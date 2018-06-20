Successfully reported this slideshow.
Quantum Cellular Automata (QCA) Guided by: Presented by: Dr .D. Meganathan Divya Bharathi .S Assistant Professor 201661700...
Objective • To design the digital circuits in an ALU of microcontroller at Nano-scale using Quantum dot cellular automata ...
Introduction QCA • The logic unit in QCA is the QCA cell which was proposed by researchers at the University of Notre Dame...
Quantum dots • Quantum dots are tiny particles or Nano-crystals of a semiconducting material with diameters in the range o...
Anatomy of a quantum cell • A quantum dot is a nanometer sized structure that is capable of trapping electrons in three di...
Electrons in potential well structure of a QCA cell
Production of Quantum dots • Quantum dots are made by creating an island of conductive material surrounded by insulating m...
Quantum dot structures • The image below shows three different quantum dot structures: • As we can see the shape of a quan...
Logic states in the QCA cell • There are two logic states namely logic ‘0’ and logic ‘1’ which are encoded by the position...
Binary interpretation of electron adjustments
Clocking schemes in QCA • Clocking (by application of an appropriate voltage to a cell) leads to adjustment of tunneling b...
QCA Clocking
Need for QCA • Keep on scaling CMOS circuits and Implementing at Nano-scale is complicated and facing the problem of highe...
Contd… • The Implementation of digital circuits using CMOS Structures will have physical limitations like increased featur...
Examples of logic structures using QCA
QCA Majority gate
Parameters enhanced Using QCA S. No Parameters 1. Area 2. Power 3. Integration density
Quantum cellular automta(qca)

Nanotechnology Approach towards Digital design

Quantum Cellular Automata (QCA)

  1. 1. Quantum Cellular Automata (QCA) Guided by: Presented by: Dr .D. Meganathan Divya Bharathi .S Assistant Professor 2016617006 Department of Electronics Engineering Madras Institute of Technology
  2. 2. Objective • To design the digital circuits in an ALU of microcontroller at Nano-scale using Quantum dot cellular automata generally known as QCA. • The digital circuits here will be adder, subtractor etc.
  3. 3. Introduction QCA • The logic unit in QCA is the QCA cell which was proposed by researchers at the University of Notre Dame. • QCA refers to the quantum cellular automata in which the main constituents are the quantum dots . • It is a transistor less computation paradigm. • The QCA is composed of four quantum dots in which they are linked by tunneling junctions in order to transmitting the information.
  4. 4. Quantum dots • Quantum dots are tiny particles or Nano-crystals of a semiconducting material with diameters in the range of 2-10 nanometers (10-50 atoms). • They were first discovered in 1980. • Quantum dots display unique electronic properties, intermediate between those of bulk semiconductors and discrete molecules. • They are considered Dimensionless.
  5. 5. Anatomy of a quantum cell • A quantum dot is a nanometer sized structure that is capable of trapping electrons in three dimensions. • QCA cell is arranged as a square pattern with Four quantum-dots.
  6. 6. Electrons in potential well structure of a QCA cell
  7. 7. Production of Quantum dots • Quantum dots are made by creating an island of conductive material surrounded by insulating material. • Producing dots of small positional and size variability usually involves the use of electron beam lithography. • It is made up of semiconductor materials like silicon, cadmium selenide , cadmium Sulphide or indium arsenide.
  8. 8. Quantum dot structures • The image below shows three different quantum dot structures: • As we can see the shape of a quantum dot is not necessarily round and varies depending on the process and application.
  9. 9. Logic states in the QCA cell • There are two logic states namely logic ‘0’ and logic ‘1’ which are encoded by the position of electrons . • In contrast to electronics based on transistors, QCA does not operate by the transport of electrons, but by the adjustment of electrons in a small limited area of only a few square nanometers. • The basic operating principle behind quantum dot cells is the columbic law of repulsion.
  10. 10. Binary interpretation of electron adjustments
  11. 11. Clocking schemes in QCA • Clocking (by application of an appropriate voltage to a cell) leads to adjustment of tunneling barriers between quantum dots for transfer of electrons between the dots. • QCA cell is clocked using a four-phase clocking scheme named zone clocking. • switch, hold, release and relax.
  12. 12. QCA Clocking
  13. 13. Need for QCA • Keep on scaling CMOS circuits and Implementing at Nano-scale is complicated and facing the problem of higher power consumption. • Nanotechnology is an alternative to this problem and the Quantum-Dot cellular automata is one of the attractive alternatives. • QCA is expected to achieve high device density, Extremely low power consumption and very high switching speed.
  14. 14. Contd… • The Implementation of digital circuits using CMOS Structures will have physical limitations like increased feature size and more processing power. • In order to overcome the above mentioned physical limits we go for QCA, not only gives a solution at nano scale but also offers a new method of computation and information transformation.
  15. 15. Examples of logic structures using QCA
  16. 16. QCA Majority gate
  17. 17. Parameters enhanced Using QCA S. No Parameters 1. Area 2. Power 3. Integration density
  18. 18. Thank you

