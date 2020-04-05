Present Continuous for kids

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WHAT ARE YOU DOING? I’M PETTING MY CAT
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 2 ¿Cómo usamos el Presente Continuo? El Presente Continuo es una acción que ocurre AHORA ...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 3 Para formar este tiempo tenemos que usar: El verbo BE + VERBING (Ambos siempre deben ir...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 4 El verbo BE esta dividido en tres partes: IS - AM - ARE Y cada uno de ellos es usado po...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 5 El pronombre personal I (yo) siempre acompañará al verbo AM. Así en conjunto se pueden ...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 6 Los pronombres personales HE (él), SHE (ella) e IT (esto,este,esta) siempre acompañarán...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 7 Los pronombres personales YOU (tú - ustedes), WE (nosotros - nosotras) y THEY (ellos - ...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 8 Observemos el siguiente ejemplo They are swimming. En esta imagen observamos a dos niño...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 9 Ejemplos... What is Sophie doing? She is playing volleyball. En esta oración la Pregunt...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 10 Ejemplos... What are Anne and Tom doing? They are cleaning the kitchen. “Tom y Ann” re...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 11 Ejemplos... What are you doing? I am reading a book. “I” es un pronombre personal que ...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 12 LET'S PRACTICE!!!
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 13 Exercise 1: Observa las imágenes y completa las oraciones con el presente continuo de ...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 14 2. Peter __________ to the radio. (NOT / LISTEN) 1. The children _______ on their chai...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 15 2. Peter is not listening to the radio. (NOT / LISTEN) 1. The children are sitting on ...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 16 Karina ________ her violin. (PLAY) My father ________ a spaceship. (NOT / FLY)
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 17 Karina is playing her violin. (PLAY) My father is not flying a spaceship. (NOT / FLY)
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 18 What are the children doing? They are cooking. What is Paul doing? He is sleeping. Exe...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 19 2. What are Donald and Daisy doing? _______________________ 1. What is the man doing? ...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 20 2. What are Donald and Daisy doing? They are driving a red car. (A todos los verbos qu...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 21 4. What are the children doing? _____________________ 3. What is the chef doing? _____...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 22 4. What are the children doing? The children are singing. 3. What is the chef doing? T...
5 April, 2020 By Teacher Danitza 23 Material created by Danitza Lazcano Flores Teacher of English Master in Education and ...
