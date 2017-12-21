CIAOPS Need to Know Office 365 Webinar - December 2017

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Need to Know Office 365 Webinar December 2017 @directorcia http://about.me/ciaops
Agenda - Office 365 Update - Microsoft Flow - Q & A
News • Introducing the Flow Panel • https://flow.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/introducing-flow-launch-panel-in-sharepoint-list...
Microsoft Flow helps you work smarter by automating workflows across your apps and services Get notifications Synchronize ...
DEMO
Get started quickly with over a hundred useful templates
Authenticate to your O365 account. Build email Subject and Body Choose to include properties from previous step (Dropbox f...
Automate advanced scenarios with multiple steps, branching conditions, and more
Integrate the systems you’re already using… even custom APIs.
Build modern business apps fast Compose analytics, user experiences, and automation using an integrated set of services fr...
Extensibility
Flow Logic apps Managed APIs or Custom APIs Uses the Public REST APIs for management Calls into at runtime
Operational data store Common Data Model and custom entities Real time sync Data API
DEMO
Availability
Anyone can sign up for free with their personal, work or school email Included for free with most* Office 365 and Dynamics...
Extending Office 365 and Dynamics 365 For creators and IT admins Full creation & admin capabilities For business users Run...
• Flow allows you to easy connect many data sources • Flow allows you to easy automate business processes • Combine Flow w...
• List of connectors - https://flow.microsoft.com/en-us/services/ • Azure logic apps - https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/s...
