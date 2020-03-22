Genitourinary and Renal Emergencies

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Maintains blood volume Balance of water, electrolytes pH balance Retains key substances (glucose) Removes wastes Pro...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l128tW 1H5a8
Cellular metabolism produces ammonia. Ammonia is converted to urea (in liver). Urea is filtered by kidneys and turned i...
1 million nephrons 10 % per decade lost after age 40 Consists of cortex and medulla
Forms urine Functional unit of kidney Surrounded by complex net of capillaries
Glomerulus (surrounded by Bowman’s Capsule) Proximal tubule Descending loop of Henle Ascending loop of Henle Distal t...
Glomular filtration Reabsorption Secretion
Glucose normally reabsorbed via active transport before filtrate enters proximal tubule BgL > 180 mg/dL results in spill...
Molecule is very small Is passively reabsorbed Only about ½ remains in urine BUN – Blood Urea Nitrogen test measures a...
Urine output 0.5-1 mL/kg/hr Urine ph 5 – 9 (higher = UTI) Creatinine level 0.6 – 1.4 mg/dL BUN 8-25 mg/dL
Enzyme produced by kidney cells Produces Angiotensin I Angiotensin I is converted to II by Angiotensin Concerting Enzym...
Ureters Bladder Urethra Testes Prostate Gland (surrounds bladder neck) • Makes the fluid that sperm combines with
Visceral- arises from hollow organs… achy, crampy… Poorly localized Somatic pain- localized Referred pain-felt in locat...
Antibiotics • Cipro • Keflex • Bactrim • Levaquin Pain medication • Pyridium Over the counter1
Also called Acute Renal Injury Sudden drop in urine output < 500 mL per day (Oliguria) Anuria – no urine output
Dysfunction before level of kidney Insufficient blood supply Most common cause of ARF Often reversible Hemorrhage, he...
Injury to small blood vessels or glomerular capillaries Injury to tubular cells Inflammation or infection Type I diabe...
Distal to kidney Urine backs up and shuts down kidneys
All forms of acute renal injury (acute renal failure) can lead to hyperkalemia, metabolic acidosis, and uremia.
Permanent loss of nephrons 70% lost before problems develop End-stage renal failure needs transplant or dialysis Hyper...
Shunt (fistula)- Combined vein and artery Blood is filtered 300- 400 mL/min Fistula should have a vibration or thrill
Hypotension Chest pain Dysrythmias Hyperkalemia Hemorrhage Sepsis Seizures Air embolism Pericarditis
http://www.esrdnet5.org/Files/Education/M eetings--- Presentations/Complications_Dialysis-12- 09-(1).aspx
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toFiGSfe sZk
Bleeding Infection Narrowing fistula- may lead to thrombosis
Chronic ambulatory peritoneal dialysis Risk of fluid shifts Infection Peritonitis
(Pictures too gross)
Hydoxyzine Calcium Channel blockers Anticoagulants Cocaine Marijuana MDMA
Phimosis- inability to retract foreskin Paraphimosis- foreskin retracted and glans penis becomes entrapped Benign Prost...
  1. 1. Maintains blood volume Balance of water, electrolytes pH balance Retains key substances (glucose) Removes wastes Produces 90% of erythropoietin
  2. 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l128tW 1H5a8
  3. 3. Cellular metabolism produces ammonia. Ammonia is converted to urea (in liver). Urea is filtered by kidneys and turned into urine.
  4. 4. 1 million nephrons 10 % per decade lost after age 40 Consists of cortex and medulla
  5. 5. Forms urine Functional unit of kidney Surrounded by complex net of capillaries
  6. 6. Glomerulus (surrounded by Bowman’s Capsule) Proximal tubule Descending loop of Henle Ascending loop of Henle Distal tubule Collecting duct
  7. 7. Glomular filtration Reabsorption Secretion
  8. 8. Glucose normally reabsorbed via active transport before filtrate enters proximal tubule BgL > 180 mg/dL results in spilling of glucose
  9. 9. Molecule is very small Is passively reabsorbed Only about ½ remains in urine BUN – Blood Urea Nitrogen test measures amount in blood Creatinine- another waste is too large to be reabsorbed
  10. 10. Urine output 0.5-1 mL/kg/hr Urine ph 5 – 9 (higher = UTI) Creatinine level 0.6 – 1.4 mg/dL BUN 8-25 mg/dL
  11. 11. Enzyme produced by kidney cells Produces Angiotensin I Angiotensin I is converted to II by Angiotensin Concerting Enzyme (ACE) Angiotensin II is vasoconstrictor
  12. 12. Ureters Bladder Urethra Testes Prostate Gland (surrounds bladder neck) • Makes the fluid that sperm combines with
  13. 13. Visceral- arises from hollow organs… achy, crampy… Poorly localized Somatic pain- localized Referred pain-felt in location other than site of origin
  14. 14. Antibiotics • Cipro • Keflex • Bactrim • Levaquin Pain medication • Pyridium Over the counter1
  15. 15. Also called Acute Renal Injury Sudden drop in urine output < 500 mL per day (Oliguria) Anuria – no urine output
  16. 16. Dysfunction before level of kidney Insufficient blood supply Most common cause of ARF Often reversible Hemorrhage, heart failure, sepsis, shock
  17. 17. Injury to small blood vessels or glomerular capillaries Injury to tubular cells Inflammation or infection Type I diabetes
  18. 18. Distal to kidney Urine backs up and shuts down kidneys
  19. 19. All forms of acute renal injury (acute renal failure) can lead to hyperkalemia, metabolic acidosis, and uremia.
  20. 20. Permanent loss of nephrons 70% lost before problems develop End-stage renal failure needs transplant or dialysis Hypertension and Diabetes
  21. 21. Shunt (fistula)- Combined vein and artery Blood is filtered 300- 400 mL/min Fistula should have a vibration or thrill
  22. 22. Hypotension Chest pain Dysrythmias Hyperkalemia Hemorrhage Sepsis Seizures Air embolism Pericarditis
  23. 23. http://www.esrdnet5.org/Files/Education/M eetings--- Presentations/Complications_Dialysis-12- 09-(1).aspx
  24. 24. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toFiGSfe sZk
  25. 25. Bleeding Infection Narrowing fistula- may lead to thrombosis
  26. 26. Chronic ambulatory peritoneal dialysis Risk of fluid shifts Infection Peritonitis
  27. 27. (Pictures too gross)
  28. 28. Hydoxyzine Calcium Channel blockers Anticoagulants Cocaine Marijuana MDMA
  29. 29. Phimosis- inability to retract foreskin Paraphimosis- foreskin retracted and glans penis becomes entrapped Benign Prostate Hypertrophy- noncancerous enlargement Testicular masses

×