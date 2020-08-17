Professional Ethics : Lesson 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Have you ever wondered where all these somewhat confusing terms came from? Well the answer is they are all types of Lawyer...
Barrister The degree of Law has been completed from England. A Barrister(Called Advocate in Scotland) presents the case in...
Advocate Adhivakta – The one who speaks on behalf . Recognised by Bar council of India to practice before Court of Law
Lawyers Vidhisnatak- The one who have completed his Bacherlor degree in Laws.
High Court Pleader Pleader - There is not much legal difference between an advocate and a pleader. Although in India, in a...
Public prosecutor A public prosecutor is a lawyer hired and paid for out of the public purse to prosecute criminal offende...
Pleader and public prosecutor- Any difference Public Prosecutor with the Government is that of a counsel and client. The G...
Are Attorney and Lawyer are synonyms An Attorney is somebody legally empowered to represent another person, or act on thei...
Who is a solicitor? A Solicitor- One that solicits, especially one that seeks trade or contributions. The chief law office...
The All India Bar Committee, 1951 In 1951, when the Government of India constituted a Committee under the Chairmanship of ...
Bar Council of India The 'Bar Council of India is a statutory body established under the section 4 of advocates Act 1961 t...
Kottayan Katankot Venugopal- The 15th or present Advocate General Of India
Attorney General The Attorney General is necessary for giving advice to the Government of India in legal matters referred ...
Tushar mehta- The Solicitor General of India
Solicitor General of India The Solicitor General of India is subordinate to the Attorney General for India. He/She is the ...
Kishore Dutta- Advocate General of West Bengal
Advocate general Presently,the In India, an advocate general is a legal advisor to a state government. The post is created...
Legislations Advocates Act Contempt of Courts Act
Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 Civil and criminal contempt, punishment for contempt. Procedures in contempt cases. High Cour...
Advocates of 1961 The Advocates Act 1961, has provided for disciplinary action against those advocates who are guilty of "...
THANK YOU
Professional Ethics : Lesson 1
  1. 1. Have you ever wondered where all these somewhat confusing terms came from? Well the answer is they are all types of Lawyers originated from various legal systems. Some of the terms are from the English legal system, some are from Scotland and some from the American legal system
  2. 2. Barrister The degree of Law has been completed from England. A Barrister(Called Advocate in Scotland) presents the case in court. Most senior and distinguished barristers are designated King's (Queen's) counsel Used as a ‘honorific title’
  3. 3. Advocate Adhivakta – The one who speaks on behalf . Recognised by Bar council of India to practice before Court of Law
  4. 4. Lawyers Vidhisnatak- The one who have completed his Bacherlor degree in Laws.
  5. 5. High Court Pleader Pleader - There is not much legal difference between an advocate and a pleader. Although in India, in a colloquial sense, advocate refers to lawyer. Pleader refers to a lawyer who is appointed by the govt to represent it in a court of law
  6. 6. Public prosecutor A public prosecutor is a lawyer hired and paid for out of the public purse to prosecute criminal offenders and offences. Often their employer is a government agency such as the Attorney-General of the relevant state. Essentially it is a civil service job prosecuting criminal case
  7. 7. Pleader and public prosecutor- Any difference Public Prosecutor with the Government is that of a counsel and client. The Government Pleader and Assistant Government Pleaders conduct the cases on behalf of Government and Government Officers in District Court and before Civil judge Senior Division Courts
  8. 8. Are Attorney and Lawyer are synonyms An Attorney is somebody legally empowered to represent another person, or act on their behalf. A Lawyer is somebody who can give legal advice and has been trained in the law
  9. 9. Who is a solicitor? A Solicitor- One that solicits, especially one that seeks trade or contributions. The chief law officer of a city, town, or government department but does not act as an advocate in court, as opposed to the Attorney who pleads in court. (English Law)
  10. 10. The All India Bar Committee, 1951 In 1951, when the Government of India constituted a Committee under the Chairmanship of Justice S.R. Das of the Supreme Court to examine and report on the professional governance of lawyers in the country.
  11. 11. Bar Council of India The 'Bar Council of India is a statutory body established under the section 4 of advocates Act 1961 that regulates the legal practice and legal education in India.
  12. 12. Kottayan Katankot Venugopal- The 15th or present Advocate General Of India
  13. 13. Attorney General The Attorney General is necessary for giving advice to the Government of India in legal matters referred to them. They also perform other legal duties assigned to them by the President. The Attorney General has the right of audience in all Courts in India right to participate in the proceedings of the Parliament No right to vote.
  14. 14. Tushar mehta- The Solicitor General of India
  15. 15. Solicitor General of India The Solicitor General of India is subordinate to the Attorney General for India. He/She is the second law officer of the country, assists the Attorney General, and is himself/herself assisted by Additional Solicitors General for India.
  16. 16. Kishore Dutta- Advocate General of West Bengal
  17. 17. Advocate general Presently,the In India, an advocate general is a legal advisor to a state government. The post is created by the Constitution of India and corresponds to that of Attorney General for India at the union government level. The Governor of each state shall appoint a person who is qualified to be appointed as judge of High Court as the Advocate General.
  18. 18. Legislations Advocates Act Contempt of Courts Act
  19. 19. Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 Civil and criminal contempt, punishment for contempt. Procedures in contempt cases. High Court Rules and the Supreme Court Rules to regulate contempt proceedings.
  20. 20. Advocates of 1961 The Advocates Act 1961, has provided for disciplinary action against those advocates who are guilty of "Professional or other misconduct". The disciplinary committee, after duly conducting an enquiry (by giving notice and hearing) is empowered to suspend, reprimand or remove an advocate from the rolls and can charge penalty. Rights and Priviledges of advocates
  21. 21. THANK YOU

