Flutter technology Based on Web Development

SNJB’s Late Sau.Kantabai Bhavarlalji Jain College of Engineering FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY 1 BY: Divya Prafull Wani (TE Computer ...
Outline Introduction Need Popularity Comparison Architecture Working Example Application Advantages Limitations Conclusion...
Introduction It is single codebase for Android and ioS. Free and Open Source. It is invented by Google. Built with C,C++, ...
Why to Use? High quality native app Fast Development Expressive and Beautiful UI Native Performance Migration FLUTTER TECH...
Popularity Reactive performance Code usability rendering engine to draw widgets. Modern and reactive framework. Build Full...
Difference: React Native and Flutter FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY 6 Parameter React Native Flutter Developed By Facebook Google Lang...
Flutter uses Dart FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY Strongly typed language Object oriented language Fast life cycle: 1. Supports JIT com...
Flutter Architecture8 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Basic Working9 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Platform10 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Engine Layer11 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Widgets12 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Stateless Widget FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY Stateless widgets do not require mutable state, i.e., it is immutable. In simple words...
State full Widget FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY State full widgets have a mutable state, i.e., they are mutable and can be drawn mult...
Lifecycle of statefull widget FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY createState() -- When Flutter is instructed to build a StatefulWidget, it...
deactivate() -- Deactivate is called when State is removed from the tree. 16 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Types of Layout Widgets FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY Single Child: only 1 widget as its child. Important layout widgets provided by ...
Gestures FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY Used Gestures are: 1. Tap 2. Drag 3. Flick 4. Pinch 5. Spread/Zoom 6. Double Tap 7. Panning 18
Animation FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY Enhances user experience to a new level . Provides rich interaction. Has two values : Start V...
Creation of Application in Android Step 1: Open Android Studio Step 2: Create Flutter Project. For this, click File -> New...
Step 3: Select Flutter Application. For this, select Flutter Application and click Next. 21 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Step 4: Configure the application as below and click Next. FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY Project name: hello_app Flutter SDK Path: <p...
23 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Step 5: Configure Project Step 6: Finish Android Studio creates a fully working flutter application with minimal functiona...
The structure of the application. 25 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Step 7: Replace the dart code in the lib/main.dart file with the below code: 26 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Step 8: Now, run the application using, Run -> Run main.dart27 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Step 9: Finally, the output of the application is as follows: 28 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Detailed Structure29 FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY
Applications: FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY Google Ads : Utility Application (shows stats) Alibaba : Ecommerce Application Reflectly ...
Advantages: FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY Dart has a large repository of software packages which lets you to extend the capabilities ...
Limitations: FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY Since it is coded in Dart language, a developer needs to learn new language (though it is ...
Conclusion FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY Flutter framework does a great job by providing an excellent framework to build mobile appli...
References: FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY https://buildflutter.com/how-flutter-works/ https://www.tutorialspoint.com/flutter/index.ht...
THANK YOU!! Any Questions?? FLUTTER TECHNOLOGY 35
