DLINK DIR 2680 ROUTER

Dlink DIR 2680 is an AC2600 gigabit Wi-Fi router that encompasses 4 Gigabit LAN ports and 1 gigabit WAN port. It is based upon cutting-edge chip technology and McAfee secure home platform system i.e. it protects all the connected devices from scams and viruses. Moreover, It also secures the IoT devices connected to it. It has inbuilt downloaded antivirus software that protects the connected devices. Get more detail website www.dlinkap-local.in