Download Little Sunny Sunshine / Sol Solecito (Canticos) Online

Little Sunny Sunshine/Sol Solecito is the 6th book in the bilingual (English & Spanish) nursery rhyme collection from Canticos. Inspired by “Sol Solecito“ and “Luna Lunera“, this book features an adorable little piggy who spends his days soaking up the sun and enjoying every moment of the day. Canticos animated videos are coming to Nickelodeon’s digital properties in spring 2018. Concept: Days of the week as well as day/night and today/tomorrow. Format: Novelty book with an accordion fold so the book can be opened completely and laid flat or made to stand so children can surround themselves with the story. Interactive lift-the-flap and turn-the-wheel features. Reversible with the original Spanish song on one side and an English adaptation on the other side. Comes in a slipcase. Children can also download the FREE companion app at canticosworld.com/apps/ as well as watch the sing along video at canticosworld.com/videos Book summary: In this book, we meet a little piggy who celebrates the radiance of the sun along with the dreamy wistfulness of the moon. About the Series: Canticos is a collection of the most beloved nursery rhymes and children’s songs from all over the Spanish-speaking world. Canticos creates bilingual books, apps, and sing-along videos.

