Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PDF The Mobile Workshop: The Tsetse Fly and African Knowledge Production (The MIT Press)
DESCRIPTION How the presence of the tsetse fly turned the African forest into an open laboratory where African knowledge f...
He traces the pestiferous work that an indefatigable, mobile insect does through its movements, and the work done by human...
if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of The Mobile Workshop: The Tsetse Fly and African Knowledge Production...
Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of The Mobile Workshop: The Tsetse Fly and African Knowledge Production (The MIT Press...
The mobile workshop the tsetse fly and african knowledge production (the mit press)
The mobile workshop the tsetse fly and african knowledge production (the mit press)
The mobile workshop the tsetse fly and african knowledge production (the mit press)
The mobile workshop the tsetse fly and african knowledge production (the mit press)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The mobile workshop the tsetse fly and african knowledge production (the mit press)

9 views

Published on

aa

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The mobile workshop the tsetse fly and african knowledge production (the mit press)

  1. 1. PDF The Mobile Workshop: The Tsetse Fly and African Knowledge Production (The MIT Press)
  2. 2. DESCRIPTION How the presence of the tsetse fly turned the African forest into an open laboratory where African knowledge formed the basis of colonial tsetse control policies.The tsetse fly is a pan-African insect that bites an infective forest animal and ingests blood filled with invisible parasites, which it carries and transmits into cattle and people as it bites them, leading to n'gana (animal trypanosomiasis) and sleeping sickness. In The Mobile Workshop, Clapperton Chakanetsa Mavhunga examines how the presence of the tsetse fly turned the forests of Zimbabwe and southern Africa into an open laboratory where African knowledge formed the basis of colonial tsetse control policies..
  3. 3. He traces the pestiferous work that an indefatigable, mobile insect does through its movements, and the work done by humans to control it.Mavhunga's account restores the central role not just of African labor but of African intellect in the production of knowledge about the tsetse fly. He describes how European colonizers built on and beyond this knowledge toward destructive and toxic methods, including cutting down entire forests, forced â€œprophylacticâ€​ resettlement, massive destruction of wild animals, and extensive spraying of organochlorine pesticides.#.
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of The Mobile Workshop: The Tsetse Fly and African Knowledge Production (The MIT Press), click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of The Mobile Workshop: The Tsetse Fly and African Knowledge Production (The MIT Press), by click link below MORE DESCRIPTION OR

×