Free NBRC 2017 RPFT Exam Dumps - RPFT Braindumps RealExamDumps.com

RPFT Credential Effective June 2015, the Certification Examination for Entry-Level Pulmonary Function Technologists (CPFT)...
Admission Requirements • Applicant shall be 18 years of age or older. • Applicant shall be Certified Pulmonary Function Te...
Sample Question: 1 During an exercise study, a pulmonary function technologist notices the systolic blood pressure increas...
Sample Question: 2 Which of the following is the best interpretation of these values? A. Small airway disease B. Normal va...
Sample Question: 3 A treadmill is set so that the belt rises 1 ft in a horizontal distance of 10 ft at 3 mph. The percent ...
Sample Question: 4 Which of the following is a suitable policy for following Standard Precautions in a pulmonary function ...
Sample Question: 5 Which of the following is a common reason for an unstable zero reading from an infrared analyzer? A. De...
  2. 2. RPFT Credential Effective June 2015, the Certification Examination for Entry-Level Pulmonary Function Technologists (CPFT) and the Registry Examination for Advanced Pulmonary Function Technologists (RPFT) will transition to a one‐examination, two‐cut scores examination. If a candidate achieves the lower cut score, they will earn the CPFT credential. If a candidate achieves the higher cut score, they will earn the RPFT credential. The new Pulmonary Function Technologist (PFT) Examination is designed to objectively measure essential tasks required of a pulmonary function technologist. The PFT Examination will contain 115 multiple‐choice items (100 scored, 15 pretest) distributed among the three major content areas: instrumentation/equipment, procedures, and data management. Candidates will be given two hours to complete the PFT Examination. For more information about the CPFT credential, please visit the CPFT page. If you are planning to take any of the credentialing examinations offered by the National Board for Respiratory Care, Inc. (NBRC), the Self-Assessment Examination provides an excellent opportunity for you to find out in advance how well you will do. The SAEs are available in web- based format and more information can be found by clicking the Self-Assessment Examination Quick Link.
  3. 3. Admission Requirements • Applicant shall be 18 years of age or older. • Applicant shall be Certified Pulmonary Function Technologists (CPFT)* credentialed by the NBRC. * Individuals who successfully completed the CCPT Examination with a specialty in Pulmonary Technology previously offered by the National Society for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Technology (NSCPT) or the National Board for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Credentialing (NBCPC) were recognized as CPFTs by the NBRC in July 1984 and are eligible for the RPFT Examination. To apply for the RPFT Examination, these individuals must submit a photocopy of their CCPT certificate with their application and fee.
  4. 4. Sample Question: 1 During an exercise study, a pulmonary function technologist notices the systolic blood pressure increased to 270 mm Hg using an automated cuff. Which of the following should the technologist do? A. Terminate the test and administer oxygen by nasal cannula B. Continue the test and recheck blood pressure using manual cuff method. C. Terminate the test at this time and recheck blood pressure D. Continue the test if within 5 minutes of completion. Answer: A https://www.realexamdumps.com/nbrc/rpft-baindumps.html
  5. 5. Sample Question: 2 Which of the following is the best interpretation of these values? A. Small airway disease B. Normal values C. Combined obstruction/restriction D. Airways obstruction Answer: A https://www.realexamdumps.com/nbrc/rpft-baindumps.html
  6. 6. Sample Question: 3 A treadmill is set so that the belt rises 1 ft in a horizontal distance of 10 ft at 3 mph. The percent grade indicator should read? A. 30.0% B. 1.0% C. 3.0% D. 10.0% Answer: C https://www.realexamdumps.com/nbrc/rpft-baindumps.html
  7. 7. Sample Question: 4 Which of the following is a suitable policy for following Standard Precautions in a pulmonary function laboratory? A. Eye protection is required when obtaining ABGs from patients with hepatitis. B. Reusable mouthpieces should be disposed when a patient has a history of tuberculosis. C. Gloves are optional when obtaining arterial blood samples using a kit D. Reusable mouthpieces should be disinfected between each patient. Answer: B https://www.realexamdumps.com/nbrc/rpft-baindumps.html
  8. 8. Sample Question: 5 Which of the following is a common reason for an unstable zero reading from an infrared analyzer? A. Debris in the sampling system B. Inaccurate calibration gases C. Exhausted DRIERITE D. Excess room humidity Answer: A https://www.realexamdumps.com/nbrc/rpft-baindumps.html
