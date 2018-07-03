Synnopsis :

The perfect companion to the "I m Not Scared... I m Prepared!" storybook. This guide book offers grief facilitators, educators, counselors, and parents "hands on" activities that explore the concepts taught by the ALICE Training Institute.



Author : Julia Cook

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Julia Cook ( 10✮ )

Link Download : https://musadekcoy.blogspot.com/?book=1937870316

