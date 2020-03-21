Infectious diseases nc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DISEASES (AKA “COMMUNICABLE DISEASES”) GERMS, COOTIES, AND OTHER SUCH LITERAL CRAP, OH MY!
• OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (OSHA) • CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC) • VACCINATIONS P...
• HTTPS://WWW.CDC.GOV/VACCINES/SCHEDULES/DOWNLOADS/CHILD/0-18YRS- CHILD-COMBINED-SCHEDULE.PDF
PROTECTING PUBLIC HEALTH… • ASK ALL PATIENTS THEIR TRAVEL HISTORY • DISINFECT APPROPRIATELY CRITICAL, SEMICRITICAL, AND NO...
PROTECTING HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS • DESIGNATED INFECTION CONTROL OFFICER (DICO) • RYAN WHITE CARE ACT • PERSONAL PROTECTIVE...
COMMUNICABLE DISEASE TRANSMISSION • BACTERIA, FUNGI, BACTERIA…PERSON-TO-PERSON • CONTACT TRANSMISSION “FOMITES” • DROPLET ...
TRANSMISSION-BASED PRECAUTIONS • STANDARD PRECAUTIONS • AIRBORNE PRECAUTIONS • DROPLET PRECAUTIONS • CONTACT PRECAUTIONS •...
OPIM • OTHER POTENTIALLY INFECTIOUS MATERIALS
CHAIN OF INFECTION, EXPOSURE, INFECTION RISK • TYPE OF ORGANISM • DOSE OF THE ORGANISM • VIRULENCE OF THE ORGANISM • MODE ...
• INCUBATION PERIOD- EXPOSURE TO FIRST SYMPTOMS • COMMUNICABLE PERIOD- CAN BE TRANSMITTED • RESERVOIR
INFECTION AND SEPSIS • INCREASING AWARENESS OF SEPSIS • SEPSIS: WIDESPREAD INFECTION; BODY’S “OVERREACTION” • QSOFA • SEPT...
QSOFA SCORE • RESPIRATORY RATE > 22 • AMS (GCS < 15) • SYSTOLIC BP < 100 MMHG • SCORE OF 2 OR MORE IS SEPSIS WITH POOR OUT...
DROPLET-TRANSMITTED DISEASES • MENINGITIS • RESPIRATORY CONDITIONS • SEASONAL INFLUENZA • PERTUSSIS (WHOOPING COUGH) • MUM...
MENINGITIS • MOST COMMON: MENINGOCOCCAL MENINGITIS • MENINGEAL INFLAMMATION (SURROUND BRAIN AND SPINAL CORD) • TWO TYPES: ...
KERNIG AND BRUDZINSKI SIGN
RESPIRATORY CONDITIONS • MULTITUDE; MAY/MAY NOT BE FEBRILE • MAY BE JUST “ANNOYING,” OR DEADLY • SYNCTIAL VIRUS LEADING CA...
SEASONAL INFLUENAZA • INFLUENZA AKA “FLU” • ACUTE RESPIRATORY ILLNESSES • GENERALLY WINTER EPIDEMICS • STRAIN VARIES YEAR ...
PERTUSSIS • AKA “WHOOPING COUGH” • CAUSED BY BORDETELLA PERTUSSIS • CURRENT US LARGEST DISEASE CASE NUMBER • HIGHLY CONTAG...
MUMPS • AKA “INFECTIOUS PAROTITIS” • PRE-VACCINE, MANY CHILDREN LEFT DISABLED • COMPLICATIONS NOW MORE COMMON IN ADULTS • ...
RUBELLA • AKA “GERMAN MEASLES” • VIRAL, BUT NOT SAME AS MEASLES • BIRTH DEFECTS AKIN TO ZIKA VIRUS • CONTAGIOUS PRIOR TO R...
AIRBORNE-TRANSMITTED DISEASEAS • TUBERCULOSIS (TB) • VARICELLA ZOSTER (CHICKEN POX) • MEASLES
TUBERCULOSIS (TB) • NOT HIGHLY COMMUNICABLE • INFECTION (EXPOSED) VS DISEASE (ACTIVE INFECTION) • THREE TYPES: TYPICAL (CO...
VARICELLA ZOSTER (CHICKEN POX) • HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS • HERPES VIRUS FAMILY • ONCE AFFECTED, LIFELONG IMMUNITY • UNVAXXED OR ...
MEASLES • AKA “RUBEOLA” • BLOTCHY, RED RASH • VIRAL • EASILY COMMUNICABLE • PREVALENCE DECREASED THANKS TO VACCINE
OTHER RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS • MONONUCLEOSIS AKA “MONO” AKA “KISSING DISEASE” CAUSED BY EPSTEIN-BARRE VIRUS (EBV) SU...
SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASES (STDS) • GONORRHEA • SYPHILIS • GENITAL HERPES • CHLAMYDIA • SCABIES AND LICE
STDS: GONORRHEA, SYPHILIS, GENITAL HERPES, CHLAMYDIA • MAY OR MAY NOT BE TREATABLE • ALWAYS PROTECT PATIENT MODESTY AND PR...
MORE STDS: SCABIES AND LICE • SCABIES • MITES WHICH BURROW INTO HUMAN SKIN • LICE • INSECTS LIVING IN HUMAN HAIR • HEAD, B...
OTHER STDS AND RELATED CONDITIONS • GENITAL WARTS AND HUMAN PAPILLOMAVIRUS (HPV) • CHANCROID • TRICHOMONIASIS • BACTERIAL ...
DERMATOPHYTE INFECTIONS • FUNGAL SKIN INFECTIONS • TYPICALLY SUPERFICIAL • NAME = “TINEA” + LOCATION • EX. TINEA CAPITIS (...
HELMINTHS (WORMS WHICH LIVE INSIDE HUMANS!) • PENETRATE SKIN OR DIRECTLY INGESTED • LIVE IN GI TRACT • HOOKWORMS • PINWORMS
PARASITIC INSECTS • BEDBUGS • FEED ON BLOOD OF HUMANS • HIDE IN BEDS, LUGGAGE, ETC • BITE HUMANS DURING SLEEP • LOW RISK O...
COMMON BLOODBORNE DISEASES • HEPATITIS B • HEPATITIS C • HEPATITIS D • HUMAN IMMUNODEFICIENCY VIRUS INFECTION (HIV) • ACQU...
VIRAL HEPATITIS (INFLAMMATION OF THE LIVER) • HEPATITIS B (HBV) “SERUM HEPATITIS” • HEPATITIS C (HCV) • HEPATITIS D (HDV) ...
HIV AND AIDS • HUMAN IMMUNODEFICIENCY VIRUS INFECTION (HIV) BLOODBORNE; TRANSMISSION TO NEWBORN FROM MOTHER • ACQUIRED IMM...
EBOLA (EBV) • CONTACT AND DROPLET PRECAUTIONS • WEST AFRICA • INFECTED FRUIT BATS OR PRIMATES • LIMIT INVASIVE PROCEDURES ...
ENTERIC (INTESTINAL) DISEASES • NOROVIRUS INFECTION FORMERLY “NORWALK AGENT” 90% OF NON-BACTERIAL GASTROENTERITIS WORLDWID...
NON-BLOODBORNE HEPATITIS VIRUSES • FECAL-ORAL ROUTE • HEPATITIS A (HAV) “INFECTIOUS HEPATITIS” • HEPATITIS E (HEV) “ENTERI...
VECTOR-BORNE AND ZOONOTIC DISEASES • MOSQUITO- AND TICK-BORNE DISEASES • HANTAVIRUS INFECTION • RABIES • MIDDLE EAST RESPI...
MOSQUITO-BORNE DISEASES • WEST NILE VIRUS • DENGUE FEVER • CHIKUNGUNYA FEVER • ZIKA VIRUS
TICKBORNE DISEASES • LYME • ROCKY MOUNTAIN SPOTTED FEVER
HANTAVIRUS • RATS AND MICE • INITIAL FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS • WORSEN TO LIFE-THREATENING BREATHING PROBLEMS
RABIES • AKA “HYDROPHOBIA” • SALIVA OF INFECTED ANIMAL, VIA BITE • GENERALLY FATAL
MIDDLE EAST RESPIRATORY SYNDROME (MERS) • VIRAL • US CASES ORIGINATED IN SAUDI ARABIA • CONTACT WITH CAMELS • TYPE OF CORO...
TETANUS • Vaccine-preventable • Tetany: muscle contracture • Abdominal rigidity = key sign • Transmitted via contaminated ...
ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANT ORGANISMS • OVERUSE/MISUSE OF ANTIBIOTICS • METHICILLIN-RESISTANT STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS (MRSA) • VANC...
MRSA AND VRSA • Both cause skin conditions (pimples, boils…) • Vancomycin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (VRSA) • Methici...
VRE • VANCOMYCIN-RESISTANT ENTEROCOCCI (VRE) • CAUSES URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS • MAY ALSO INFECT SURGICAL WOUNDS • NOW TRE...
CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE (C DIFF) • BONUS: SCRATCH’N’SNIFF SLIDE! • Watery, foul-smelling, green diarrhea • Resolves after di...
NEWLY RECOGNIZED DISEASES • “JUMP” FROM ANIMALS  HUMANS INCREASINGLY FREQUENT • SEVERE ACUTE RESPIRATORY SYNDROME • AVIAN...
IF YOU’VE LEARNED NOTHING ELSE… never forget your PPE!
