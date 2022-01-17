D-LINK EXTENDER SETUP USING DLINKAP.LOCAL ADDRESS

Plug in the range extender close to your existing host router, wait for the lights to turn green

Open wireless console utility of your computer, select dlink extender network name SSID & then input wifi password, both SSID & network key password can be found on wireless configuration card.

Launch a web browser and type dlinkap.local in the address bar of your browser, the default username is admin and the login password is blank

Click on the setup wizard option, under home section.

Select the manual setup option & then click on the next option.

Under the list of available wifi access points nearby, select the SSID network name of your host router which you want to uplink with Dlink extender

Enter the password for your uplink host router, then click on the next option

Dlink extender will connect to your host router & lights will momentarily flash on your Dlink extender.

You can change the network name and wifi password for your Dlink extender, the password should be of minimum 8 characters

Unplug the dlink extender & place it in between the dead zone area at your location and your existing base host router.

