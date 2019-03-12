Read Codebreakers: The Inside Story of Bletchley Park | Download ebook

With many colourful anecdotes and vivid descriptions, this is the first authentic account of daily life at Government Communications Headquarters, Bletchley Park, the most successful intelligence agency in history. Described by Churchill as the secret weapon that won the war , the men and women of Bletchley Park here combine to write their story in full. This book gives fascinating insights into recruitment and training, together with a full and accurate account of codes and ciphers and how they are broken.