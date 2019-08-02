Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best Audiobooks Free Download Toys Toys Audiobook LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Toys James Bond and Jason Bourne have just been topped! A battle for the world is set into unstoppable motion and Hays Bak...
Toys
Toys
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Audiobooks Free Download Toys

2 views

Published on

Best Audiobooks Free Download Toys

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Audiobooks Free Download Toys

  1. 1. Best Audiobooks Free Download Toys Toys Audiobook LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Toys James Bond and Jason Bourne have just been topped! A battle for the world is set into unstoppable motion and Hays Baker is the only one who can save it. Hays Baker and his wife Lizbeth possess super­human strength, extraordinary intelligence, stunning looks, a sex life to die for, and two beautiful children. Of course they do­­they're Elites, endowed at birth with the very best that the world can offer. The only problem in their perfect world: humans and their toys!  The one with the most toys—dies. The top operative for the Agency of Change, Hays has just won the fiercest battle of his career. He has been praised by the President, and is a national hero. But before he can savor his triumph, he receives an unbelievable shock that overturns everything he thought was true. Suddenly Hays is on the other side of the gun, forced to leave his perfect family and fight for his life. Now a hunted fugitive, Hays is thrown into a life he never dreamed possible­­fighting to save humans everywhere from extinction. He enlists all of his training to uncover the truth that will save millions of lives­­maybe even his own. James Patterson's Toys is a thriller on a hyper plane­­with a hero who rivals both James Bond and Jason Bourne.
  3. 3. Toys
  4. 4. Toys

×