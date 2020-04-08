House Chores and Present Continuous Exercises

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
House Chores with Present Continuous Exercises
A. She is vacuuming the carpet. B. She is washing the dishes. C. She is ironing. D. She is cooking. 1 What is she doing?
A. He is making the bed. C. He is cleaning the window. B. He is mopping the floor. D. He is tidying the room. 2 What is he...
A. She is sweeping the floor. B. She is dusting the furniture. D. She is washing the clothes. C. She is mopping the floor....
A. She is cleaning the cooker. C. She is watering the plants. B. She is cooking. D. She is mopping the floor. 4 What is sh...
A. He is laying the table. D. He is fixing the tap. B. He is washing the dishes. C. He is doing the shopping. 5 What is he...
A. She is cleaning the bathroom. B. She is making the bed. C. She is ironing the clothes. D. She is washing the clothes. 6...
A. She is doing the washing up. C. She is doing the shopping. B. She is washing the clothes. D. She is tidying the room. 7...
A. He is washing the car. B. He is ironing the clothes. D. He is doing the washing up. C. He is washing the clothes. 8 Wha...
A. He is washing the clothes. B. He is doing the washing up. D. He is washing the car. C. He is repairing the car. 9 What ...
A. She is doing the shopping. B. She is dusting the furniture. D. She is doing the washing up. C. She is cleaning the wind...
A. She is washing the clothes. B. She is laying the table. D. She is ironing the clothes. C. She is making the bed. 11 Wha...
A. He is feeding the dog. B. He is walking the dog. D. He is mowing the lawn. C. He is tidying his room. 12 What is he doi...
A. He is mowing the lawn. D. He is doing the shopping. C. He is vacuuming the carpet. B. He is sweeping the floor. 13 What...
A. He is hanging out the washing. B. He is dusting the furniture. D. He is cleaning the window. C. He is taking out the ru...
A. She is mopping the floor. B. She is ironing the clothes. D. She is laying the table. C. She is gardening. 15 What is sh...
Key 1A 2C 3C 4B 5A 6B 7A 8C 9D 10A 11D 12B 13A 14C 15C
Material selected by Teacher Danitza Lazcano Flores Teacher of English Master in Education Educational Counselor
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

House Chores and Present Continuous Exercises

28 views

Published on

The material/ppt. was selected by Teacher Danitza

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

House Chores and Present Continuous Exercises

  1. 1. House Chores with Present Continuous Exercises
  2. 2. A. She is vacuuming the carpet. B. She is washing the dishes. C. She is ironing. D. She is cooking. 1 What is she doing?
  3. 3. A. He is making the bed. C. He is cleaning the window. B. He is mopping the floor. D. He is tidying the room. 2 What is he doing?
  4. 4. A. She is sweeping the floor. B. She is dusting the furniture. D. She is washing the clothes. C. She is mopping the floor. 3 What is she doing?
  5. 5. A. She is cleaning the cooker. C. She is watering the plants. B. She is cooking. D. She is mopping the floor. 4 What is she doing?
  6. 6. A. He is laying the table. D. He is fixing the tap. B. He is washing the dishes. C. He is doing the shopping. 5 What is he doing?
  7. 7. A. She is cleaning the bathroom. B. She is making the bed. C. She is ironing the clothes. D. She is washing the clothes. 6 What is she doing?
  8. 8. A. She is doing the washing up. C. She is doing the shopping. B. She is washing the clothes. D. She is tidying the room. 7 What is she doing?
  9. 9. A. He is washing the car. B. He is ironing the clothes. D. He is doing the washing up. C. He is washing the clothes. 8 What is he doing?
  10. 10. A. He is washing the clothes. B. He is doing the washing up. D. He is washing the car. C. He is repairing the car. 9 What is he doing?
  11. 11. A. She is doing the shopping. B. She is dusting the furniture. D. She is doing the washing up. C. She is cleaning the window. 10 What is she doing?
  12. 12. A. She is washing the clothes. B. She is laying the table. D. She is ironing the clothes. C. She is making the bed. 11 What is she doing?
  13. 13. A. He is feeding the dog. B. He is walking the dog. D. He is mowing the lawn. C. He is tidying his room. 12 What is he doing?
  14. 14. A. He is mowing the lawn. D. He is doing the shopping. C. He is vacuuming the carpet. B. He is sweeping the floor. 13 What is he doing?
  15. 15. A. He is hanging out the washing. B. He is dusting the furniture. D. He is cleaning the window. C. He is taking out the rubbish. 14 What is he doing?
  16. 16. A. She is mopping the floor. B. She is ironing the clothes. D. She is laying the table. C. She is gardening. 15 What is she doing?
  17. 17. Key 1A 2C 3C 4B 5A 6B 7A 8C 9D 10A 11D 12B 13A 14C 15C
  18. 18. Material selected by Teacher Danitza Lazcano Flores Teacher of English Master in Education Educational Counselor

×