Corporaciones en piel de Start-ups Cómo cambiar la cultura empresarial para adaptarse en tiempos de extrema velocidad
@dlapiduz Diego Lapiduz • Arquitecto de soluciones para cloud en Pivotal • Fundador de cloud.gov (EEUU) • Trabajando con g...
http://es.xkcd.com/strips/goto/
@dlapiduz Start-ups y software
@dlapiduz Corporaciones y software
@dlapiduz Corporaciones ❖ Desarrollo ❖ Compras ❖ Redes, servidores, configuración ❖ Políticas IT ❖ Seguridad ❖ Operaciones...
@dlapiduz Las start-ups no esperan
@dlapiduz Agilidad es mucho más que software
@dlapiduz ¿Cuál es el problema? “Hicimos un análisis de cientos de proyectos en un periodo de varios años. Los que se term...
@dlapiduz “Las organizaciones dedicadas al diseño de sistemas [...] están abocadas a producir diseños que son copias de la...
@dlapiduz El cambio no es fácil Fuentes: “Digital transformation: the what, the why and the how,” Nick Patience, 451 Resea...
@dlapiduz ¿Cómo lo podemos hacer?
@dlapiduz
@dlapiduz ¿Qué podemos hacer para cambiar? ❖ Desenredar compras, seguridad y operaciones ❖ Establecer canales de comunicac...
@dlapiduz Plataforma para desarrolladores ❖ Fácil de usar ❖ Seguridad y compliance ❖ Elasticidad para crecer ❖ Servicios c...
@dlapiduz Desarrolladores liberados para desarrollar
@dlapiduz Automatizar todo! Operaciones: ❖ Crear infraestructura ❖ Configurar plataforma ❖ Rotación de claves ❖ CD de Serv...
@dlapiduz Automatizar todo! Desarrolladores: ❖ Configurar aplicaciones ❖ Agregar servicios ❖ Cantidad de instancias ❖ Actu...
@dlapiduz Automatizar todo! Seguridad: ❖ Manejo de redes ❖ Actualizaciones de OS ❖ Documentación
@dlapiduz La plataforma provee las herramientas para los desarrolladores
@dlapiduz DevOps
@dlapiduz
@dlapiduz DevOps mejora la calidad de nuestros productos, hace que podamos tener ciclos más cortos, y enfoca a nuestro equ...
@dlapiduz
@dlapiduz Herramientas
@dlapiduz PaaS
@dlapiduz Docker
@dlapiduz IaaS
@dlapiduz Continuous Delivery
@dlapiduz Cultura
@dlapiduz
@dlapiduz Fallas no son un problema
@dlapiduz Fallas pequeñas son buscadas y cosechadas
@dlapiduz Los seres humanos no somos elásticos
@dlapiduz Políticas
@dlapiduz Comunicación
@dlapiduz Administración de cambios
@dlapiduz TI Bimodal
@dlapiduz Dejar de responder a problemas con burocracia
@dlapiduz
@dlapiduz • Equipo balanceado • Pairing • Centrado en los usuario • Enfocado en producto • Sentido de ser dueños • Equipo ...
@dlapiduz ¿Cuáles son los resultados?
@dlapiduz Resultados 40%+ productividad/costo, recrearon las aplicaciones para miembros 30% programando a 90% 3+ semanas a...
@dlapiduz Resultados ❖ > 500 aplicaciones ❖ ~ 15 agencias distintas ❖ Tiempo de puesta en línea < 1 semana ❖ Inversión a l...
@dlapiduz El cambio es posible
@dlapiduz ¿Preguntas?
@dlapiduz ¡Gracias!
Corporaciones en piel de start ups
Corporaciones en piel de start ups
Corporaciones en piel de start ups
Corporaciones en piel de start ups
Corporaciones en piel de start ups
Corporaciones en piel de start ups
Corporaciones en piel de start ups
Corporaciones en piel de start ups
Corporaciones en piel de start ups
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Corporaciones en piel de start ups

26 views

Published on

Cómo las corporaciones pueden cambiar en tiempos de alta velocidad

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Global 2000 son las compañias mas grandes del mundo
    En particular Fortune 500
  • Usuarios
    Los usuarios son lo mas importante del software.
    De que sirve un programa que no hace nada para usuarios?
    Si lo mas importante es servir a los usuarios cuanto tiempo nos lleva acceder a ellos?
  • Cuanto tiempo le lleva a una start up poner en linea el software que desarrollaron para que sus usuarios lo empiecen a usar.
    1 dia? 1 semana? un par de semanas como mucho…
  • Las corporaciones tienden a demorarse mucho mas y el gobierno ni les cuento.
    Dependiendo si es un cambio o un programa totalmente nuevo las empresas grandes se pueden demorar meses o más de un año
  • Ford y GM tienen que responder a Uber y Lyft. Pero hacerlo no es solo un cambio de software sino un cambio de la cultura de la empresa

    Renombrando como empresas de mobilidad
  • No hay una herramienta mágica que pueda hacer que su empresa sea ágil. Es una cuestion de cultura y estrategia como la empresa va evolucionando. Sin un cambio de cultura no hay cambios en el largo plazo
  • Queremos llegar rapido a la validacion y poder generar nuevas ideas pero como hacemos para que el ciclo sea rápido
  • Muchas empresas estan recien pensando en como cambiar
  • Si estar congelados le funciona a su empresa entonces quedense congelados. Cambiar o la supervivencia no es un requisito.
    Pero si quieren cambiar de verdad tienen que quererlo.
  • Cada situación es un poco distinta. Dejenme que les cuente un poco de mi historia de devops
  • Como dibujar una lechuza?
    Dibujamos unos circulos y despues todo el resto :)
  • Fui a trabajar a el gobierno como desarrollador. Buenisimo vamos a reformar el gobierno y hacer q todo sea mejor!

    Grupo de ~ 20 programadores y diseñadores

    https://unsplash.com/search/white-house?photo=igCBFrMd11I
  • El problema fue que cada vez que queria hacer algo habia q hacer montones de burocracia y papelerio. Esperando dias/semanas/meses hasta tener resultados.
    Todo por los mismos motivos de los que hablaba antes, seguridad, compliance, compras etc.
  • No deberiamos tener que esperar para tener servidores
    Operaciones puede tener las cosas listas
    Podemos hacer cosas en paralelo y comunicarnos mas
    Y si empezamos a automatizar podemos reusar las cosas de una forma que es más consistente


    https://unsplash.com/search/trains?photo=Exq6e9gH4Ag
  • Todo esto esta barbaro pero hacerlo con servidores tradicionales es horrible y demorado. Como podemos usar proveedores cloud para mejorar esto
  • Creamos la plataforma usando herramientas de Código libre = Cloud Foundry
  • La plataforma resulto bastante exitosa desde el principio porque los programadores estaban cansados de tantas vueltas que tenian que dar. Ahora le pregunta es como hacer para que más agencias adopten esta solución.
  • Como podemos dejar de hacer puesta en linea “artesana” y usar mas automatización. No solo para que sea más facil o consistente. Sino que sea más seguro y de acuerdo a las regulaciones.
    Y lo peor es como podemos hacer para que los líderes confien en los robots.

    Probablemente haya habido un momento en donde la gente no queria usar autos hechos por robots ya que les generaba desconfianza.
  • Además tenemos el problema que los seres humanos tendemos a no ser particularmente confiables.
  • Todo automatizado
    Configuracion
    Incrementar las instancias
    Puesta en lina del código nuevo
  • La documentación de seguridad y compliance también va a ser automatizada.

    Siendo honestos no fue un cambio fácil y todavía no esta completo
  • Decoupling de ops y dev y seguridad con las garantías de la plataforma

    http://unsplash.com/photos/Kw_zQBAChws/download?force=true
  • Hay muchas definiciones de DevOps y cada uno tiene la suya pero todos estamos de acuerdo que la colaboración es muy importante
  • Si pueden usar un hosted PaaS usen un hosted PaaS
  • Estamos hablando de DevOps, hay que decir algo de docker.
    A mucha gente le gusta para desarrollar y piensan que es fácil poner sistemas distribuidos en linea asi pero en realidad se complica mucho.

    Hay que diferenciar Docker la imagen de docker el runtime. Alguien aca corre docker?
  • IaaS o cloud
  • No solo para hacer testing pero hacer la puesta en linea

    Es importante hacer testing pero tambien es importante promover cosas a production fácilmente
  • Herramientas ayudan pero sin cultura no son nada
  • Menos tiempo en reuniones
    Menos tiempo planeando
    Más tiempo programando basado en el feedback de los usuarios
  • 2 semanas haciendo una función que nuestros usuarios no usaron => no pasa nada. Tenemos que aprender de eso
  • Fallar más seguido para ser exitosos en el futuro
  • No van a alcanzar las personas para manejar todos los sitemas que necesitamos.
    Si necesitamos 10 personas para tener 20 aplicaciones en linea, como vamos a hacer con 50/100/200 aplicaciones? Necesitamos procesos, políticas y herramientas para ayudar a nuestros equipos.
    Pero el cambio no es fácil, especialmente para aquellos que tienen miedo por su trabajo.
  • Como podemos crear politicas para fomentar DevOps y mejorar la calidad de nuestro software en linea

    Que podemos hacer para que la cultura mejore y tengamos mejores herramientas
  • Crear un espacio donde este bien visto la colaboración y la comunicación
    Generar oportunidades para que los equipos se comuniquen entre si
  • Reunión de administración de cambios?
    Cada proceso manual que pone un freno en el desarrollo es algo que hay que automatizar o cancelar.
    Algunos dicen en vez de hacer administracion de cambios hago IT Bimodal
  • Legacy - lento
    Cosas nuevas - rapido
    Y todo eso son falacias.
    Legacy puede usar procesos nuevos, solo hay que aplicarse - no es facil
  • Si hubo un problema (downtime o un derrame de información) en los sistemas no tenemos que ponerle pausa al continuous delivery, hay que preguntarse que paso y dejar que se arreglen las cosas más rápido. (blameless postmortem)

    • Corporaciones en piel de start ups

    1. 1. Corporaciones en piel de Start-ups Cómo cambiar la cultura empresarial para adaptarse en tiempos de extrema velocidad
    2. 2. @dlapiduz Diego Lapiduz • Arquitecto de soluciones para cloud en Pivotal • Fundador de cloud.gov (EEUU) • Trabajando con global 2000 en DevOps, cloud y puesta en marcha de software
    3. 3. http://es.xkcd.com/strips/goto/
    4. 4. @dlapiduz Start-ups y software
    5. 5. @dlapiduz Corporaciones y software
    6. 6. @dlapiduz Corporaciones ❖ Desarrollo ❖ Compras ❖ Redes, servidores, configuración ❖ Políticas IT ❖ Seguridad ❖ Operaciones ❖ Puesta en linea Start-ups ❖ Desarrollo ❖ Puesta en linea ❖ Ping-pong
    7. 7. @dlapiduz Las start-ups no esperan
    8. 8. @dlapiduz Agilidad es mucho más que software
    9. 9. @dlapiduz ¿Cuál es el problema? “Hicimos un análisis de cientos de proyectos en un periodo de varios años. Los que se terminaron en menos de un trimestre fueron exitosos el 80% de las veces, mientras que los que demoraron más de un año fallaron en esa proporción. Siendo realistas no somos buenos haciendo esfuerzos de gran tamaño.” Institución financiera Fuentes: “Good Software is a Series of Little Failures,” Coté, April 2016; The Lean Startup, Eric Ries, 2011. The Lean Enterprise, Barry O'Reilly, Jez Humble, and Joanne Molesky. See also overview of this approach at the IRS from Dec 2015. "Application Modernization, Service By Microservice," Kurt Bittner and Randy Heffner, Forrester, Dec 2015; "Best Practices For Agile-Plus- Architecture," Randy Heffner, Forrester February, 2015.
    10. 10. @dlapiduz “Las organizaciones dedicadas al diseño de sistemas [...] están abocadas a producir diseños que son copias de las estructuras de comunicación de dichas organizaciones” - Melvin Conway
    11. 11. @dlapiduz El cambio no es fácil Fuentes: “Digital transformation: the what, the why and the how,” Nick Patience, 451 Research, Aug 2016.
    12. 12. @dlapiduz ¿Cómo lo podemos hacer?
    13. 13. @dlapiduz
    14. 14. @dlapiduz ¿Qué podemos hacer para cambiar? ❖ Desenredar compras, seguridad y operaciones ❖ Establecer canales de comunicación para que los ciclos sean más cortos ❖ Automatizar y reusar ❖ DevOps
    15. 15. @dlapiduz Plataforma para desarrolladores ❖ Fácil de usar ❖ Seguridad y compliance ❖ Elasticidad para crecer ❖ Servicios comunes como bases de datos y caches están incluidos ❖ No hay necesidad de hablar con nadie
    16. 16. @dlapiduz Desarrolladores liberados para desarrollar
    17. 17. @dlapiduz Automatizar todo! Operaciones: ❖ Crear infraestructura ❖ Configurar plataforma ❖ Rotación de claves ❖ CD de Servicios
    18. 18. @dlapiduz Automatizar todo! Desarrolladores: ❖ Configurar aplicaciones ❖ Agregar servicios ❖ Cantidad de instancias ❖ Actualizaciones
    19. 19. @dlapiduz Automatizar todo! Seguridad: ❖ Manejo de redes ❖ Actualizaciones de OS ❖ Documentación
    20. 20. @dlapiduz La plataforma provee las herramientas para los desarrolladores
    21. 21. @dlapiduz DevOps
    22. 22. @dlapiduz
    23. 23. @dlapiduz DevOps mejora la calidad de nuestros productos, hace que podamos tener ciclos más cortos, y enfoca a nuestro equipo Ver más: “What Is DevOps?,” The Agile Admin, Dec 2011, 2016 DevOps Study, y charlas de Nicole Forsgren.
    24. 24. @dlapiduz
    25. 25. @dlapiduz Herramientas
    26. 26. @dlapiduz PaaS
    27. 27. @dlapiduz Docker
    28. 28. @dlapiduz IaaS
    29. 29. @dlapiduz Continuous Delivery
    30. 30. @dlapiduz Cultura
    31. 31. @dlapiduz
    32. 32. @dlapiduz Fallas no son un problema
    33. 33. @dlapiduz Fallas pequeñas son buscadas y cosechadas
    34. 34. @dlapiduz Los seres humanos no somos elásticos
    35. 35. @dlapiduz Políticas
    36. 36. @dlapiduz Comunicación
    37. 37. @dlapiduz Administración de cambios
    38. 38. @dlapiduz TI Bimodal
    39. 39. @dlapiduz Dejar de responder a problemas con burocracia
    40. 40. @dlapiduz
    41. 41. @dlapiduz • Equipo balanceado • Pairing • Centrado en los usuario • Enfocado en producto • Sentido de ser dueños • Equipo por función • Reuniones “Sync” • Basado en requisitos • Proyecto • Todo de fáses No se puede cambiar “organizaciones” solo pueden ser creadas
    42. 42. @dlapiduz ¿Cuáles son los resultados?
    43. 43. @dlapiduz Resultados 40%+ productividad/costo, recrearon las aplicaciones para miembros 30% programando a 90% 3+ semanas a 3 días, 50% menos incidentes Actividad paso de 3% a 30%+ 100% visibilidad de las aplicaciones Pusieron 3x nuevas funciones en línea al año
    44. 44. @dlapiduz Resultados ❖ > 500 aplicaciones ❖ ~ 15 agencias distintas ❖ Tiempo de puesta en línea < 1 semana ❖ Inversión a largo plazo del gobierno ❖ Autorización (FedRAMP) para ser usada para sistemas de categoría media
    45. 45. @dlapiduz El cambio es posible
    46. 46. @dlapiduz ¿Preguntas?
    47. 47. @dlapiduz ¡Gracias!

    ×