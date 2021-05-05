Copy Link Here : https://greatfull.readbooks.link/1510743138-[DOWNLOAD]-The-Burn-Pits:-The-Poisoning-of-America's-Soldiers-.pdf PDFb❤ 8220;There 8217Read a whole chapter on my son Beau 8230; He was co-located [twice] near these burn pits. 8221;PDFb❤ 8211;Joe Biden, former Vice President of the United States of AmericaPDFb❤The Agent Orange of the 21st CenturyPDFb❤ 8230; Thousands of American soldiers are returning from the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan with severe wounds from chemical war. They are not the victims of ruthless enemy warfare, but of their own military commanders. These soldiers, afflicted with rare cancers and respiratory diseases, were sickened from the smoke and ash swirling out of the 8220;burn pits 8221; where military contractors incinerated mountains of trash, i