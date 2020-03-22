Gastroenterology nc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gastroenterology
Assessment  SAMPLE  Physical exam  (Palpate, Auscultate, Percussion, Note any abnormalities)  Palpate the tender quadr...
• Scaphoid (Concave)- decreased abd volume. Possible diaphragmatic hernia. • Distended- Masses such as engorged liver, bow...
Types of Pain  Visceral  Somatic  Referred
Assessment of Flanks  Cullen’s Sign- ecchymosis in periumbilical area  Grey Turner’s Sign- Ecchymosis in flank
Pain Management Medications
Upper and Lower GI Bleeding  VIDEO
Esophageal Stricture or Stenosis  https://youtu.be/3e4dR1xVC9Q
Peritonitis • Appendicitis • Ascites • Ruptured Diverticulum
GI Bleed
Specific Illnesses (upper)  Above ligament of Treitz (duodenojejunal junction)  Mallory-Weiss tear : Esophageal lacerati...
Esophageal Varices  Varix – swollen vein in esophagus  Increase in portal pressure  Often due to alcohol consumption
Acute Gastroenteritis  Inflammation of stomach and intestines  Sudden onset vomiting and/or diarrhea
Chronic Gastroenteritis  Primarily due to microbial infection  Salmonella  Giardia- “Diarrhea for a month”
Peptic Ulcers  Erosions caused by gastric acid  Zollinter-Ellision syndrome- causes stomach to secrete lots of HCl and p...
Lower GI Bleeding  Distal to ligament of Treitz  Most common cause is diverticulitis  Colon lesions – cancerous or beni...
Ulcerative Colitis  Idiopathic inflammatory bowel disorder (IBD)  Pancolitis- involves entire colon  Procitis- involves...
Crohn’s Disease  Idiopathic inflammatory  Prevalent among white females  Variety of symptoms  Flare-ups are common  P...
Diverticulitis  DiverticulOSIS- characterized by presence of diverticula (small outpouchings in intenstine)  Diverticula...
Hemorrhoids  Swollen veins that occur in anus
Bowel Obstruction  Hernias  Intussusception  Volvulus  Adhesion  Infarction
Hernia
Intussusception
Appendicitis  Inflammation of vermiform appendix  McBurney point (1-2 inches above anterior illiac crest)  May require ...
Appendicitis • Early: Pain, Nausea, Vomiting, Low fever. • Ripe: Pain LRQ • Rupture: Decrease pain/ pressure, general pain...
Cholecystitis  Inflammation of gallbladder  Gallstones are 90% of cases  Cholesterol based (most common)  Acute upper ...
Pancreatitis  Metabolic- alcoholism  Mechanical- gallstones  Vascular- thromboembolisms or shock  Infectious
Hepatitis  A, B, C, D, E, G
Ischemic and Neoplastic Disorders  Mesenteric Ischemia  Neoplasms
  1. 1. Gastroenterology
  2. 2. Assessment  SAMPLE  Physical exam  (Palpate, Auscultate, Percussion, Note any abnormalities)  Palpate the tender quadrant last  Percussion  (Tympany: empty stomach, Dullness: Full stomach)
  3. 3. • Scaphoid (Concave)- decreased abd volume. Possible diaphragmatic hernia. • Distended- Masses such as engorged liver, bowel distention, aortic aneurysm.
  4. 4. Types of Pain  Visceral  Somatic  Referred
  5. 5. Assessment of Flanks  Cullen’s Sign- ecchymosis in periumbilical area  Grey Turner’s Sign- Ecchymosis in flank
  6. 6. Pain Management Medications
  7. 7. Upper and Lower GI Bleeding  VIDEO
  8. 8. Esophageal Stricture or Stenosis  https://youtu.be/3e4dR1xVC9Q
  9. 9. Peritonitis • Appendicitis • Ascites • Ruptured Diverticulum
  10. 10. GI Bleed
  11. 11. Specific Illnesses (upper)  Above ligament of Treitz (duodenojejunal junction)  Mallory-Weiss tear : Esophageal laceration due to vomiting  Hematemesis  Melena  Tilt test (increase in pulse 20 bpm or decrease in BP 10 mmHg)  Sengstaken-Blakemore tube
  12. 12. Esophageal Varices  Varix – swollen vein in esophagus  Increase in portal pressure  Often due to alcohol consumption
  13. 13. Acute Gastroenteritis  Inflammation of stomach and intestines  Sudden onset vomiting and/or diarrhea
  14. 14. Chronic Gastroenteritis  Primarily due to microbial infection  Salmonella  Giardia- “Diarrhea for a month”
  15. 15. Peptic Ulcers  Erosions caused by gastric acid  Zollinter-Ellision syndrome- causes stomach to secrete lots of HCl and pepsin
  16. 16. Lower GI Bleeding  Distal to ligament of Treitz  Most common cause is diverticulitis  Colon lesions – cancerous or benign polyps  Crohn’s
  17. 17. Ulcerative Colitis  Idiopathic inflammatory bowel disorder (IBD)  Pancolitis- involves entire colon  Procitis- involves only rectum
  18. 18. Crohn’s Disease  Idiopathic inflammatory  Prevalent among white females  Variety of symptoms  Flare-ups are common  Pre-hospital treatment is palliative  http://www.mayoclinic.com/health/crohns- disease/DS00104/DSECTION=treatments-and- drugs
  19. 19. Diverticulitis  DiverticulOSIS- characterized by presence of diverticula (small outpouchings in intenstine)  Diverticula collect fecal matter  Bacteria grow and infection happens
  20. 20. Hemorrhoids  Swollen veins that occur in anus
  21. 21. Bowel Obstruction  Hernias  Intussusception  Volvulus  Adhesion  Infarction
  22. 22. Hernia
  23. 23. Intussusception
  24. 24. Appendicitis  Inflammation of vermiform appendix  McBurney point (1-2 inches above anterior illiac crest)  May require treatment of hypovolemia
  25. 25. Appendicitis • Early: Pain, Nausea, Vomiting, Low fever. • Ripe: Pain LRQ • Rupture: Decrease pain/ pressure, general pain, rebound tenderness
  26. 26. Cholecystitis  Inflammation of gallbladder  Gallstones are 90% of cases  Cholesterol based (most common)  Acute upper right quadrant pain  Irritation of diaphragm (right shoulder pain)  Murphy’s sign- pain caused by palpation of right costal area
  27. 27. Pancreatitis  Metabolic- alcoholism  Mechanical- gallstones  Vascular- thromboembolisms or shock  Infectious
  28. 28. Hepatitis  A, B, C, D, E, G
  29. 29. Ischemic and Neoplastic Disorders  Mesenteric Ischemia  Neoplasms

