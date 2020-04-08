Daily Routine Common Verbs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
4/8/2020 1 By Teacher Danitza Lazcano
4/8/2020 2 WAKE UP DESPERTAR
4/8/2020 3 GET UP LEVANTARSE
4/8/2020 4 TAKE A SHOWER DUCHARSE
4/8/2020 5 BRUSH YOUR TEETH CEPILLAR LOS DIENTES
4/8/2020 6 COMB HAIR CEPILLAR EL PELO BRUSH HAIR CEPILLAR EL PELO
4/8/2020 7 GET DRESSED VESTIRSE
4/8/2020 8 HAVE BREAKFAST DESAYUNAR
4/8/2020 9 GO TO SCHOOL IR AL COLEGIO
4/8/2020 10 ARRIVE TO SCHOOL LLEGAR AL COLEGIO
4/8/2020 11 READ LEER
4/8/2020 12 WRITE ESCRIBIR
4/8/2020 13 HAVE LUNCH ALMORZAR
4/8/2020 14 PLAY JUGAR
4/8/2020 15 PAY ATTENTION PONER ATENCI�N
4/8/2020 16 STUDY ESTUDIAR DO EXERCISES HACER EJERCICIOS
4/8/2020 17 LEAVE THE SCHOOL SALIR DEL COLEGIO
4/8/2020 18 DO HOMEWORK HACER TAREAS
4/8/2020 19 PREPARE SCHOOL BAG PREPARAR MOCHILA
4/8/2020 20 HAVE DINNER CENAR
4/8/2020 21 GET UNDRESSED DESVESTIRSE
4/8/2020 22 GO TO BED IR A LA CAMA
4/8/2020 23 SLEEP DORMIR
4/8/2020 24 Material created by Teacher Danitza Lazcano Flores Teacher of English Master in Education Educational Counselor
