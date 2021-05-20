Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Elements of a Strategic Plan (Click on the links) Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarel...
Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com Mission
Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com Values
Objectives Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com
Goals Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com
SWOT Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com
Assessment Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com
Obligations Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com
Need help with a Strategic Plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com
Plan elements
Plan elements
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Government & Nonprofit
58 views
May. 20, 2021

Plan elements

desc

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plan elements

  1. 1. Elements of a Strategic Plan (Click on the links) Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com
  2. 2. Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com Mission
  3. 3. Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com Values
  4. 4. Objectives Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com
  5. 5. Goals Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com
  6. 6. SWOT Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com
  7. 7. Assessment Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com
  8. 8. Obligations Need help with a strategic plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com
  9. 9. Need help with a Strategic Plan? Let’s talk. www.calendly.com/danlucarelli LinkedIn@dlucarelli.com

×