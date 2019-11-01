[PREMIUM]On the Level: Foundations for Violence-Free Living

-
This workbook is designed for use with our counselor's guide, Foundations for Violence-Free Living. It forms a permanent record of the work the men have done and the progress they've made toward changing their behavior. It contains 49 worksheets that correspond to the activities described in the facilitator's guide. The language in this workbook was edited for adult learners, to be sure men of all educational backgrounds could use it.
