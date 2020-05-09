2013.06.05.der.handel.warten.auf.das.e-mandat.de

Successfully reported this slideshow.
praxis SEPA Viele Händler vertrauen daher darauf, dass man so weiterverfah- ren kann wie bisher und eine Man- datserteilun...
Wer nach dem SEPA-Stichtag im kommenden Jahr Lastschriften einreicht, ohne ein handschriftlich unterzeichnetes Mandat des ...
praxis SEPA Auslandsgeschäft nutzen. Und es gibt nicht wenige Händler, die nur darauf warten: „Mit der Rechtssi- cherheit ...
  1. 1. praxis SEPA Viele Händler vertrauen daher darauf, dass man so weiterverfah- ren kann wie bisher und eine Man- datserteilung auf elektronischem Wege genügt. Schließlich ist auch heute im Grunde eine handschrift- liche Einzugs- oder Abbuchungs- ermächtigung nötig, es fragt in der Praxis aber keine Bank danach. Im Zweifelsfall kann der Kunde der Abbuchung im Nachhinein wider- sprechen – acht Wochen hat er da- für Zeit. Mandat mit oder ohne Unterschrift „Wir werden in unserem Online- shop in Deutschland weiterhin Lastschriften als Bezahloption über unsere Dienstleister anbie- ten“, sagt etwa Paolo Oliva, E-Pro- cess-Manager des Designermode- Anbieters Jades24. Und auch der Discounter Lidl erklärt auf Nach- frage von Der Handel: „Die Last- schrift und den Ratenkauf auf Lastschrift werden wir auch nach dem 1. Februar 2014 als Zahlungs- arten im Onlineshop anbieten. Wir befinden uns in der Umsetzungs- phase, um den SEPA-Anforderun- gen nahtlos gerecht werden zu können“, erklärt die Pressestelle in Neckarsulm. Die Deutsche Bahn will beim Ticketverkauf im Inter- net ebenfalls an Mandatserteilung im bisherigen Stil festhalten, wie aus dem Unternehmensumfeld zu erfahren ist. im Vorfeld der SEPA-Umstellung. „Nach der derzeitigen Rechts- lage sind für SEPA-Lastschriften unterschriebene Mandate erfor- derlich und ich weiß aus Gesprä- chen mit Banken auch, dass dies stichprobenartig geprüft werden soll“, erläuterte Monika Holden- rieder, Leiter Treasury der Verlags- gruppe Weltbild, auf dem Pay- ment Kongress Mitte Mai in Frank- furt am Main. „Wir werden daher schriftliche Mandate von unseren Kunden einholen“, so Holdenrie- der. In den Onlineshops der Ver- lagsgruppe Weltbild.de, Jokers.de, Kidoh.de und Buecher.de werden derzeit rund 16 Prozent aller Zah- lungen per Lastschrift abgewi- ckelt. Über das genaue Prozedere, welche Kundengruppen man auf welche Weise zur Erteilung eines SEPA-Mandats bewegen will, wird intern noch beraten. Ein kostengünstiges Bezahlverfahren Im deutschen Onlinehandel ist die Lastschrift bisher ein beliebtes Zahlungsmittel. In diversen Stu- dien zu E-Payment-Verfahren ran- giert sie regelmäßig auf den obe- ren Plätzen. Das Erfordernis einer handschriftlich erteilten Einzugs- ermächtigung wäre für Online- händler freilich ein kostspieliger Medienbruch, der allenfalls ganz treuen Stammkunden abverlangt werden könnte. UZu Risiken und Nebenwir- kungen fragt man den Arzt oder Apotheker. „Bei Fragen zur SEPA-Lastschrift empfehlen wir Ihnen sich an Ihre Hausbank oder die Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft zu wenden“, schreibt die Deutsche Bundesbank auf ihrer Homepage. Es sind nur noch wenige Monate bis zum SEPA-Stichtag, 1. Februar 2014, und dennoch gibt es vonsei- ten der Deutschen Kreditwirt- schaft keine klaren Antworten: „Wir können den Onlinehändlern unter unseren Kunden derzeit keine Empfehlungen geben“, sagt auch Manfred Krüger, Geschäfts- führer von Concardis, einem der führenden Dienstleister für bar- geldlosen Zahlungsverkehr in Deutschland. Ob für den Einzug von Lastschriften künftig ein handschriftlich unterzeichnetes Mandat erforderlich ist oder bei- spielsweise auch eine E-Mail als Einzugsermächtigung genügt, ge- hört zur Liste der offenen Fragen ONLINELASTSCHRIFT Warten auf das E-Mandat Welche Anforderungen im kommenden Jahr an ein Lastschrift-Mandat gestellt werden, ist noch immer unklar – für Onlinehändler eine schwierige Herausforderung. „Wir können unseren Kunden derzeit keine Empfehlungen geben.“ Manfred Krüger Vorsitzender der Geschäftsführung Concardis 54 Der Handel 06|2013
  2. 2. Wer nach dem SEPA-Stichtag im kommenden Jahr Lastschriften einreicht, ohne ein handschriftlich unterzeichnetes Mandat des Kun- den im Archiv abgeheftet zu ha- ben, geht allerdings ein Risiko ein, selbst wenn die Hausbank mit- spielt: „Falls kein wirksames Man- dat erteilt wurde, kann der Last- schriftbuchung nach den SEPA- Regularien noch bis zu 13 Monate nach der Abbuchung widerspro- chen werden“, erläutert Dr. Daniel Walter, Rechtsanwalt in der Kanz- lei Osborne Clarke. „Es wird sehr wahrscheinlich Kunden, aber auch Insolvenzverwalter geben, die Lastschriftbuchungen in diesem Zeitraum widersprechen werden.“ Europäisches überlagert deutsches Recht Der SEPA-Experte hält die Rechts- frage, ob nur ein unterschriebenes Mandat wirksam ist, für interpre- tationsfähig: „Die bislang vorlie- genden Inkasso-Bedingungen der Banken deuten mal in die eine und mal in die andere Richtung“, ur- teilt Walter. „Auch die Gesetzge- bungsmaterialien zum deutschen SEPA-Begleitgesetz oder die FAQ der Deutschen Kreditwirtschaft geben Banken und Händlern keine Rechtssicherheit, denn letztlich überlagert das europäische Recht die deutschen Regelungen und man kann die europäische SEPA- Verordnung auch dahingehend deuten, dass nur eine handschrift- liche Mandatserteilung wirksam ist.“ Mehr Klarheit zumindest für die Banken erhofft sich der Jurist von einem SEPA-Merkblatt der Bun- desanstalt für Finanzdienstleis- tungsaufsicht (BaFin). Wirkliche Rechtssicherheit wird es vermut- lich jedoch erst geben, wenn die Frage von den Gerichten entschie- den wurde. Inzwischen bleibt Webshop-Be- treibern, die auf Lastschriften set- zen, nur zu raten, sich mit ihrer Hausbank oder ihrem Zahlungs- dienstleister ins Benehmen zu set- zen. Denn unabhängig von der Frage, welche Anforderungen die eigene Bank künftig an die Man- „SEPA bringt uns im Auslandsgeschäft auch Vorteile.“ Paolo Oliva E-Process-Manager, Jades24 FOTO:MICHAELBRINKMEYER Der Handel 06|2013 55
  3. 3. praxis SEPA Auslandsgeschäft nutzen. Und es gibt nicht wenige Händler, die nur darauf warten: „Mit der Rechtssi- cherheit eines E-Mandats würden wir die Lastschrift auch in ande- ren Ländern als Bezahloption an- bieten“, sagt Paolo Oliva von Jades24. Der Webshop-Verant- wortliche kann der Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) nicht nur aus diesem Grunde auch positive Seiten abgewinnen: „Für unsere internationalen Aktivitäten hat SEPA klare Vorteile. Überweisun- gen aus dem Ausland werden zum Beispiel innerhalb von 24 Stunden gutgeschrieben. Das ist eindeutig ein Fortschritt“, lobt Oliva. HANNO BENDER P die technische Infrastruktur. Diese Situation ist für alle Marktteilneh- mer unbefriedigend – auch für die Banken“, betont Braun. In den Ab- stimmungsgremien der deutschen Kreditwirtschaft würden dazu „in- tensive und selbstkritische Diskus- sionen“ geführt. „Wir sind zuver- sichtlich, dass es in absehbarer Zeit gelingen kann, gemeinsame Lösungen für E-Mandate sowie E- und M-Payments zu präsentie- ren“, hofft der SEPA-Experte der Commerzbank. SEPA bringt Online- händlern auch Vorteile Wenn das elektronische Mandat kommen sollte, könnten Online- händler die Lastschrift auch im datserteilung stellt, sind weitere Punkte zu klären, etwa die Ein- richtung einer Mandatsverwal- tung. Jedes Unternehmen muss für sein Geschäftsmodell individu- ell klären, ob sich Lastschriften künftig überhaupt noch rechnen: „Für Onlinehändler dürfte ent- scheidend sein, mit wie viel Aufwand die schrift- lichen Mandate eingeholt und verwaltet werden können“, sagt Reiner Ramacher, Vorstand der Postbank PB Firmenkun- den AG. „Bei Webshops mit festem Kundenstamm wird es sich eher rechnen als bei solchen mit spon- tanen Einkäufern.“ Der Wechsel von Last- schriften auf andere E- Payment-Verfahren kann freilich zu erheblichen Mehrkosten auf der Ge- bührenseite führen, wie die Musterrechnung eines realen, anonymisierten Onlineshops veranschau- licht (siehe Grafik). Auch bei der deutschen Kredit- wirtschaft hält sich die Freude über die europäischen Vorgaben in Grenzen, wie Dirk Braun, Direktor Cash Management & International Business der Commerzbank AG, einräumt: „Die SEPA-Rulebooks schreiben physisch unterschrie- bene Mandate oder E-Mandate vor, für letztere fehlt bisher leider „Bei Webshops mit festem Kundenstamm wird es sich eher rechnen.“ Reiner Ramacher Vorstand der PB Firmenkunden AG u Nachgehakt SEPA-Fragen an die Kreditwirtschaft Die Redaktion von Der Handel wollte es wissen und fragte bei Sparkassen, Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken, Postbank, Commerzbank und Deutscher Bank nach: 1 Was sollten Onlinehändler aktuell unternehmen, die Last- schrift als Bezahlverfahren im Internet anbieten? 2 Benötigen Onlineshops eine Mandatsverwaltung, wenn sie weiterhin Lastschriften im B2C-Geschäft einreichen wollen? 3 Lohnt es sich eher auf andere Zahlverfahren umzusteigen und höhere Transaktionskosten in Kauf zu nehmen, als auf SEPA-Lastschriften umzustellen? Die jeweiligen Stellungnahmen der Institute finden Sie auf % derhandel.de/SEPA u Höhere Kosten bei Wechsel der Zahlverfahren Beispielrechnung für einen Onlinehändler mit 160 Millionen Euro Umsatz QUELLE: PPI AG. ● Giropay ● PayPal, Kreditkarte ● Lastschrift ● Paymentgebühren inkl. Risikokosten 10 40 50 Prozent Prozent 10 90 784 T€ 1.600 T€ Ist-Situation Nach Wegfall von Lastschriften FOTO:FOTOLIA/PICTURE-FACTORY 56 Der Handel 06|2013

