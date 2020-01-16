Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Language : English
2.
DETAIL
Author : David T. Courtwrightq
Pages : 336 pagesq
Publisher : Belknap Pressq
Language :q
ISBN-10 : 0674737377q
ISBN-13 : 9780674737372q
Description
From a leading expert on addiction, a provocative, singularly authoritative history of how sophisticated global businesses have
targeted the human brain's reward centers, driving us to addictions ranging from oxycodone to Big Macs to Assassin's Creed to
Snapchat--with alarming social consequences.We live in an age of addiction, from compulsive gaming and shopping to binge
eating and opioid abuse. Sugar can be as habit-forming as cocaine, researchers tell us, and social media apps are hooking our
kids. But what can we do to resist temptations that insidiously and deliberately rewire our brains? Nothing, David Courtwright
says, unless we understand the history and character of the global enterprises that create and cater to our bad habits.The Age
of Addiction chronicles the triumph of what Courtwright calls "limbic capitalism," the growing network of competitive
businesses targeting the brain pathways responsible for feeling, motivation, and long-term memory. We see its success in
Purdue Pharma's pain pills, in McDonald's engineered burgers, and in Tencent video games from China. All capitalize on the
ancient quest to discover, cultivate, and refine new and habituating pleasures. The business of satisfying desire assumed a
more sinister aspect with the rise of long-distance trade, plantation slavery, anonymous cities, large corporations, and
sophisticated marketing. Multinational industries, often with the help of complicit governments and criminal organizations,
have multiplied and cheapened seductive forms of brain reward, from junk food to pornography. The internet has brought new
addictions: in 2018, the World Health Organization added "gaming disorder" to its International Classification of
Diseases.Courtwright holds out hope that limbic capitalism can be contained by organized opposition from across the political
spectrum. Progressives, nationalists, and traditionalists have made common cause against the purveyors of addiction before.
They could do it again.
