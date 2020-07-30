32 barraques restaurades

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nº 1: Barraca delCaçador Nº 2: Barraca delJoan
Nº 3:Barraca de l’ Aritjol Nº 4:Barraca de la MariaAgneta
Nº 5:Barraca Coma Galena Nº 6:Barraca Saleres de Dalt
Nº 7:Barraca del Basarans Nº 8:Barraca del Marquès
Nº 9: Barraca Saleres de Baix Nº 10:Barracade la Marota
Nº 11:Barracadel Guilera Nº 12:Barracadel Xic del Rei
Nº 13:Barracadel Molins Nº 14:Barracadel Bonhome
Nº 15:BarracaRovirade l'Angla Nº 16:Barracade cal Xotis
Nº 17:Barracadel Carxant Nº 18:BarracaObaga RocaVentosa
Nº 19:BarracaSolell RocaVentosa Nº 20:Barracacamí de la Llauneta
Nº 21:Barracad’en Pere Bori Nº 22:Barracade cal Baqués
Nº 23:Barracadel Jaume Martí Nº 24:Barracade l’Hort de la Sara (no té accés)
Nº 25:Barracade l’AdelaNicolau Nº 26:Barracade la Teularia
Nº 27:Barracade l’Aymerich Nº 28:Barracadel Sona
Nº 29:Barracad’en Roca Nº 30:Barracadel Marxant
Nº 31:BarracaNova Nº 32:Barracade la Júlia (enrestauració)
Barraque restaurades a Sant Climent de Llobregat

