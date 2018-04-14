-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Are you already on SharePoint Online or getting ready to migrate? SharePoint Hub Sites are a new solution within SharePoint Online and could change your information and technical architecture decisions going forward. During this session I will go under the covers of Hub Sites to show you how they work and why they were built. By the end of this session, you will have a better understanding of what they are, how to administer them, and if they are the right solution for your company.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment