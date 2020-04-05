Question words for kids

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Question words! WHAT? WHERE? HOW? WHY?
03/20/17 2 �QU�? O �CU�L?
03/20/17 3 What does your cat do on Saturdays? My cat usually sleeps all day. �Qu� hace tu gato los s�bados? Mi gato duerm...
03/20/17 4 What do you like to eat? I like to eat ice cream and chips. �Qu� te gusta comer? Me gusta comer helado y papas ...
03/20/17 5 �QUI�N? O �QUI�NES?
03/20/17 6 His best friend is Barney. Who is his best friend? �Qui�n es su mejor amigo? Su mejor amigo es Barney. (Pablo M...
03/20/17 7 My favorite superhero is Thor. Who is your favorite superhero? �Qui�n es tu Superh�roe favorito? Mi superh�roe ...
03/20/17 8 �CU�NDO?
03/20/17 9 When does he have lunch? �Cu�ndo almuerza? El almuerza a las 2:30. He has lunch at 2:30.
03/20/17 10 When do we study? We study after school. �Cu�ndo estudiamos? Estudiamos despu�s del colegio.
03/20/17 11 �D�NDE?
03/20/17 12 Where does Condorito live? Condorito lives in Chile �D�nde vive Condorito? Condorito vive en Chile.
03/20/17 13 Where do you hang out with your friends? We hang out at my home. �D�nde te juntas con tus amigos? Nosotros nos...
03/20/17 14 �C�MO?
03/20/17 15 How often do you go to the park? I go to th park once a week. �Con cuanta frecuencia vas al parque? Voy una ve...
03/20/17 16 How much does a cell phone cost? It costs a lot of money. �Cu�nto cuesta un celular? Cuesta mucho dinero.
03/20/17 17 �POR QU�?
03/20/17 18 Why do you like your best friend? Because he is funny and makes me laugh. �Por qu� te gusta tu mejor amigo? Po...
03/20/17 19 Why does she visit her aunt? Because she is outgoing and brave. �Por qu� ella visita a su t�a? Porque es socia...
03/20/17 20 �CU�L? O �CU�LES?
03/20/17 21 Which car do you like? I like the yellow car. �Cu�l de los autos te gusta? Me gusta el auto amarillo.
03/20/17 22 Which school subjects do your classma They study all of them. �Cu�les asignaturas estudian a tus compa�eros de...
03/20/17 23 Material created by Danitza Lazcano Flores Teacher of English Master of Education Educational Counselor
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Question words for kids

42 views

Published on

4th grade and so on. By Teacher Danitza Lazcano Flores.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Question words for kids

  1. 1. Question words! WHAT? WHERE? HOW? WHY?
  2. 2. 03/20/17 2 �QU�? O �CU�L?
  3. 3. 03/20/17 3 What does your cat do on Saturdays? My cat usually sleeps all day. �Qu� hace tu gato los s�bados? Mi gato duerme todo el d�a. Z Z Z
  4. 4. 03/20/17 4 What do you like to eat? I like to eat ice cream and chips. �Qu� te gusta comer? Me gusta comer helado y papas fritas.
  5. 5. 03/20/17 5 �QUI�N? O �QUI�NES?
  6. 6. 03/20/17 6 His best friend is Barney. Who is his best friend? �Qui�n es su mejor amigo? Su mejor amigo es Barney. (Pablo Marmol)
  7. 7. 03/20/17 7 My favorite superhero is Thor. Who is your favorite superhero? �Qui�n es tu Superh�roe favorito? Mi superh�roe favorito es Thor.
  8. 8. 03/20/17 8 �CU�NDO?
  9. 9. 03/20/17 9 When does he have lunch? �Cu�ndo almuerza? El almuerza a las 2:30. He has lunch at 2:30.
  10. 10. 03/20/17 10 When do we study? We study after school. �Cu�ndo estudiamos? Estudiamos despu�s del colegio.
  11. 11. 03/20/17 11 �D�NDE?
  12. 12. 03/20/17 12 Where does Condorito live? Condorito lives in Chile �D�nde vive Condorito? Condorito vive en Chile.
  13. 13. 03/20/17 13 Where do you hang out with your friends? We hang out at my home. �D�nde te juntas con tus amigos? Nosotros nos juntamos en mi casa.
  14. 14. 03/20/17 14 �C�MO?
  15. 15. 03/20/17 15 How often do you go to the park? I go to th park once a week. �Con cuanta frecuencia vas al parque? Voy una vez a la semana
  16. 16. 03/20/17 16 How much does a cell phone cost? It costs a lot of money. �Cu�nto cuesta un celular? Cuesta mucho dinero.
  17. 17. 03/20/17 17 �POR QU�?
  18. 18. 03/20/17 18 Why do you like your best friend? Because he is funny and makes me laugh. �Por qu� te gusta tu mejor amigo? Porque es divertido y me hace reir.
  19. 19. 03/20/17 19 Why does she visit her aunt? Because she is outgoing and brave. �Por qu� ella visita a su t�a? Porque es sociable y valiente.
  20. 20. 03/20/17 20 �CU�L? O �CU�LES?
  21. 21. 03/20/17 21 Which car do you like? I like the yellow car. �Cu�l de los autos te gusta? Me gusta el auto amarillo.
  22. 22. 03/20/17 22 Which school subjects do your classma They study all of them. �Cu�les asignaturas estudian a tus compa�eros de aula? Ellos estudian todas ellas.
  23. 23. 03/20/17 23 Material created by Danitza Lazcano Flores Teacher of English Master of Education Educational Counselor

×