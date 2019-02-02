Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 reasons why a b2 b lead generation department should report to marketing and not to sales

As a consultant I regularly advise that appointment setting Lead Generation Departments report to Marketing and not to Sales. This is especially true as demand generation and inbound marketing continue to become commonplace with customers, who today do more research online before purchasing products or services. The best case scenario is to have a Lead Generation Manager, not just Lead Generation Representatives (LGRs) reporting directly to the marketing leader.
  Direct Data Squad LTD 10 Reasons Why a B2B Lead Generation Department Should Report to Marketing and Not to Sales February 02, 2019 Throughout my career I've seen and have had a lot of real world experience with Lead Generation Departments (Market Development, Account Development, and Business Development Departments) that have reported to Sales, to Marketing, and wildly…to both at the same time. As a consultant I regularly advise that appointment setting Lead Generation Departments report to Marketing and not to Sales. This is especially true as demand generation and inbound marketing continue to become commonplace with customers, who today do more research online before purchasing products or services. The best case scenario is to have a Lead Generation Manager, not just Lead Generation Representatives (LGRs) reporting directly to the marketing leader. 10 Reasons why Your B2B Lead Generation Department should report to Marketing, not to Sales: LGRs should have the mindset that the sales department is their valued customer, like target suspect contacts, and treat them accordingly — "Only a life lived in the service to others is worth living."  LGRs will have a quicker and greater understanding of demand generation content, campaigns, language to utilize, and exactly on what they are following-up. Marketing content creators will have real-time feedback on how suspect personas and vertical industries are responding to value propositions and can quickly adjust and reﬁne messaging as needed.
