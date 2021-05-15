Halcyon sponsorship 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Sponsorship Presentation
  2. 2. • The Hitkarini College of Engineering and Technology (abbreviated HCET or HCET Jabalpur) is a private engineering institution located in Jabalpur, India. • It is the second-oldest private Engineering institute of the Mahakoshal region. • It is a subsidiary of a historic educational society, the Hitkarini Sabha • The college is affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi Technical University, Bhopal and All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi. ABOUT HCET
  3. 3. Halycon 2009 was the Techfest which was conducted by the Hitkarini College of Engineering And Technology which leaded our Institution with the great success. Here are some of the successful event’s list & pictures which was organised under the different clubs of HCET which justifies the success of Halycon 2009. • Roborace • Hacking • E-Tempor • Tug of war • Modeling • YantraVeda • Group singing & dance • Hanging bridges and many more… HALCYON 2009
  4. 4. HALCYON 2009
  5. 5. HALCYON 2009 Events like Tug of war , Face painting, Robowar, Dance & Singing, Rock Show, Modeling, Debate, Kite fight & many more……
  6. 6. SCHEDULE • A three-day National Techfest from 15th to 17th of April, 2016 • 1st day – 30 events inside college (which include technical and cultural events) • 2nd day – 30 state-of-the-art events, stage events, and numerous games • 3rd day – Main Event
  7. 7. Technical events Cultural events Non-Technical events Stage events Games events Exclusive events Jabalpur Smart City plan Debate • paper dance • Flash mob • www • WARNET - LAN Gaming • Puzzle vehicle • Tug of war • Solo dance • Group dance • Solo song competition • Minute to win it • HCET castle • Treasure hunt • Ring win • Bucket ball • Blind track Fashion show Coding quiz Quiz Kite fighting • Standup comedy • Drama competition Remote control car racing DJ night competition Pirates of c Tech rangoli Arm wrestling R.J HUNT Line follower Painting Bomb explosion Bad dancing Trussmania Nukkad natak Solve Rublix’s cube Thermocraft Catiamania Clay modelling Ballon phod Modelling with props Cantilever Short films Slow bike race War of bands Event Table
  8. 8. SPONSHORSHIP TIERS PLATINUM SPONSOR (75,000 INR+) GOLD SPONSOR (50,000 INR+) TITLE SPONSOR TITLE SPONSOR (1 LAC INR+)
  9. 9. SPONSHORSHIP TIERS NORMAL SPONSOR (10,000 INR+) EVENT SPONSOR (5,000 INR+) NORMAL SPONSOR SILVER SPONSOR (25,000 INR+) EVENT SPONSOR
  10. 10. • Logo on grand event backdrop • Invitations card • 5,000 flexes and posters • Hoarding (6 in whole city) • Air balloon 1 • News paper advertising (15 days) • F.M advertisement • Space for stall (10×10) • Standee's on stage • 5 separate LED screen • Passes • Trophies • Certificates • Announcements Venue standee's (3 day) TITLE SPONSOR - BENEFITS TITLE SPONSOR
  11. 11. • Logo on back drop • Posters • Flyers • 5 Hoarding • Space for stalls (10×10) • Trophies • Invitations card • 3 LED screen • Venue standees (3 days) PLATINUM SPONSOR - BENEFITS
  12. 12. • 5000 POSTERS • Flyers • Hoarding (4) • Invitation cards • 1 LED screen • Passes • Venue standees (3days) GOLD SPONSOR - BENEFITS
  13. 13. • Hoarding (2) • Posters • Flyers(1000) • Invitation card • Passes • Venue standees (3days) SILVER SPONSOR - BENEFITS
  14. 14. • Small 3×5 flyers (20) • Standees (2 day) • Passes NORMAL SPONSOR - BENEFITS NORMAL SPONSOR
  15. 15. • Logo on every event backdrop • Standees in venue for (2 days) EVENT SPONSOR - BENEFITS EVENT SPONSOR
  16. 16. THANK YOU see you at the fest!

