CCIE Security Written Cisco 400-251 Exam Study Guide Get Full Exam Dumps PDF From: https://www.realexamdumps.com/cisco/400...
Exam Description The written exam validates experts who have the knowledge and skills to architect, engineer, implement, t...
Exam Overview Exam Number : 400-251 CCIE Security Associated Certifications : CCIE Security Duration : 120 minutes (90 - 1...
Sample Question: 1 Which two statements about Cisco ASA authentication using LDAP are true? (Choose two) A. It uses attrib...
Sample Question: 2 Which three statements about SCEP are true?(Choose three) A. It Supports online certification revocatio...
Sample Question: 3 What protocol is responsible for issuing certificates? A. SCEP B. DTLS C. ESP D. AH E. GET Answer: A ht...
Sample Question: 4 Which description of a virtual private cloud is true? A. An on-demand configurable pool of shared softw...
Sample Question: 5 Which three statements about the IANA are true? (Choose three.) A. IANA is a department that is operate...
CCIE Security Written Cisco 400-251 Exam Study Guide Get Full Exam Dumps PDF From: https://www.realexamdumps.com/cisco/400...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Cisco 400-251 Exam Dumps Questions - 400-251 Exam Dumps Questions

26 views

Published on

Get latest CCIE Security Written exam dumps in PDF file from RealExamDumps.com. If you really need to pass your certified Cisco 400-251 exam then you should need to prepare your exam with best study material. RealExamDumps.com is the best source for your exam preparation, download your Cisco 400-251 braindumps and prepare your exam in just one day.

They provide you updated Cisco 400-251 exam dumps which help you to pass your exam in first attempt. Cisco 400-251 exam is difficult to pass. But you can easily pass your exam with RealExamDumps.com study material.

You can also prepare your exam online with the help of our test engine. We give you free practice questions which help you to check your exam preparation. So download your 400-251 dumps now and get 100% passing guarantee with money back assurance. Get full exam info from (https://www.realexamdumps.com/cisco/400-251-braindumps.html).

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Free Cisco 400-251 Exam Dumps Questions - 400-251 Exam Dumps Questions

  1. 1. CCIE Security Written Cisco 400-251 Exam Study Guide Get Full Exam Dumps PDF From: https://www.realexamdumps.com/cisco/400-251-braindumps.html
  2. 2. Exam Description The written exam validates experts who have the knowledge and skills to architect, engineer, implement, troubleshoot, and support the full suite of Cisco security technologies and solutions using the latest industry best practices to secure systems and environments against modern security risks, threats, vulnerabilities, and requirements. Topics include network functionality and security-related concepts and best practices, as well as Cisco network security products, solutions, and technologies in areas such as next generation intrusion prevention, next generation firewalls, identity services, policy management, device hardening, and malware protection. The written exam utilizes the unified exam topics which includes emerging technologies, such as Cloud, Network Programmability (SDN), and Internet of Things (IoT). Recommended Training Courses listed are offered by Cisco Learning Partners-the only authorized source for Cisco IT training delivered exclusively by Certified Cisco Instructors. Check the List of Learning Partners for a Cisco Learning Partner nearest you.
  3. 3. Exam Overview Exam Number : 400-251 CCIE Security Associated Certifications : CCIE Security Duration : 120 minutes (90 - 110 questions) Available Languages : English Register : Pearson VUE
  4. 4. Sample Question: 1 Which two statements about Cisco ASA authentication using LDAP are true? (Choose two) A. It uses attribute maps to map the AD memberOf attribute to the cisco ASA Group-Poilcy attribute B. It uses AD attribute maps to assign users to group policies configured under the WebVPN context C. The Cisco ASA can use more than one AD memberOf attribute to match a user to multiple group policies D. It can assign a group policy to a user based on access credentials E. It can combine AD attributes and LDP attributes to configure group policies on the Cisco ASA F. It is a closed standard that manages directory-information services over distributed networks Answer: A,B https://www.realexamdumps.com/cisco/400-251-braindumps.html
  5. 5. Sample Question: 2 Which three statements about SCEP are true?(Choose three) A. It Supports online certification revocation. B. Cryptographically signed and encrypted message are conveyed using PKCS#7. C. The certificate request format uses PKCS#10. D. It supports multiple cryptographic algorithms, including RSA. E. CRL retrieval is support through CDP (Certificate Distribution Point) queries. F. It supports Synchronous granting. Answer: B,C,E https://www.realexamdumps.com/cisco/400-251-braindumps.html
  6. 6. Sample Question: 3 What protocol is responsible for issuing certificates? A. SCEP B. DTLS C. ESP D. AH E. GET Answer: A https://www.realexamdumps.com/cisco/400-251-braindumps.html
  7. 7. Sample Question: 4 Which description of a virtual private cloud is true? A. An on-demand configurable pool of shared software applications allocated within a public cloud environment, which provides tenant isolation B. An on-demand configurable pool of shared data resources allocated within a private cloud environment, which provides assigned DMZ zones C. An on-demand configurable pool of shared networking resources allocated within a private cloud environment, which provides tenant isolation D. An on-demand configurable pool of shared computing resources allocated within a public cloud environment, which provides tenant isolation Answer: D https://www.realexamdumps.com/cisco/400-251-braindumps.html
  8. 8. Sample Question: 5 Which three statements about the IANA are true? (Choose three.) A. IANA is a department that is operated by the IETF B. IANA oversees global IP address allocation. C. IANA managed the root zone in the DNS. D. IANA is administered by the ICANN. E. IANA defines URI schemes for use on the Internet. Answer: B,C,D https://www.realexamdumps.com/cisco/400-251-braindumps.html
  9. 9. CCIE Security Written Cisco 400-251 Exam Study Guide Get Full Exam Dumps PDF From: https://www.realexamdumps.com/cisco/400-251-braindumps.html

×