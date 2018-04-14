Successfully reported this slideshow.
What are SharePoint Hub Sites and how should they be implemented SharePoint Saturday Twin Cities 2018 #SPSTC
Drew Madelung Email : dmadelung@concurrency.com Twitter : @dmadelung Website: drewmadelung.com Managing Architect – SharePoint & Office 365
What? Why? How? Demos on Demos What are SharePoint Hub Sites and how should they be implemented SharePoint Saturday Twin C...
Some things are better when they are connected
Companies are made up smaller groups and teams
Let ME connect and organize my sites into groups  Make it easier for users to find things  Apply commonalities  Allow f...
SharePoint Hub Sites Brings together related team sites and communication sites Roll up news and site activity Search acro...
Vendor agreements Legal portal Regional partner outreach Policies Customer Event planning HR Quarterly reports Company-wid...
A dynamic, ever-changing digital workplace Vendor agreements Legal portal Regional partner outreach Policies Customer Even...
Demo
Details
Not intended to be single hub in a tenant – but could be! 50 hub sites max per tenant Only uses site collections No permis...
Only sites in the same geo can be in a hub – if multi-geo Hub sites cannot be connected to other hub sites Web parts • New...
Register or Unregister a hub site via PowerShell on all types of site templates Set hub site Title, Description, and Logo ...
You can join a hub site in a site design • Use joinHubSite verb passing the ID of the hub site REST commands available • S...
Hub site GUID is created and applied to site when registered IsHubSite property is set to true When a site is associated, ...
Demo
Communication sitesTeam sites Created by users or admins Created by users or adminsCreated by admins Navigation Theme and ...
It’s a shared responsibility • Sites • Membership • Joining hub sites • Hub site creation • Who can join hub sites • Site ...
Plan, plan, and plan some more Use communication sites as a hub site Think about a naming convention Understand permission...
• xxxx Help Contribute & Stay Informed! Microsoft Tech Community https://techcommunity.microsoft.com Office 365 Roadmap ht...
Questions? Email: dmadelung@concurrency.com Twitter: @dmadelung Website: drewmadelung.com Slides: http://bit.ly/DrewSlides
What are SharePoint Hub Sites and how should they be implemented SharePoint Saturday Twin Cities 2018 #SPSTC
What are SharePoint Hub Sites and how should they be implemented - SPSTC 2018

Are you already on SharePoint Online or getting ready to migrate? SharePoint Hub Sites are a new solution within SharePoint Online and could change your information and technical architecture decisions going forward. During this session I will go under the covers of Hub Sites to show you how they work and why they were built. By the end of this session, you will have a better understanding of what they are, how to administer them, and if they are the right solution for your company.

What are SharePoint Hub Sites and how should they be implemented - SPSTC 2018

