Tecnologia 3

TRABAJO DE TECNOLOGIA “ Proyecto integrado CTS ” CAMILA ALVAREZ BENAVIDES LAURA NAYIBE MOSQUERA ROMERO LUIS ALEJANDRO BOTE...
TABLA DE CONTENIDO 1. INTRODUCCIÓN-----------------------------------------------------------------------------3 2. INFORM...
1. INTRODUCCIÓN En esta ocasión abordaremos la relación de la tecnología, la ciencia y la sociedad(CTS) por lo cual desde ...
2. INFORME ESCRITO 2.1 ¿Por qué es importante crear conciencia en la gente? La contaminación ambiental trae consigo divers...
caleños al arrojar basuras y demás materiales los cuales causan un gran impacto ambiental lo que provoca la contaminación,...
2.5 Problemas ambientales globales Los principales problemas ambientales globales son los siguientes: ❖ La degradación de ...
❖ La pérdida de biodiversidad Se refiere a la disminución o desaparición de la diversidad biológica, lo cual hace alusión ...
❖ La deforestación es un proceso provocado por la acción de los humanos, en el que se destruye o agota la superficie fores...
2.6 Impacto ambiental de los residuos sólidos en Cali El impacto ambiental de los residuos sólidos en Cali es debido a que...
2.7 Manejo integral de residuos sólidos urbanos El manejo de residuos sólidos constituye a nivel mundial un problema para ...
2.8 Separación en la fuente La separación en la fuente es la actividad de seleccionar y almacenar los diferentes residuos ...
3. ENCUESTA Y GRÁFICAS CON EXCEL TABLA 1 ¿SABE QUE ES EL CONCEJO MUNICIPAL? FRECUENCIA FR A. SI 29 72.5% B. NO 11 27.5% TO...
TABLA 2 ¿SABE CUÁL ES LA FUNCIÓN DEL CONCEJO MUNICIPAL CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE? FRECUENCIA FR A. SI 21 52.5% B. NO 19 47.5% ...
TABLA 3 ¿​SE SIENTE SATISFECH@ CON LA GESTIÓN REALIZADA POR PARTE DEL CONCEJO MUNICIPAL PARA REDUCIR LA CONTAMINACIÓN POR ...
TABLA 4 CONSIDERA QUE LA ALTA CONTAMINACIÓN SE DEBE A: FRECUENCIA FR A. FALTA DE APROPIACIÓN Y CONOCIMIENTO AMBIENTAL POR ...
GRÁFICA 4 CONSIDERA QUE LA ALTA CONTAMINACIÓN SE DEBE A A la pregunta, ¿​Considera que la alta contaminación de residuos s...
TABLA 5 ¿APLICA EL MÉTODO DE SEPARACIÓN DE LOS RESIDUOS SÓLIDOS E INCENTIVA A LAS PERSONAS QUE ESTÁN A TU ALREDEDOR PARA Q...
Tecnologia 3

  1. 1. TRABAJO DE TECNOLOGIA “ Proyecto integrado CTS ” CAMILA ALVAREZ BENAVIDES LAURA NAYIBE MOSQUERA ROMERO LUIS ALEJANDRO BOTERO RODRIGUEZ MIKEFERSON CAICEDO CAICEDO GRADO 11-1 GUILLERMO MONDRAGON Ing. en Sistemas I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL ÁREA DE TECNOLOGÍA SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. TABLA DE CONTENIDO 1. INTRODUCCIÓN-----------------------------------------------------------------------------3 2. INFORME ESCRITO 2.1 ¿Por qué es importante crear conciencia en la gente?-----------------------------4 2.2 ¿En qué radica la importancia de nuestros recursos?------------------------------4 2.3 ¿Qué es la contaminación ambiental? -------------------------------------------------5 2.4 Causas-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------5 2.5 Problemas ambientales globales ------------------------------------------------------6 2.6 Impacto ambiental de los residuos sólidos en Cali --------------------------------9 2.7 Manejo integral de residuos sólidos urbanos _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 10 2.8 Separación en la fuente _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 11 3. ENCUESTA Y GRÁFICAS CON EXCEL ---------------------------------------------12 4. FUENTES DE CONSULTA---------------------------------------------------------------18
  3. 3. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN En esta ocasión abordaremos la relación de la tecnología, la ciencia y la sociedad(CTS) por lo cual desde una vista tecnológica podemos evidenciar la problemática ambiental de un determinado lugar, en este caso, la ciudad de Cali. Debido a esto, se trabajará con una de las herramientas la cual nos ofrece en este caso, la suite ofimática de Microsoft Office en especial el programa Excel el cual es fundamental para determinar las problemáticas sociales y ambientales las cuales son vitales para mejorar el bienestar individual y colectivo del hombre. A lo largo de la historia, se ha visto la transformación y el avance en informática, por ende, trae consigo diversos cambios y este ha sido uno de ellos . En este caso, encontrarás conceptos, explicaciones y gráficas sobre los conocimientos que tienen los ciudadanos caleños acerca de la contaminación ambiental causada por el mal manejo de basuras y residuos sólidos en la ciudad de Santiago de Cali,la cual es una de las problemáticas más frecuentes en nuestro entorno. Este trabajo busca que el lector tome conciencia para mejorar dicha problemática ambiental, por medio de actividades lúdicas y académicas. A partir de allí, buscamos que el lector relacione esta gran herramienta como lo es la suite ofimática de Microsoft Office con el desarrollo y beneficio de su comunidad, barrio u en otra área que requiera de una formación y reflexión ambiental alrededor de la ciudad de Cali. Para finalizar, este trabajo se basa en diferentes puntos de vista y conocimientos los cuales hemos comprendido a través de un proceso educativo.
  4. 4. 2. INFORME ESCRITO 2.1 ¿Por qué es importante crear conciencia en la gente? La contaminación ambiental trae consigo diversas afectaciones debido que al arrojar y no saber manejar el adecuado manejo de basuras y residuos sólidos perjudica aparte de la salud de los ciudadanos los recursos no renovables como lo son el agua, ​petróleo y minerales. Por otra parte, los ríos y recursos hídricos cada día se incrementa su contaminación por la razón de que arrojan escombros, materiales que contienen un grado alto de toxicidad. Es por esto, que disminuyen los cauces y provoque obstrucción en las redes de alcantarillado. En los periodos de lluvias, provoca inundaciones que pueden ocasionar la pérdida de cultivos, de bienes materiales y, lo que es más grave, la pérdida de seres humanos. Para agregar, en el suelo se produce aceites, grasas, metales pesados y ácidos, entre otros residuos contaminantes los cuales aumentan y varían propiedades físicas, químicas y de fertilidad de los suelos. Al analizar, las principales causas ambientales es necesario crear conciencia en los ciudadanos para que a medida que pase el tiempo no sea una desventaja y podamos tener en gran abundancia los recursos no renovables los cuales son vitales para el desarrollo humano. 2.2 ¿En qué radica la importancia de nuestros recursos? La importancia de nuestros recursos es fundamental para el desarrollo y crecimiento humano, por la razón de que gracias a ellos podemos realizar actividades vitales como la alimentación, cocinar nuestros alimentos y regar nuestras plantas. Además, nos permite realizar actividades agropecuarias las cuales nos garantizan la nutrición y la subsistencia humana. Por otro lado, en la ciudad de Cali se ha visto reflejado la gran diversidad de flora y fauna que nos brinda y se destacan reservas naturales como el Parque Nacional Natural Farallones de Cali, Ecoparque Lago de las Garzas, Bosque Colibrí, Zanjón del Burro y la Reserva Natural la Laguna de la Sociedad Civil entre otros. Cabe destacar, que una de las reservas Naturales las cuales son más visitadas es el Parque de la Salud ubicado en Pance, la cual trae consigo grandes beneficios uno de ellos es conocer e interactuar con la naturaleza y mejorar nuestra capacidad deportiva, como la resistencia, velocidad y fuerza. Sin embargo, estos espacios se ven afectados por la contaminación de los ciudadanos
  5. 5. caleños al arrojar basuras y demás materiales los cuales causan un gran impacto ambiental lo que provoca la contaminación, el cambio climático y la extinción de especies. 2.3 ¿Qué es la contaminación ambiental? Se le denomina contaminación a sustancias o elementos los cuales ingresan y afectan el equilibrio de un determinado ecosistema. Por lo tanto, existen agentes contaminantes los cuales pueden ser fisicos, quimicos o biologicos que afectan al medio como el agua, el suelo o el aire. Por otra parte, estas sustancias al incrementar las concentraciones y cambiar sus propiedades químicas .La contaminación ambiental aumenta principalmente por causas derivadas de la actividad humana, como la emisión a la atmósfera de gases de efecto invernadero o la explotación desmedida de los recursos naturales. 2.4 Causas Hay diversas causas que originan la contaminación pero las principales son las siguientes: ❖ Tala excesiva de árboles. ❖ Emisiones y vertidos industriales a la atmósfera y a la hidrosfera. ❖ Extracción, procesamiento y refinamiento de combustibles fósiles (petróleo, carbón y gas natural). ❖ Producción de energía con combustibles fósiles y otras fuentes no renovables. ❖ Uso excesivo de automóviles y otros medios de transporte impulsados por gasolina o diésel. ❖ Uso indiscriminado de plásticos y otros materiales derivados del petróleo. ❖ Liberación de plásticos y objetos no biodegradables en espacios naturales. ❖ Crecimiento demográfico. ❖ La necesidad de extraer mayores recursos naturales. ❖ El aumento de la cría de ganado.
  6. 6. 2.5 Problemas ambientales globales Los principales problemas ambientales globales son los siguientes: ❖ La degradación de la capa de ozono En las décadas de 1970 y 1980, los científicos empezaron a descubrir que la actividad humana estaba teniendo un impacto negativo sobre la capa de ozono, una región de la atmósfera que protege al planeta de los dañinos rayos ultravioleta. Si no existiera esa capa gaseosa, que se encuentra a unos 40 km de altitud sobre el nivel del mar, la vida sería imposible sobre nuestro planeta. Al realizar los estudios pertinentes concluyeron que la capa de ozono estaba siendo afectada por el uso creciente de clorofluorocarbonos (CFCs, compuestos de flúor), que se emplean en refrigeración, aire acondicionado, disolventes de limpieza, materiales de empaquetado, etc. El cloro, un producto químico secundario de los CFC ataca al ozono, que está formado por tres átomos de oxígeno, arrebatándole uno de ellos para formar monóxido de cloro. Éste reacciona a continuación con átomos de oxígeno para formar moléculas de oxígeno, liberando moléculas de cloro que descomponen más moléculas de ozono. El adelgazamiento de la capa de ozono expone a la vida terrestre a un exceso de radiación ultravioleta, que puede producir cáncer de piel y cataratas, reducir la respuesta del sistema inmunitario, interferir en el proceso de fotosíntesis de las plantas y afectar al crecimiento del fitoplancton oceánico. Debido a la creciente amenaza que representan estos peligrosos efectos sobre el ambiente, muchos países trabajan en el proyecto de suprimir la fabricación y uso de los CFCs de aquí al año 2000. No obstante, los CFCs pueden permanecer en la atmósfera durante más de 100 años, por lo que la destrucción del ozono continuará representando una amenaza durante décadas. ❖ El calentamiento global Se define que el calentamiento global es una consecuencia del cambio climático, es decir, el aumento de la temperatura del planeta provocado por las emisiones a la atmósfera de gases de efecto invernadero derivadas de la actividad del ser humano, están provocando variaciones en el clima que de manera natural no se producirían. La Tierra en otras ocasiones ha presentado variaciones, es decir, el enfriamiento y calentamiento pero de una forma natural pero se había presentado de una forma mucho más lenta necesitando millones de años, al llegar la actividad humana surgió como consecuencia el alcance de altos niveles que anteriormente sucedía cada 200 años, y traía consigo la extinción.
  7. 7. ❖ La pérdida de biodiversidad Se refiere a la disminución o desaparición de la diversidad biológica, lo cual hace alusión a la variedad de seres vivos que habitan en el planeta, los distintos niveles de organización biológica, plantas, animales, hongos, microorganismos y su respectiva variabilidad genética, así como los patrones naturales presentados en los ecosistemas. La pérdida de biodiversidad es tan grave que se considera como la “Sexta extinción masiva” con tasas de extinción de 100 a 1000 veces mayores que las consideradas naturales. Debido a esto, se estima que para el año 2100, el cambio de uso de suelo, el cambio climático, modificación al ciclo de nitrógeno y las especies invasoras serán los principales motores de la pérdida de biodiversidad mundial ;los tres primeros factores son también límites planetarios. Por otra parte,la explotación legal e ilegal de las especies silvestres, pueden considerarse las causas directas de la pérdida de biodiversidad (las acciones o procesos físicos inmediatos que la originan), pero es importante señalar que también existen causas indirectas o subyacentes, es decir las fuerzas fundamentales que operan difusamente sobre las causas directas y que están conformadas por un complejo de variables sociales, políticas, económicas, demográficas, tecnológicas y culturales . ❖ La lluvia ácida Es una de las consecuencias de la contaminación atmosférica. Se genera cuando las emisiones contaminantes de las fábricas, automóviles o calderas de calefacción entran en contacto con la humedad de la atmósfera. Debido a esto,las emisiones están formadas por óxido de nitrógeno, dióxido de azufre y trióxido de azufre, que al mezclarse con agua se transforman en ácido sulfuroso, ácido nítrico y ácido sulfúrico. Este proceso también sucede de forma natural a través de las erupciones volcánicas. Los ácidos resultantes se precipitan a la Tierra en forma de lluvia o nieve con consecuencias muy negativas: por un lado los daños a la naturaleza en forma de acidificación de suelos, lagos y mares con el consiguiente perjuicio para la flora y la fauna terrestre y marina. Por otro lado, la lluvia ácida provoca también la corrosión de elementos metálicos un ejemplo son los edificios, puentes, torres y otras estructuras; la destrucción del patrimonio humano realizado en piedra caliza edificios y construcciones históricas, estatuas, esculturas.
  8. 8. ❖ La deforestación es un proceso provocado por la acción de los humanos, en el que se destruye o agota la superficie forestal,​ generalmente con el objetivo de destinar el suelo a otra actividad. En la actualidad, está directamente relacionada con las actividades industriales, como la tala y quema para la expansión de la frontera agrícola para dar lugar a la agricultura intensiva y la ganadería. La expansión de las áreas urbanas y las actividades mineras también impulsan la deforestación. Por otra parte, la deforestación tiene un impacto directo en el cambio climático y calentamiento global actuales. Se estima que la deforestación y otras prácticas agrícolas contribuyeron en las décadas pasadas alrededor del 20% de las emisiones de dióxido de carbono a nivel global.​ La deforestación destruye la calidad de los suelos, contribuyendo a la erosión de los suelos y la desertificación, aumentando la liberación de polvo mineral y contribuyendo así a las tormentas de arena. Los ecosistemas forestales actúan como sumideros de carbono y desempeñan un papel crucial en la absorción de gases de efecto invernadero,​ por lo que la deforestación tiene un impacto adverso en la fijación de dióxido de carbono (CO2).
  9. 9. 2.6 Impacto ambiental de los residuos sólidos en Cali El impacto ambiental de los residuos sólidos en Cali es debido a que los hogares caleños no han contemplado el hábito de separar adecuadamente los desechos. Por lo tanto, diariamente se generan 1700 toneladas diarias de residuos sólidos en Cali, de los cuales solo se aprovecha el 10 %, según un estudio citado por el Dagma en el marco del Día Mundial del Reciclaje. "La mayoría de los materiales que componen los residuos pueden aprovecharse, pero la base fundamental está en separar, desde el hogar, los residuos sólidos en los grupos o tipos definidos para dar comienzo al proceso de reciclaje”, dijo, Diego Benavides, Jefe del grupo de Residuos Sólidos del Dagma. Por otro lado, el experto en temas ambientales subrayó que "es importante comprender la relación entre nuestras costumbres de reciclaje y las consecuencias o efectos que tiene esto para el medio ambiente". Según el Dagma, la Alcaldía de Cali realiza acciones educativas y de inclusión con la población de recicladores, así como programas de sensibilización a la comunidad caleña sobre la importancia de realizar separación de elementos en sus hogares. Para mejorar esta situación, la Administración Municipal comenzó a implementar sistemas de gestión integral de residuos sólidos, los cuales deben ser aplicados para eventos masivos, centros comerciales, supermercados, almacenes de cadena e instituciones educativas.
  10. 10. 2.7 Manejo integral de residuos sólidos urbanos El manejo de residuos sólidos constituye a nivel mundial un problema para las grandes ciudades. Factores como el crecimiento demográfico, el desarrollo no planificado e ineficaz del sector industrial y/o empresarial, y las mejoras de los niveles de consumo, entre otros han incrementado la generación de residuos en pueblos y ciudades . Para Colombia y la mayoría de los países de América Latina “la conservación del medio ambiente pasa a un segundo plano ante el número de necesidades básicas que deben cubrir, por esa razón en la mayoría de estos países los entes gubernamentales participan en la gestión de residuos sólidos realizando lo mínimo requerido para el sistema y destinando muy pocos recursos financieros para el sector. Esto trae como consecuencia que los procesos de recolección, tratamiento, aprovechamiento y disposición final de residuos sólidos sean realizados con tecnologías inadecuadas aunque países como Colombia han promovido Planes de recuperación y manejo de residuos (PMIRS) logrando la tasa más alta de reciclaje de papel y cartón en américa latina con 57 toneladas recicladas por cada 100 producidas” . En Colombia el manejo integral de los residuos sólidos son el conjunto de adopción de todas las medidas necesarias de prevención, minimización, separación, almacenamiento, transporte, aprovechamiento, valorización, tratamiento y disposición final de los residuos sólidos peligrosos, no peligrosos y especiales que se realiza de manera adecuada buscando prevenir o disminuir el riesgo de posibles afectaciones sobre la salud y el ambiente. Por lo anterior, en los diferentes municipios de Colombia con el objetivo de lograr un manejo integral de los residuos se ejecutan los planes de manejo integrado de residuos sólidos (PMIRS). Los Pmirs son el conjunto de conocimientos que involucran la situación actual y proyectada del manejo de los residuos en la organización, en un horizonte de tiempo determinado, con objetivos, metas y líneas de acción estratégicas establecidas, con una clara definición de las responsabilidades y roles para su ejecución (grupo de gestión ambiental). Así mismo el Plan estará integrado por una serie de programas que involucran un conjunto de proyectos y acciones específicas para lo cual será necesario contar con la correspondiente asignación presupuestal y la programación de la ejecución Los PMIRS son estrategias orientadas a la planeación y cobertura de las actividades relacionadas con el manejo de residuos, desde la generación hasta la disposición final, con lo cual se pretende evitar y disminuir la generación de residuos e incentivar el aprovechamiento de estos.
  11. 11. 2.8 Separación en la fuente La separación en la fuente es la actividad de seleccionar y almacenar los diferentes residuos sólidos en su lugar de origen, para facilitar su posterior manejo y aprovechamiento. Separar en la fuente los diferentes residuos sólidos que se generan a diario, es un acto responsable con la humanidad y con el planeta. Según cifras de Emvarias, el Área Metropolitana del Valle de Aburrá produce 3.055 toneladas de residuos sólidos cada día, de los cuales solo se recupera un 14%, una cifra muy baja de acuerdo al potencial de aprovechamiento que existe. Para separar en la fuente los residuos sólidos se deben clasificar en los siguientes grupos: ● Aprovechables: Son todos los residuos que por sus características se pueden reutilizar a través de un proceso industrial o casero de reciclaje. El Papel y cartón, vidrio, plástico, tetrapack y metal son ejemplos de este grupo. ● No aprovechables: A este grupo pertenecen todos los residuos que no ofrecen ninguna posibilidad de aprovechamiento en un proceso de reciclaje o reincorporación en un proceso productivo. El icopor, los pañales, toallas higiénicas, protectores diarios, papeles con recubrimientos plásticos o metalizados, cerámicas; el papel carbón y las envolturas de las papas fritas son algunos de los residuos no aprovechables. ● Orgánicos: son los que se descomponen naturalmente y de forma rápida por acción biológica, están formados por residuos de los alimentos, restos vegetales de la poda y jardinería, restos de la carpintería y la popó de las mascotas. Por otra parte, se pueden realizar con materiales orgánicos e inorgánicos objetos los cuales ayudan a la economía sostenible y así se reduce la contaminación.
  12. 12. 3. ENCUESTA Y GRÁFICAS CON EXCEL TABLA 1 ¿SABE QUE ES EL CONCEJO MUNICIPAL? FRECUENCIA FR A. SI 29 72.5% B. NO 11 27.5% TOTAL 40 100% GRÁFICA 1 ¿SABE QUE ES EL CONCEJO MUNICIPAL? A la pregunta, ¿Sabe que es el concejo municipal? de 40 encuestas se obtuvo: El 72.5% respondió A El 27.5% respondió B
  13. 13. TABLA 2 ¿SABE CUÁL ES LA FUNCIÓN DEL CONCEJO MUNICIPAL CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE? FRECUENCIA FR A. SI 21 52.5% B. NO 19 47.5% TOTAL 40 100% GRÁFICA 2 ¿SABE CUÁL ES LA FUNCIÓN DEL CONCEJO MUNICIPAL CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE? A la pregunta, ¿Sabe cuál es la función del concejo municipal con el medio ambiente? de 40 encuestas se obtuvo: El 52.5% respondió A El 47.5% respondió B
  14. 14. TABLA 3 ¿​SE SIENTE SATISFECH@ CON LA GESTIÓN REALIZADA POR PARTE DEL CONCEJO MUNICIPAL PARA REDUCIR LA CONTAMINACIÓN POR RESIDUOS SÓLIDOS? FRECUENCIA FR A. SI 3 7.5% B. NO 37 92.5% TOTAL 40 100% GRÁFICA 3 ¿​SE SIENTE SATISFECH@ CON LA GESTIÓN REALIZADA POR PARTE DEL CONCEJO MUNICIPAL PARA REDUCIR LA CONTAMINACIÓN POR RESIDUOS SÓLIDOS? A la pregunta, ¿Se siente satisfech@ con la gestión realizada por parte del concejo municipal para reducir la contaminación por residuos sólidos? de 40 encuestas se obtuvo: El 7.5% respondió A El 92.5% respondió B
  15. 15. TABLA 4 CONSIDERA QUE LA ALTA CONTAMINACIÓN SE DEBE A: FRECUENCIA FR A. FALTA DE APROPIACIÓN Y CONOCIMIENTO AMBIENTAL POR PARTE DE LOS CIUDADANOS 21 52.5% B. FALTA DE MÉTODOS POR PARTE DE LA ALCALDÍA PARA CONSERVAR UN DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE, Y ASÍ GARANTIZAR LOS RECURSOS NATURALES DE LA LOCALIDAD. 15 37.5% C. OTRO 4 10%
  16. 16. GRÁFICA 4 CONSIDERA QUE LA ALTA CONTAMINACIÓN SE DEBE A A la pregunta, ¿​Considera que la alta contaminación de residuos sólidos se debe a​? de 40 encuestas se obtuvo: El 52.5% respondió A El 37.5% respondió B El 10% respondió C
  17. 17. TABLA 5 ¿APLICA EL MÉTODO DE SEPARACIÓN DE LOS RESIDUOS SÓLIDOS E INCENTIVA A LAS PERSONAS QUE ESTÁN A TU ALREDEDOR PARA QUE LO REALICEN? FRECUENCIA FR A. SIEMPRE 11 27.5% B. ALGUNAS VECES 22 55% C. NO FRECUENTO HACERLO 7 17.5% GRÁFICA 5 ¿APLICA EL MÉTODO DE SEPARACIÓN DE LOS RESIDUOS SÓLIDOS E INCENTIVA A LAS PERSONAS QUE ESTÁN A TU ALREDEDOR PARA QUE LO REALICEN? A la pregunta, ¿​Aplica el método de separación de los residuos sólidos e incentiva a las personas que están a tu alrededor para que lo realicen​? de 40 encuestas se obtuvo: El 27.5% respondió A El 55 % respondió B El 17.5 % respondió C
  18. 18. 4. FUENTES DE CONSULTA ● Grupo de Investigación de Economía Ecológica. (14 Abril 2016). ​La basura: consecuencias ambientales y desafíos​. Google Chrome Recuperado de https://eco.mdp.edu.ar/institucional/eco-enlaces/1611-la-basura-consecuencia s-ambientales-y-desafios​. ● Eafit, U. (s. f.). ¿Qué es la contaminación? www.eafit.com. Recuperado 6 de agosto de 2020, de https://www.eafit.edu.co/ninos/reddelaspreguntas/Paginas/que-es-la-contamin acion.aspx​. ● Línea VerdeCeuta. (s. f.). ¿Qué es la contaminación ambiental? Recuperado 6 de agosto de 2020, de http://www.lineaverdeceutatrace.com/lv/consejos-ambientales/contaminantes/ Que-es-la-contaminacion-ambiental.asp​. ● S. (2019, 13 diciembre). Causas y consecuencias de la contaminación ambiental. Significados. https://www.significados.com/causas-y-consecuencias-de-la-contaminacion-a mbiental/​. ● Capa de Ozono y su DegradaciÃ3n / Ambiente EcolÃ3gico WWW. (s. f.). Google chrome. Recuperado 9 de agosto de 2020, de http://www.ambiente-ecologico.com/revist63/fabian63.htm#:%7E:text=Al%20s er%20liberados%20en%20la,de%20ozono%20y%20las%20destruye.&text=A l%20principio%20se%20cre%C3%ADa%20que,homog%C3%A9nea%20en% 20todo%20el%20planeta​. ● ¿Qué es el cambio climático y cómo nos afecta? (s. f.). https://www.acciona.com/es/cambio-climatico/. Recuperado 9 de agosto de 2020, de ​https://www.acciona.com/es/cambio-climatico/ ● Rockström, J.;Steffen, W.;Noone, K.;Persson, A.;Stuart III Chapin, F.; Lambin, E.;Lenton,T.M.;Scheffer, M.; Folke, C.; Schellnhuber, H.J.; Nykvist, B.; de Wit, C.A.; Hughes, T.; van der Leeuw, S.; Rodhe, H.; Sörlin, S.; Synder, P.K.;
  19. 19. Costanza, R.; Svedin, U.; Falkenmark, M.; Karlberg, L.; Corell, R.W.; Fabry, V.J.; Hansen, J.; Walker, B.; Liverman, D.; Richardson, K.; Crutzen, P.; Foley, J. (2009).«Ecology and society». Planetary boundaries: Exploring the safe operating space for humanity. 14 (2): 1-33. ● ¿Qué es el cambio climático y cómo nos afecta? (s. f.). https://www.acciona.com/es/cambio-climatico/. Recuperado 9 de agosto de 2020, de ​https://www.acciona.com/es/cambio-climatico/ ● Real Academia Española y Asociación de Academias de la Lengua Española (2014). «desforestación». Diccionario de la lengua española (23.ª edición). Madrid: Espasa. ● «Anexo 2: Definiciones». www.fao.org. Consultado el 22 de marzo de 2020. ● Santillana-La Nación, ed. (2006). «Bloque 5. Geografía Económica». La Enciclopedia del Estudiante. 8. Geografía General. Buenos Aires. p. 155 ● ¿Qué es el cambio climático y cómo nos afecta? (s. f.). https://www.acciona.com/es/cambio-climatico/. Recuperado 9 de agosto de 2020, de ​https://www.acciona.com/es/cambio-climatico/​.
  20. 20. 5. FUENTES DE CONSULTA ● Grupo de Investigación de Economía Ecológica. (14 Abril 2016). ​La basura: consecuencias ambientales y desafíos​. Google Chrome Recuperado de https://eco.mdp.edu.ar/institucional/eco-enlaces/1611-la-basura-consecuencia s-ambientales-y-desafios​. ● Eafit, U. (s. f.). ¿Qué es la contaminación? www.eafit.com. Recuperado 6 de agosto de 2020, de https://www.eafit.edu.co/ninos/reddelaspreguntas/Paginas/que-es-la-contamin acion.aspx​. ● Línea VerdeCeuta. (s. f.). ¿Qué es la contaminación ambiental? Recuperado 6 de agosto de 2020, de http://www.lineaverdeceutatrace.com/lv/consejos-ambientales/contaminantes/ Que-es-la-contaminacion-ambiental.asp​. ● S. (2019, 13 diciembre). Causas y consecuencias de la contaminación ambiental. Significados. https://www.significados.com/causas-y-consecuencias-de-la-contaminacion-a mbiental/​.
  21. 21. ● Capa de Ozono y su DegradaciÃ3n / Ambiente EcolÃ3gico WWW. (s. f.). Google chrome. Recuperado 9 de agosto de 2020, de http://www.ambiente-ecologico.com/revist63/fabian63.htm#:%7E:text=Al%20s er%20liberados%20en%20la,de%20ozono%20y%20las%20destruye.&text=A l%20principio%20se%20cre%C3%ADa%20que,homog%C3%A9nea%20en% 20todo%20el%20planeta​. ● ¿Qué es el cambio climático y cómo nos afecta? (s. f.). https://www.acciona.com/es/cambio-climatico/. Recuperado 9 de agosto de 2020, de ​https://www.acciona.com/es/cambio-climatico/ ● Rockström, J.;Steffen, W.;Noone, K.;Persson, A.;Stuart III Chapin, F.; Lambin, E.;Lenton,T.M.;Scheffer, M.; Folke, C.; Schellnhuber, H.J.; Nykvist, B.; de Wit, C.A.; Hughes, T.; van der Leeuw, S.; Rodhe, H.; Sörlin, S.; Synder, P.K.; Costanza, R.; Svedin, U.; Falkenmark, M.; Karlberg, L.; Corell, R.W.; Fabry, V.J.; Hansen, J.; Walker, B.; Liverman, D.; Richardson, K.; Crutzen, P.; Foley, J. (2009).«Ecology and society». Planetary boundaries: Exploring the safe operating space for humanity. 14 (2): 1-33. ● ¿Qué es el cambio climático y cómo nos afecta? (s. f.). https://www.acciona.com/es/cambio-climatico/. Recuperado 9 de agosto de 2020, de ​https://www.acciona.com/es/cambio-climatico/ ● Real Academia Española y Asociación de Academias de la Lengua Española (2014). «desforestación». Diccionario de la lengua española (23.ª edición). Madrid: Espasa. ● «Anexo 2: Definiciones». www.fao.org. Consultado el 22 de marzo de 2020. ● Santillana-La Nación, ed. (2006). «Bloque 5. Geografía Económica». La Enciclopedia del Estudiante. 8. Geografía General. Buenos Aires. p. 155
  22. 22. ● ¿Qué es el cambio climático y cómo nos afecta? (s. f.). https://www.acciona.com/es/cambio-climatico/. Recuperado 9 de agosto de 2020, de ​https://www.acciona.com/es/cambio-climatico/​.

