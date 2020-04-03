Presentacion receta

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RECOLECCIÓN Y RESGUARDO DE LA RECETA ENERO 2018
LA RECETA ES UNA ORDEN ESCRITA EMITIDA POR EL MÉDICO PARA QUE SE SURTA O DISPENSE UNO O VARIOS MEDICAMENTOS Y OTROS INSUMO...
El área de estadística de cada unidad de salud, será la responsable del control de los folios, en caso de no existir área ...
El juego de la RECETA se integra por: • Original blanco: Farmacia subrogada.- Disposiciones legales • Copia amarillo: Rece...
• Copia rosa: Unidad.- Resguardo en unidad Se deberán de resguardar en la unidad de salud las del año vigente y ejercicio ...
DISTRIBUCIÓN Y CONTROL REGIÓN SANITARIA UNIDAD DE SALUD (CABECER MUNICIPAL)
DISTRIBUCIÓN Y CONTROL DISTRIBUCIÓN DE 360500 RECETAS FEBRERO 2017 – ENERO 2018
DISTRIBUCIÓN Y CONTROL LA REGIÓN SANITARIA REALIZA UNA DISTRIBUCIÓN DE RECETAS, EFECTUANDO EL REGISTRO POR MUNICIPIO, FOLI...
DISTRIBUCIÓN Y CONTROL EL MUNICIPIO DEBE DE LLEVAR UN REGISTRO Y CONTROL DE LA RECETAS RECIBIDAS POR LA REGIÓN, ASÍ COMO L...
CONTROL Y DISTRIBUCIÓN Ejemplo:
Copia rosa: Unidad RESGUARDO
CONTROL Y RESGUARDO Copia rosa: Unidad 1. EL RESGUARDO DE LA COPIA ROSA Y CANCELADA DEBE DE SER POR DÍA Y POR MES EN LAS U...
EJEMPLO: AUTLÁN Copia rosa AUTLÁN COL. EJIDAL ARQUITOS AHUACAPAN EL CORCOVADO EL CHANTE EL JALOCOTE LAGUNILLAS MODULO CARA...
EJEMPLO: ATENGO Copia rosa ATENGO-------2000 SOYATLÁN-----3000 CARAVANA---- 500 REGISTRO DE CONTROL ENTRADAS y SALIDAS
LOS DATOS REGISTRADOS EN LAS CAJAS QUE RESGUARDAN LAS COPIAS ROSAS DE RECTAS Y/O RECETAS CANCELDAS DEBERÁN DE IRSE REGISTR...
  1. 1. RECOLECCIÓN Y RESGUARDO DE LA RECETA ENERO 2018
  2. 2. LA RECETA ES UNA ORDEN ESCRITA EMITIDA POR EL MÉDICO PARA QUE SE SURTA O DISPENSE UNO O VARIOS MEDICAMENTOS Y OTROS INSUMOS PARA LA SALUD, DESTINADOS AL TRATAMIENTO DEL PACIENTE. • Modelo único • Folio personalizado • Tamaño media carta
  3. 3. El área de estadística de cada unidad de salud, será la responsable del control de los folios, en caso de no existir área de estadística, la persona que el director designe. El médico recibirá bajo resguardo la receta, por número de folio.
  4. 4. El juego de la RECETA se integra por: • Original blanco: Farmacia subrogada.- Disposiciones legales • Copia amarillo: Receta – Vale para pago.- Trámite de pago • Copia azul: Paciente.- Seguimiento a indicación medica • Copia rosa: Unidad.- Resguardo en unidad
  5. 5. • Copia rosa: Unidad.- Resguardo en unidad Se deberán de resguardar en la unidad de salud las del año vigente y ejercicio de los 2 años anteriores completos. 1. La Dirección de Regiones Sanitaria y Hospitales, realiza supervisión sobre el llenado de la receta y sus lineamientos, de los meses más recientes. 2. La Contraloría Interna y Auditoría Superior del Estado de Jalisco y Auditoría Superior de la Federación, realiza auditorias a la recetas expedidas del ejercicio vigente y del año anterior completo.
  6. 6. DISTRIBUCIÓN Y CONTROL REGIÓN SANITARIA UNIDAD DE SALUD (CABECER MUNICIPAL)
  7. 7. DISTRIBUCIÓN Y CONTROL DISTRIBUCIÓN DE 360500 RECETAS FEBRERO 2017 – ENERO 2018
  8. 8. DISTRIBUCIÓN Y CONTROL LA REGIÓN SANITARIA REALIZA UNA DISTRIBUCIÓN DE RECETAS, EFECTUANDO EL REGISTRO POR MUNICIPIO, FOLIO, CANTIDAD Y FECHA.
  9. 9. DISTRIBUCIÓN Y CONTROL EL MUNICIPIO DEBE DE LLEVAR UN REGISTRO Y CONTROL DE LA RECETAS RECIBIDAS POR LA REGIÓN, ASÍ COMO LAS DISTRIBUIDAS A LAS UNIDADES DE SALUD BAJO SU RESPONSABILIDAD. LAS UNIDADES DE SALUD DEBERÁN DE REALIZAR EL MISMO REGISTRO PARA CONTROLAR ENTRADAS Y SALIDAS. ENTRADAS: RECIBIDAS POR LA CABECERA MUNICIPAL SALIDAS: DISTRIBUCIÓN A LOS MÉDICOS
  10. 10. CONTROL Y DISTRIBUCIÓN Ejemplo:
  11. 11. Copia rosa: Unidad RESGUARDO
  12. 12. CONTROL Y RESGUARDO Copia rosa: Unidad 1. EL RESGUARDO DE LA COPIA ROSA Y CANCELADA DEBE DE SER POR DÍA Y POR MES EN LAS UNIDADES DE SALUD. 2. CADA CAJA EN LA QUE SE RESGUARDEN DEBERÁ DE TENER UNA ETIQUETA EN LA QUE SE ESPECIFIQUE: •NUMERO DE CAJA •DIA Y/O MESES QUE CONTIENE •TOTAL DE COPIAS ROSAS QUE CONTIENE LA CAJA •PESO ESTIMADO DE LA CAJA OBJETIVO: FACILITAR LA UBICACIÓN DE RECETAS, PARA LOS ANÁLISIS QUE SE REQUIERAN Y QUE SE INDICA EN EL INSTRUCTIVO DE LA RECETA.
  13. 13. EJEMPLO: AUTLÁN Copia rosa AUTLÁN COL. EJIDAL ARQUITOS AHUACAPAN EL CORCOVADO EL CHANTE EL JALOCOTE LAGUNILLAS MODULO CARAVANA CP MEZQUITAN REGISTRO DE CONTROL ENTRADAS y SALIDAS
  14. 14. EJEMPLO: ATENGO Copia rosa ATENGO-------2000 SOYATLÁN-----3000 CARAVANA---- 500 REGISTRO DE CONTROL ENTRADAS y SALIDAS
  15. 15. LOS DATOS REGISTRADOS EN LAS CAJAS QUE RESGUARDAN LAS COPIAS ROSAS DE RECTAS Y/O RECETAS CANCELDAS DEBERÁN DE IRSE REGISTRANDO DE FORMA ELECTRÓNICA; LO ANTERIOR PARA EL CONTROL DE UBICACIÓN DE RECETAS ASÍ COMO PARA EL MOMENTO DE LA GESTION DE LA BAJA O DESTRUCCIÓN DEFINITIVA. 27 Kg 26 Kg 27 Kg 27 Kg 1 Kg

