Health Care The work was funded in part by a grant from the Robe...
Principal and Key Investigators Daniel McLinden, EdD Martin P. Charns, D.B.A Stacey Farber, PhD Carol VanDeusen Lukas, EdD...
1 Institute of Medicine, Committee on Quality of Health Care in America. To Err is Human: Building a Safer Health System. ...
Lack of evidence about training impact leads to inefficient investments in training “Public health and health care workers...
The Education Intervention – The Evaluation Target • Six 2-day sessions over a 6 month period • All sessions off-site, req...
A (flawed) logic model Cause Effect
The Evaluation Model(s) Satisfaction Learning Application Outcomes Economic Impact The Kirkpatrick Model The Phillips Mode...
To Achieve the Best: Evaluating Quality Improvement Training as a Means to an End
To Achieve the Best: Evaluating Quality Improvement Training as a Means to an End What contextual and individual factors (...
input outcome participant follow-up participant interviews ARS peer evaluations input & outcome ARS leader evaluation stru...
What short-term outcomes result from training?
Short Term outcomes: Reactions to the event Item N Mean SD Overall, I was satisfied with the quality of this educational p...
Leadership Data Methods QI Methods For example, • Coaching individuals and leading teams in the use of a systems approach....
Step 1: Articulate Purpose Step 2: Identify Critical Components Step 3: Create a Response Scale Step 4: Stakeholder Review...
Short Term Outcomes: Learning N = 139 matched McLinden, D.; Farber, S. & Kaminski, G. (2010). What did they learn: A learn...
To what degree are training participants’ successful in their application of learning from training? Are they successful a...
Learning & Application: Success during training Aim & Key Driver Diagram Ratings (Item 1 of Audience Response) N Valid Per...
Application: Confidence in future ability 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Lead QI Do QI Can Successfully Lead ...
Application: Doing QI Work after Training n n n N = 202 Sponsoring Leading Participating
What impact, both intended and unintended, does QI training have on outcomes for patients, their families, and healthcare ...
Impact – Spread QI capability Team member Team member Training Participant Training Participant Data Methods QI Methods Te...
Impact on Outcomes 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Improved productivity Increased staff interest and involvement doing QI Pati...
Impact on the practice of QI: Dissemination 10.4% (n=21) 5.2% (n=10) 40.3% (n=79) N = 202 Professional conferences Peer re...
Impact: The Economics McLinden, D.J. & Farber, S. (November 2010). Exploring the Economics of Quality Improvement Educatio...
What contextual and individual factors (i.e., inputs) facilitate the success of a quality improvement (QI) training initia...
Item N Pre Post Mean Δ Significance CCHMC … Goals support QI 76 6.62 (.61) 6.66 (.87) .04 No Emphasizes collaboration on p...
Context: Participant Perceptions of Unit Culture Item N Pre Post Mean Δ Significance In my department, unit, or division …...
Context: Facilitators and Barriers Facilitators Barriers During Training  QI coach  Knowledgeable, motivated QI project ...
Evaluating the Quality of Quality Improvement Training in Health Care For further information, contact Daniel McLinden, Ed...
Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 1 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 2 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 3 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 4 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 5 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 6 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 7 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 8 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 9 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 10 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 11 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 12 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 13 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 14 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 15 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 16 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 17 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 18 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 19 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 20 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 21 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 22 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 23 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 24 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 25 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 26 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 27 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 28 Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare Slide 29
Quality Improvement (QI)in healthcare is an increasingly important approach to improving health outcomes, improving system performance and improving safety for patients. Effectively implementing QI methods requires knowledge of methods for the design and execution of QI projects. Given that this capability is not yet widespread in healthcare, training programs have emerged to develop these skills in the healthcare workforce. In spite of the growth of training programs, limited evidence exists about the merit and worth of these programs. We report here on a multi-year, multi-method evaluation of a QI training program at a large Midwestern academic medical center. Our methodology will demonstrate an approach to organizing a large scale training evaluation. Our results will provide best available evidence for features of the intervention, outcomes and the contextual features that enhance or limit efficacy.

Evaluating the quality of quality improvement training in healthcare

  1. 1. Evaluating the Quality of Quality Improvement Training in Health Care The work was funded in part by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation # 65499 Evaluating Quality Improvement Training Programs November 4, 2011 American Evaluation Association Anaheim, CA
  2. 2. Principal and Key Investigators Daniel McLinden, EdD Martin P. Charns, D.B.A Stacey Farber, PhD Carol VanDeusen Lukas, EdD CCHMC Boston University It takes a village… The People who continue to make it happen John Murphy, MS Erika Cooksy, MSW Janet Matulis, PhD Kristina Moster, PhD Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Sheryl Sheldon, BS
  3. 3. 1 Institute of Medicine, Committee on Quality of Health Care in America. To Err is Human: Building a Safer Health System. Washington, D.C.: National Academy Press; 1999. 2 Institute of Medicine, Committee on Quality Health Care in America. Crossing the Quality Chasm - A New Health System for the 21st Century. Washington, DC: National Academy Press; 2001. “Sizable numbers of Americans are harmed as a result of medical errors… Preventable adverse events are a leading cause of death in the United States.” 1 “Quality problems are everywhere, affecting many patients. Between the health care we have and the care we could have lies not just a gap, but a chasm.” 2
  4. 4. Lack of evidence about training impact leads to inefficient investments in training “Public health and health care workers have many opportunities to acquire Quality Improvement (QI) training. However, limited evidence exists about the impact these training programs have on the ability of these individuals to successfully engage in work to improve health and health care. Information about the impact of such programs on organizational culture and patient outcomes is also scarce. Source: Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
  5. 5. The Education Intervention – The Evaluation Target • Six 2-day sessions over a 6 month period • All sessions off-site, require 100% attendance • A multidisciplinary cohort of 25-30 students • Project-based to provide concrete experience and allow for experimentation • Project work and coaching between sessions • Project presentations & feedback in each session • Faculty include physicians, patient services staff, administrative leaders, and quality improvement staff • Learning activities include lectures, case studies, interactive application exercises, project presentations, book reports, and assigned readings.
  6. 6. A (flawed) logic model Cause Effect
  7. 7. The Evaluation Model(s) Satisfaction Learning Application Outcomes Economic Impact The Kirkpatrick Model The Phillips Model Participation Belfield Belfield C, Thomas H, Bullock A, Enyon, R, & Wall, D. (2001). Measuring effectiveness for best evidence medical education: a discussion. Medical Teacher, 23(2), 164–70. Kirkpatrick DL. (1994). Evaluating training programs: The four levels. San Francisco Berrett-Koehler. Phillips JJ. (2003).Return on Investment in training and performance improvement programs. Boston Butterworth – Heinemann. Tian, J., Atkinson, N. L., Portnoy, B., & Gold, R. S. (2007). A systematic review of evaluation in formal continuing medical education. Journal of Continuing Education in the Health Professions, 27(1), 16-27.
  8. 8. To Achieve the Best: Evaluating Quality Improvement Training as a Means to an End
  9. 9. To Achieve the Best: Evaluating Quality Improvement Training as a Means to an End What contextual and individual factors (i.e., inputs) facilitate the success of a quality improvement training initiative and its outcomes? What components comprise and are essential to a “quality” quality improvement training program? What short-term outcomes (e.g., satisfaction, evidences of learning, and participant plans to apply learning) result from training? To what degree are training participants’ successful in their application of learning from training? Are they successful at both the doing and leading of QI work during and post- training, and, if so, to what extent are they successful? What impact, both intended and unintended, does QI training have on outcomes for patients, their families, and the operations of the medical center?
  10. 10. input outcome participant follow-up participant interviews ARS peer evaluations input & outcome ARS leader evaluation structured interviews cohorts 1-7 observational instrument participant pre-program survey participant post-program survey participant self-assessment participant post-event faculty interviews team member post -program organizational QIculture CCHMC culture/leadership unitsupport qualityof QItraining elementsof QItraining participantlearning/knowledge participantmotivation participantperceptionsof QI participantcharacteristics participantexperiencewithQI participantapplicationduringtraining participantapplication post-training barriers to/facilitatorsof application staff knowledge/experience withQI staff engagement teamfunctioning teammembercharacteristics spreadof QI sustainedQIefforts impactof training&projects executive interviews reactionto training recommendations Moster, K. & Matulis, J. (2011). Putting it all together: Creating a strategy to transform the complex to the Coherent. Annual conference of the American Evaluation Association, Anaheim, CA.
  11. 11. What short-term outcomes result from training?
  12. 12. Short Term outcomes: Reactions to the event Item N Mean SD Overall, I was satisfied with the quality of this educational program. 691 6.47 .66 Overall, I was satisfied with the instructor performance. 5078 6.35 .85 This training was a worthwhile investment for my organization. 681 6.61 .63 This training was a worthwhile investment in my career development. 689 6.58 .65 I learned new knowledge and skills from this training. 678 6.52 .66 I will be able to apply the knowledge and skills learned from this training to my job. 681 6.56 .65 McLinden, D. & Boone, W. (2009). More than smile sheets: Rasch Analysis of training reactions in a Medical Center. Performance Improvement Quarterly. 22(3), 7-21.
  13. 13. Leadership Data Methods QI Methods For example, • Coaching individuals and leading teams in the use of a systems approach. • Coaching individuals and leading teams to apply the principles of effective change management. • Implementing Change • Leading Change (organizational change, managing change with stakeholders, etc.) For example, • Choosing Appropriate Control Chart (Attribute vs. Continuous) • Creating Control Charts • Mapping Processes • Designing PDSAs / Tests of Change • Designing for Reliability For Example, • Basic Data Analysis (mean, standard deviation, median) • Creating Operational Definitions for Measures • Sampling Methods • Designing Forms for Data Collection Short Term Outcomes: Learning
  14. 14. Step 1: Articulate Purpose Step 2: Identify Critical Components Step 3: Create a Response Scale Step 4: Stakeholder Review Step 5: Deploy and Analyze Data * Originally adapted from L. Provost, Associates in Process Improvement. Rating Value Level Description 1 No Knowledge I cannot tell you what this skill, tool or method is. 2 Knowledgeable I can tell you what this skill, too, or method is AND give you facts about it. 3 Basic application I can tell you what this skill, tool or method is AND give a defined situation, I can apply it with assistance. 4 Analysis & application I have knowledge of the skill, tool, or method AND I can analyze a situation and determine if it is needed AND then independently and accurately apply it. 5 Highly experienced I have knowledge of this skill, too, or method AND I have a high degree of experience correctly applying and adapting it in various situations AND I can explain my decisions for doing so. 6 Expert I have knowledge fo this skill, tool, or method AND I have a high degree of experience correctly applying and adapting it AND I can teach others the theory behind it and coach them in its use. Short Term Outcomes: Learning
  15. 15. Short Term Outcomes: Learning N = 139 matched McLinden, D.; Farber, S. & Kaminski, G. (2010). What did they learn: A learning outcomes assessment for quality improvement training. International Scientific Symposium on Improving the Quality and Value of Health Care, December 6, Orlando, Florida, USA. QI Methods Data Methods Leadership Pre Post Pre Post Pre Post
  16. 16. To what degree are training participants’ successful in their application of learning from training? Are they successful at both the doing and leading of QI work during and post-training, and, if so, to what extent are they successful?
  17. 17. Learning & Application: Success during training Aim & Key Driver Diagram Ratings (Item 1 of Audience Response) N Valid Percent 1 Aim meets 1-2 of the SMART criteria and/or drivers not clear or not at the right level 0 0.0 2 Aim meets at least 3 criteria & drivers are clear and useful, but no linked design changes/ interventions 0 0.0 3 Aim missing one criterion and/or drivers are clear and useful, linked design changes/ interventions but no reliability level indicated 36 26.3 4 Aim is perfectly SMART & drivers are clear and useful, linked design changes/ interventions & reliability level are indicated 101 73.7 Run Chart Quality Ratings (Item 3 of Audience Response) 1 No run chart but other data 0 0.0 2 Run chart is not clearly and completely labeled on the axes 1 0.7 3 Complete run chart, no annotations 4 2.9 4 Complete run chart but no N’s or poorly annotated or axes not clearly labeled 51 37.3 5 X & Y axes clearly labeled, changes annotated, N’s indicated 81 59.1 Team/Project Audience Assessment Ratings (Item 4 of Audience Response) 1 Forming team 0 0.0 2 Planning for the project has begun 0 0.0 3 Activity, but no changes 1 0.7 4 Changes tested, but no improvement 20 14.6 5 Modest improvement 27 19.7 6 Improvement 33 24.1 7 Significant improvement 44 32.1 8 Sustainable improvement 12 8.8 9 Outstanding sustainable results 0 0.0
  18. 18. Application: Confidence in future ability 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Lead QI Do QI Can Successfully Lead / Do QI without Support Uncertain about ability to Successfully Lead / Do QI without Support N=105 Confident Uncertain DOING LEADING
  19. 19. Application: Doing QI Work after Training n n n N = 202 Sponsoring Leading Participating
  20. 20. What impact, both intended and unintended, does QI training have on outcomes for patients, their families, and healthcare operations?
  21. 21. Impact – Spread QI capability Team member Team member Training Participant Training Participant Data Methods QI Methods Team Member=216; Participant = 139
  22. 22. Impact on Outcomes 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Improved productivity Increased staff interest and involvement doing QI Patient, family experience Reduced errors/ inappropriate care Improved medical/QoL outcomes Decreased costs for the organization Increased revenue Successful QI Project I2S2 project N = 202 QI project Class project
  23. 23. Impact on the practice of QI: Dissemination 10.4% (n=21) 5.2% (n=10) 40.3% (n=79) N = 202 Professional conferences Peer reviewed Publications Non-Peer reviewed Publications
  24. 24. Impact: The Economics McLinden, D.J. & Farber, S. (November 2010). Exploring the Economics of Quality Improvement Education in Healthcare. American Evaluation Association, San Antonio, TX.
  25. 25. What contextual and individual factors (i.e., inputs) facilitate the success of a quality improvement (QI) training initiative and its outcomes?
  26. 26. Item N Pre Post Mean Δ Significance CCHMC … Goals support QI 76 6.62 (.61) 6.66 (.87) .04 No Emphasizes collaboration on projects between units 76 5.46 (1.11) 5.64 (1.13) .18 No Views quality improvement as an expected part of job performance 75 5.89 (.94) 6.03 (1.12) .13 No Encourages employee involvement in QI 75 5.91 (.96) 6.17 (.98) .27 Yes η2 = .07 Encourages adoption of innovations 75 5.77 (.89) 5.87 (1.16) .09 No Provides a psychological environment that fosters exchange of knowledge and ideas 74 5.23 (1.29) 5.61 (1.15) .38 Yes η2 = .07 Subscale (items 1-6) 76 5.81 (.74) 6.00 (.86) .19 No Note. Pre, Post data include mean, (standard deviation). Respondents rated items on 7-point agreement scale (7 = strongly agree; 1 = strongly disagree). Statistically significant changes are at p < .05. Context: Participant Perceptions of Organizational Culture
  27. 27. Context: Participant Perceptions of Unit Culture Item N Pre Post Mean Δ Significance In my department, unit, or division … There is adequate personal support for quality improvement work 75 5.51 (1.16) 5.17 (1.43) -.33 Yes η2 = .06 People effectively communicate with each other 75 5.01 (1.01) 5.29 (1.22) .28 No The people I work with are comfortable suggesting changes and improvements to each other 73 5.52 (1.14) 5.64 (1.22) .12 No Risk-taking associated with innovation is accepted 75 5.27 (.99) 5.40 (1.17) .13 No Data are used to improve processes 75 5.53 (1.14) 5.73 (1.23) .20 No Subscale (items 1-5) 75 5.37 (.84) 5.45 (1.06) .08 No Note. Pre, Post data include mean, (standard deviation). Respondents rated items on 7-point agreement scale (7 = strongly agree; 1 = strongly disagree). Statistically significant changes are at p < .05. η 2 < .09 is considered weak.
  28. 28. Context: Facilitators and Barriers Facilitators Barriers During Training  QI coach  Knowledgeable, motivated QI project team members  Practical, “authentic” learning  Project selection  Measurement issues  Determining appropriate member for QI team  Competing priorities, schedules for QI team members  Consistency, availability of QI coaches After Training  Department, division support  Organizational support and culture  Project team members know / do / are interested in QI  QI awareness in department, division  Staff buy-in
  29. 29. Evaluating the Quality of Quality Improvement Training in Health Care For further information, contact Daniel McLinden, Ed.D. Assistant Vice President Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center 3333 Burnet Avenue ML 3026 Cincinnati, OH 45229-3039 Office: 513 636 8933 Mobile: 513 739 9087 Email: daniel.mclinden@cchmc.org Skype: danmclinden

Quality Improvement (QI)in healthcare is an increasingly important approach to improving health outcomes, improving system performance and improving safety for patients. Effectively implementing QI methods requires knowledge of methods for the design and execution of QI projects. Given that this capability is not yet widespread in healthcare, training programs have emerged to develop these skills in the healthcare workforce. In spite of the growth of training programs, limited evidence exists about the merit and worth of these programs. We report here on a multi-year, multi-method evaluation of a QI training program at a large Midwestern academic medical center. Our methodology will demonstrate an approach to organizing a large scale training evaluation. Our results will provide best available evidence for features of the intervention, outcomes and the contextual features that enhance or limit efficacy.

