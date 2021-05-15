Successfully reported this slideshow.
MACHINE LEARNING By Deepak Kumar
ABOUT MACHINE LEARNING Arthur Samuel invented machine learning and coined the phrase “machine learning” in 1952. He is rev...
What is Machine learning Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) that provides systems the abil...
Machine learning steps
How it works under the hood Gathering data and data prepration model
Training
Parameter tuning
Types of machine learning
APPLICATIONS  Tagging  Google search  Image recognition  Self parking/ park assist  Self driving car  Voice assistan...
Companies using machine learning
Future scope Machine learning
QUESTIONS& ANSWERS
THANK YOU
May. 15, 2021
Machine learning

BASICS OF MACHINE LEARNING
PRESENTATION FOT DELOITTE COMPANY

BASICS OF MACHINE LEARNING
PRESENTATION FOT DELOITTE COMPANY

