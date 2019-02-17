ebony romance novels : The Bad Boy Cowboy | Romance

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
The Bad Boy Cowboy




The Morgan men thought they left their troubled pasts in the dust. But one by one, they find themselves returning to
the northern California ranch where the bad times began. Together, they have a chance to forge a new future based on
brotherhood, hope, and love . . . Professional rodeo cowboy "HW" Morgan has finally achieved his dream of competing
in the national rodeo finals-but his career has come at a price. His twin brother wants nothing to do with him and a
string of hookups haven't warmed his bed. He's got to get his head on straight-and the only place to do that is at home,
if his family will have him. Samantha Kelly isn't sure what she's doing at a new dude ranch. The army veteran is barely
back on her feet again, still struggling to rehab an injury. But she's willing to give equine therapy a try, even though her
riding instructor is bold, brash, and distractingly easy on the eyes. As she and HW warily try to work each other out,
slowly and surely an unbreakable trust is built-one on which dreams can be built . . .


Written By: Kate Pearce.
Narrated By: Jack Garrett
Publisher: Recorded Books
Date: December 2017
Duration: 10 hours 45 minutes


