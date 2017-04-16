Resultados finales

GRUPO A VALENCIA C.F. E.C.F. PERFORMANCE Sp. MISLATA U.F. MARCET Campo PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 20 6 14 9 9:00 St.Gabriel-Prim...
1º GA - 2º GB Sp. Mislata UF - At. Madrid 1º GC - 2º GD CD Móstoles - CD Malilla 1º GB - 2º GA Sant Gabriel - Valencia CF ...
3º GA - 4º GB Marcet - Sant Jordi At. 3º GC - 4º GD CE Mataró - San José 3º GB - 4º GA Primer Toque - Performance 3º GD - ...
11º TORNEO PRIMER TOQUE CASTELLÓN MEDITERRÁNEO 2017 CATEGORÍA BENJAMÍN 1ºaño 24 equipos Sedes: Chencho 1, 2, 3 y 4 GRUPO A...
1º GA - Mejor 3º (no GA) Valencia CF - CE Mercantil 1º GE - 4º Mejor 3º(no GE) Nàstic Manresa "A" - Manises 1º GC - 2º F F...
4º GA - Peor 3º (no GA) E. Barcelona - Benicarló FB 4º GC - 4º GE PE Sant Jordi - Colegio Salgui 4º GB - 4º GD Torresport ...
GRUPO A MÁLAGA C.F. Sp. MISLATA U.F. PRIMER TOQUE C.F. F. AMIGOS LA PALMA PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 33 1 32 9 Campo 2 3 12 7 5 ...
2º G A/B - 2º G C/D San José -CD Malilla 2º G D/E - 2º GE/B CD Móstoles - CD Castellón 9º-10º perd. 1/8 1-perd 1/8 2 C.D. ...
Sábado campo 3 4º G A/B - 4º G C/D La Palma - Elche CF Sábado campo 4 4º G D/E - 4º GE/B Massamagrell - PE Sant Jordi 13:1...
GRUPO A R.C.D. MALLORCA C.D.MÓSTOLES "B" C.F.E. SAN JOSÉ C. AT. POBLA FARNALS Campo PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 13 1 12 9 9:00 PE...
1º GA - 2º GB Pobla Farnals - Villarreal 1º GC - 2º GD Primer Toque - CD Malilla 1º GB - 2º GA Sp.Mislata UF-RCD Mallorca ...
3º GA - 4º GB CD Móstoles B - La Palma 3º GC - 4º GD PE Sant Jordi- EF GEiEG 3º GB - 4º GA Nàstic Manresa - San José 3º GD...
11º TORNEO PRIMER TOQUE CASTELLÓN MEDITERRÁNEO 2017 CATEGORÍA ALEVÍN 2ºaño 24 equipos Sedes: Chencho 7, 8, 9 y 10 GRUPO A ...
1º GA - Mejor 3º (no GA) Cerdanyola FC - Massanasa 1º GE - 4º Mejor 3º(no GE) Sant Gabriel -Primer Toque 1º GC - 2º F Perf...
4º GA - Peor 3º (no GA) Alboraya UD - PE Sant Jordi 4º GC - 4º GE At. Madrid - AD Esperanza 4º GB - 4º GD C.Roquetas - CD ...
GRUPO A AT. MADRID F.AMIGOS LA PALMA C.F. IGUALADA COLEGIO SALGUI Campo PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 7 1 6 7 9:00 Primer Toque CF-...
1º GA - 3º GC C.F. Igualada - At. Amistat 1º GC - mejor 3º GA-B Real Zaragoza-Torrelevante 1º GB - 2º GA Levante U.D. - At...
5º GC - peor 4º G A-B Col·legi Sant Pau - La Palma 2-0 Domingo campo 10 12:00 Colegio Salgui - Manises CF 0-1 FINAL Doming...
GRUPO A ELCHE C.F. F.C. SANTBOIÀ C.E.MERCANTIL C.D.B. MASSANASA Campo PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 15 2 13 7 9:00 CF Igualada - Vi...
1º GA - 2º GB ElcheC.F.-Primer Toque C.F. 1º GC - 2º GD C.E. Mataró- C.F. Igualada 1º GB - 2º GA At. Osasuna - F.C. Santbo...
3º GA - 4º GB CE Mercantil-CDFB La Eliana 3º GC - 4º GD Massamagrell-PE Sant Jordi 3º GB - 4º GA CE Sant Gabriel-Massanasa...
  1. 1. GRUPO A VALENCIA C.F. E.C.F. PERFORMANCE Sp. MISLATA U.F. MARCET Campo PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 20 6 14 9 9:00 St.Gabriel-Primer Toque CF 2-1 1 11:30 7-2 2 2 3 26 7 19 6 9:50 CE Mataró - Alboraya UD 2-0 1 12:20 1-0 2 3 3 11 5 6 3 10:40 Perfomance - Mislata UF 1-12 1 13:10 4-6 1 4 3 1 40 -39 0 11:30 PE St. Jordi - CFE San José 6-0 1 13:10 0-9 2 12:20 P. Toque CF -St. Jordi At 17-0 1 14:00 6-8 1 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 14 5 9 9 16:00 16:00 2 3 15 8 7 6 18.00 CD Malilla - RCD Espanyol 0-6 1 18.00 3-5 2 3 3 21 7 14 3 18:50 Marcet - Valencia CF 1-3 1 19:40 0-7 2 4 3 1 31 -30 0 19:40 RCD Espanyol - PE ST.Jordi 4-0 1 20:30 3-1 1 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 13 3 10 9 9:00 PE Sant Jordi - CD Malilla 2-5 1 9:00 7-1 2 2 3 3 4 -1 4 10:40 At. Madrid-Primer Toque CF 5-3 1 11:30 2-1 2 3 3 5 8 -3 4 11:30 RCD Espanyol-CFESan José 9-0 1 12:20 0-3 2 4 3 0 6 -6 0 12:20 Massamagrell - CE Mataró 1-1 1 13:10 19-0 1 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 19 0 19 9 2 3 13 14 -1 6 3 3 8 9 -1 3 4 3 6 23 -17 0 Alboraya U.D. C.E. Mataró 11º TORNEO PRIMER TOQUE CASTELLÓN MEDITERRÁNEO 2017 CATEGORÍA PREBENJAMÍN 2ºaño 16 equipos Sede Chencho campos 1 y 2 GRUPO B GRUPO C GRUPO D AT. MADRID C.D.MÓSTOLES R.C.D. ESPANYOL E.C.F. Performance Marcet Valencia C.F. C.E. SANT GABRIEL C.D. MASSAMAGRELL P.E.SANT JORDI PRIMER TOQUE C.F. C.E.MATARÓ C.F. ESCUELA SAN JOSÉ SANT JORDI AT. ALBORAYA U.D. C.D. MALILLA Sp. Mislata U.F. CLASIF. Grupo A SÁBADO At. Madrid - Sant Gabriel SÁBADO SEDE Chencho Campo SEDE Chencho ACTO PRESENTACIÓN GAETÀ ACTO PRESENTACIÓN GAETÀ CD Móstoles-Massamagrell Sant Jordi At - At. Madrid VIERNES VIERNES CD Móstoles - CE Mataró Massamagrell-Alboraya UD Valencia CF - Mislata UF Performance - Marcet CFE San José - CD Malilla C.D. Móstoles CLASIF. Grupo C Sant Jordi At. Primer Toque C.F. At. Madrid C.E. Sant Gabriel CLASIF. Grupo B C.F.E. San José P. E. Sant Jordi C.D. Malilla R.C.D. Espanyol CLASIF. Grupo D Mislata UF - Marcet Alboraya UD - CD Móstoles Sant Gabriel - San Jordi At. Valencia CF - Performance C.D. Massamagrell
  2. 2. 1º GA - 2º GB Sp. Mislata UF - At. Madrid 1º GC - 2º GD CD Móstoles - CD Malilla 1º GB - 2º GA Sant Gabriel - Valencia CF 1º GD - 2º GC Espanyol - Massamagrell Sábado campo 1 Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. 19:40 5º-7º perd. 1/4 3 - perd 1/4 4 4-2 CE Sant Gabriel - Massamagrell13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campos 3-4 10:40 Valencia C.F. - R.C.D. Espanyol 1*-1 Sábado campo 2 4 Sábado campo 2 19:40 5º-7º perd. 1/4 1-perd 1/4 2 0-2 18:00 8-0 At. Madrid - C.D. Malilla 18:00 1-3 Domingo campo 2 11:30 3º Y 4º puesto 4-6 Domingo campo 2 CD Móstoles-RCD Espanyol 2 Sábado campo 2 17:10 3-1 12:20 3 Sábado campo 1 17:10 8-1 Domingo campo 1 10:40 Sp. Mislata U.F. - C.D. Móstoles 4-2 FASE FINAL ORO (PB 2º) 1/4 DE FINAL SEMIFINALES 1 Sábado campo 1 4-4* Sp. Mislata U.F. - Valencia C.F. Domingo campo 3 FINAL
  3. 3. 3º GA - 4º GB Marcet - Sant Jordi At. 3º GC - 4º GD CE Mataró - San José 3º GB - 4º GA Primer Toque - Performance 3º GD - 4º GC Sant Jordi - Alboraya Domingo campo 2 16:20 4-1 13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campos 3-4 9:50 Primer Toque F.C. - P.E. Sant Jordi Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. Sábado campo 1 4-0 Sábado campo 2 16:20 7-2 Sábado campo 2 15:30 3-2 Domingo campo 2 12:20 Marcet - Primer Toque C.F. 1*-1 15:30 15-0 FINAL Domingo campo 1 9:50 Marcet - C.E. Mataró 5-1 FASE FINAL PLATA(PB 2º) 1/4 DE FINAL SEMIFINALES Sábado campo 1
  4. 4. 11º TORNEO PRIMER TOQUE CASTELLÓN MEDITERRÁNEO 2017 CATEGORÍA BENJAMÍN 1ºaño 24 equipos Sedes: Chencho 1, 2, 3 y 4 GRUPO A GRUPO B GRUPO C GRUPO D GRUPO E GRUPO F Clas. GRUPO A PJ GF GC DIF PTS VALENCIA C.F. LEVANTE U.D. F.C.BARCELONA VILLARREAL C.F. G. MANRESA "A" R.C.D ESPANYOL 1 Valencia C.F. 3 10 4 6 7 MANISES C.F. C.E. MERCANTIL PRIMER TOQUE C.F. F.B.C.D. CATARROJA COLEGIO SALGUI C.D. MALILLA 2 C.E. Mataró 3 4 2 2 5 ESCOLA BARCELONA C.G. MANRESA "B" P.E. SANT JORDI Sp. MISLATA U.F. A.C.D PEÑÍSCOLA C.D. MASSAMAGRELL 3 Manises C.F. 3 4 9 -5 3 C.E. MATARÓ TORRESPORT ALBORAYA U.D. C.D. MÓSTOLES C.F.E SAN JOSÉ BENICARLÓ F.B. 4 Escola Barcelona 3 7 10 -3 1 Clas. GRUPO B PJ GF GC DIF PTS VIERNES CAMPO VIERNES CAMPO 1 Nàstic Manresa 3 11 4 7 7 9:00 Primer Toque CF-PE St.Jordi 8-1 3 Escola Barcelona – C.E. Mataró 2-2 4 2 Levante U.D. 3 6 4 2 5 9:00 CD Móstoles - Villarreal CF 0-5 2 3 C.E. Mercantil 3 12 7 5 4 9:50 Colegio Salgui – A.C.D. Peñíscola 2-2 3 C.F.E. San José – C.G. Manresa A 3-8 4 4 Torresport C.F. 3 6 20 -14 0 9:50 C.G. Manresa B - Torresport C.F. 7-1 2 Clas. GRUPO C PJ GF GC DIF PTS 10:40 Manises C.F. – C.E. Mataró 0-2 3 Levante U.D. – C.E. Mercantil 1-1 4 1 F.C. Barcelona 3 24 2 22 9 10:40 Villarreal C.F. – Sp. Mislata U.F. 8-1 2 4 2 Primer Toque C.F. 3 14 7 7 6 12:20 C.D. Malilla – C.D. Massamagrell 1-1 3 F.B.C.D. Catarroja - Sp.Mislata U.F. 3-1 4 3 Alboraya U.D. 3 9 9 0 3 13:10 Valencia C.F. - Manises C.F. 5-1 3 A.C.D. Peñíscola – C.F.E. San José 1-1 4 4 P.E. Sant Jordi 3 1 30 -29 0 14:00 Primer Toque C.F. - Alboraya U.D. 4-1 3 Torresport C.F. - Levante U.D. 1-3 4 Clas. GRUPO D PJ GF GC DIF PTS 14:00 C.D. Massamagrell - Benicarló F.B. 1-2 2 1 Villarreal C.F. 3 21 2 19 9 16:00 ACTO PRESENTACIÓN GAETÀ 2 F.B.C.D Catarroja 3 8 11 -3 6 18:00 Alboraya U.D. – F.C. Barcelona 0-5 3 R.C.D. Espanyol – C.D. Malilla 9-0 4 3 Sp. Mislata U.F. 3 6 11 -5 3 18:50 C.G. Manresa A - Colegio Salgui 5-2 3 Valencia C.F. - Escola Barcelona 5-3 2 4 C.D. Móstoles 3 3 2 1 13 19:40 F.C. Barcelona – P.E. Sant Jordi 14-0 3 Benicarló F.B. – R.C.D. Espanyol 1-12 4 Clas. GRUPO E PJ GF GC DIF PTS 20:30 C.E. Mercantil – C.G. Manresa B 1-2 3 F.B.C.D. Catarroja – C.D. Móstoles 4-2 2 1 Nàstic Manresa A 3 18 5 13 9 SÁBADO SÁBADO 2 C.F.E. San José 3 6 10 -4 4 9:00 P.E. Sant Jordi - Alboraya U.D. 0-8 3 Manises C.F. - Escola Barcelona 3-2 4 3 A.C.D. Peñíscola 3 3 8 -5 2 9:50 F.C. Barcelona - Primer.Toque C.F. 5-2 3 C.G. Manresa A – A.C.D. Peñíscola 5-0 1 4 Colegio Salgui 3 5 9 -4 1 9.50 RCD Espanyol – CD Massamagrell 6-1 2 Clas. GRUPO F PJ GF GC DIF PTS 10:40 Sp. Mislata U.F. – C.D. Móstoles 4-0 3 Colegio Salgui – C.F.E. San José 1-2 4 1 R.C.D. Espanyol 3 27 2 25 9 10:40 C.E. Mercantil - Torresport C.F. 10-4 2 2 C.D. Malilla 3 7 12 -5 4 11:30 Levante U.D. – C.G. Manresa B 2-2 3 3 Benicarló F.B. 3 5 19 -14 3 12:20 C.E. Mataró - Valencia C.F. 0-0 3 4 C.D. Massamagrell 3 3 9 -6 1 13:10 Villarreal C.F. – F.B.C.D. Catarroja 8-1 3 C.D. Malilla - Benicarló F.B. 6-2 2
  5. 5. 1º GA - Mejor 3º (no GA) Valencia CF - CE Mercantil 1º GE - 4º Mejor 3º(no GE) Nàstic Manresa "A" - Manises 1º GC - 2º F FC Barcelona - CD Malilla 2º D - 2º E FBCD Catarroja - San José 2º B - 2º C Levante UD - Primer Toque 1º GD - 2º A Villlarreal CF - CE Mataró 1º GF - 3º Mejor 3º(no GF) RCD Espanyol - Sp. Mislata UF 1º GB - 2º Mejor 3º(no GB) Nàstic Manresa B-Alboraya 1/8 DE FINAL 1/4 DE FINAL FASE FINAL ORO (BJ 1º)1 Sábado campo 3 16:20 2-0 Domingo campo 3 9:50 Nàstic Manresa "A" - F.C. Barcelona 1-4 3 Sábado campo 5 16:20 1-1* 9 Sábado campo 3 SEMIFINALES FINAL 18:50 C.E. Mercantil - Nàstic Manresa A 1-1* 2 Sábado campo 4 Domingo campo 4 12:20 FC Barcelona - RCD Espanyol 2-4 5 Sábado campo 3 16:20 8-0 10 Sábado campo 4 18:50 F.C Barcelona - F.B.C.D. Catarroja 7-0 4 Sábado campo 6 17:10 6-0 11 Sábado campo 3 19:40 Levante U.D. - Villarreal C.F. 4-5 6 Sábado campo 4 16:20 1-0 Domingo campo 4 17:10 7-1 11:30 3º Y 4º puesto 3-6 12 Sábado campo 4 N.Manresa "A" - Villarreal 17:10 5-0 Domingo campo 4 9:50 Villarreal C.F. - R.C.D. Espanyol 3-5 7 Sábado campo 5 19:40 R.C.D. Espanyol - Nàstic Manresa "B" 6-1 8 Sábado campo 6 Domingo campo 1 17:10 5-3 11:30 5º-7ºperd.9 1/4-perd 10 1/4 3-3* CE Mercantil-FBCD Catarroja Domingo campo 1 Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. 12:20 5º-7ºperd.11 1/4-perd 12 1/4 6-2 13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campo 3-4 Levante -Nàstic Manresa B
  6. 6. 4º GA - Peor 3º (no GA) E. Barcelona - Benicarló FB 4º GC - 4º GE PE Sant Jordi - Colegio Salgui 4º GB - 4º GD Torresport CF - CD Móstoles 4º GF -2º peor 3º (no GF) Massamagrell - Peñíscola FASE FINAL PLATA(BJ 1º)1/4 DE FINAL SEMIFINALES Sábado campo 3 18:00 4-2 FINALDomingo campo 1 9:00 Escola Barcelona- P.E. Sant Jordi 2-1 Partidos por el 9º y 13º puesto perdedores de 1/8 Fase Final ORO Sábado campo 1 Sábado campo 4 18:00 3-2 Domingo campo 3 11:30 Escola Barcelona - CD Massamagrell 3-1 18:50 4-1 Sábado campo 1 20:30 9º-13º perd.1 1/8 - perd 2 1/8 10-0 Valencia CF - Manises CF Domingo campo 2 9:00 Torresport C.F. - C.D. Massamagrell 1-3 Sábado campo 2 20:30 9º-13º perd.3 1/8 - perd 4 1/8 4-2 CD Malilla - CFE San José Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. Sábado campo 2 13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campo 3-4 21:20 9º-13º perd.7 1/8 - perd 8 1/8 2-2* Sp.Mislata UF - Alboraya UD Sábado campo 2 18:50 5-3 Sábado campo 4 21:20 9º-13º perd.5 1/8 - perd 6 1/8 1*-1 Primer Toque FC - CE Mataró
  7. 7. GRUPO A MÁLAGA C.F. Sp. MISLATA U.F. PRIMER TOQUE C.F. F. AMIGOS LA PALMA PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 33 1 32 9 Campo 2 3 12 7 5 6 3 3 11 17 -6 3 9:00 EF Gavà - CD Móstoles 3-1 5 9:00 5-0 6 4 3 3 34 -31 0 10:40 Sedaví CF - CFE San José 2-2 5 10:40 2-2 6 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 11:30 FA La Palma - Málaga CF 0-15 5 11:30 0-1 6 1 3 6 3 3 5 11:30 CD Móstoles - Colegio Salgui 5-2 3 11:30 6-3 4 2 3 4 3 1 5 12:20 CFE San José - CE Vilassar 1-0 5 12:20 2-2 6 3 3 2 5 -3 3 13:10 Massamagrell - Colegio Salgui 0-3 5 13:10 2-1 6 4 3 5 6 -1 2 14:00 Sp. Mislata UF - P. Toque CF 1-2 5 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 9 4 5 7 16:00 16:00 2 3 9 7 2 5 18:00 CE Vilassar - RCD Mallorca 0-3 5 18.00 3-2 6 3 3 5 9 -4 2 18:50 PE Sant Jordi - Alboraya UD 1-2 5 18.50 13-0 4 4 3 8 11 -3 1 19:40 RCD Mallorca - Sedaví CF 2-2 5 19.40 3-3 6 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 20:30 P. Toque CF-FA La Palma 9-1 4 1 3 6 2 4 9 2 3 10 5 5 6 3 3 6 7 -1 3 4 3 0 8 -8 0 9:00 EF Geieg-Almería Sostenible 0-4 5 9:50 1-2 4 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 9:50 Sp. Mislata UF - FA La Palma 10-2 5 11:30 1-1 4 1 3 17 4 13 9 10:40 CD Castellón - PE Sant Jordi 4-0 5 12:20 1-2 4 2 3 9 7 2 6 11:30 Málaga CF - Primer Toque CF 5-1 5 12:20 1-6 6 3 3 4 9 -5 3 12:20 CD Móstoles - Massamagrell 4-0 5 13:10 3-5 4 4 3 1 11 -10 0 Colegio Salgui - EF Gavà C.D. Castellón Alboraya UD - CE Mataró Alboraya U.D. Elche CF - CD Malilla P.E. Sant Jordi Colegio Salgui SÁBADO SÁBADO C.D. Massamagrell Sedaví CF - CE Vilassar CLASIF. Grupo E RCD Mallorca - CFE San José C.E. Mataró Almería Sostenible - Elche CF E.F. Geieg Málaga CF- Sp. Mislata UF Elche C.F. Elche CF - EF Geieg CLASIF. Grupo D E.F. Gavà C.D. Móstoles CE Mataró - CD Castellón C.F. San José CD Malilla - EF Geieg C.E. Vilassar de Dalt CD Castellón - Alboraya UD Sedaví C.F CLASIF. Grupo C Almería Sostenible ACTO PRESENTACIÓN GAETÀ ACTO PRESENTACIÓN GAETÀ C.D. Malilla VIERNES VIERNES Sp. Mislata U.F. CE Mataró - PE Sant Jordi Amigos La Palma CD Malilla - Almería Sostenible CLASIF. Grupo B CD Massamagrell - EF Gavà R.C.D. Mallorca COLEGIO SALGUI P.E.SANT JORDI C.E. VILASSAR ALMERÍA SOSTENIBLE E.F. GAVÀ ALBORAYA U.D. CLASIF. Grupo A Málaga C.F. SEDE Chencho Campo SEDE Chencho Primer Toque 11º TORNEO PRIMER TOQUE CASTELLÓN MEDITERRÁNEO 2017 CATEGORÍA BENJAMÍN 2º año 20 equipos GRUPO B GRUPO C GRUPO D GRUPO E Sedes: Chencho 3, 4, 5 y 6 R.C.D. MALLORCA ELCHE C.F. C.D.MÓSTOLES C.E.MATARÓ SEDAVÍ C.F. C.D. MALILLA C.D. MASSAMAGRELL C.D. CASTELLÓN C.F.E. SAN JOSÉ E.F.GEIEG
  8. 8. 2º G A/B - 2º G C/D San José -CD Malilla 2º G D/E - 2º GE/B CD Móstoles - CD Castellón 9º-10º perd. 1/8 1-perd 1/8 2 C.D. Malilla - C.D. Castellón Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. 13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campos 3-4 FASE FINAL ORO (BENJ 2º) Domingo campo 3 Domingo campo 4 1-5 Sábado campo 3 21:20 9:00 5º-7º perd. 1/4 1-perd 1/4 2 9:00 5º-7º perd. 1/4 3-perd 1/4 4 Primer Toque CF - San José Almería Sostenible - Mataró 0-34-2 4 Sábado campo 6 18:50 1º G A/B - 1º G E 4-2 Domingo campo 5 Málaga CF - CE Mataró 11:30 3º Y 4º puesto 3-1 Mallorca-Móstoles 15:30 5-1 2 Sábado campo 6 Domingo campo 6 9:50 C.D. Móstoles - Málaga C.F. 0-8 3 Sábado campo 5 18:50 1º G C - 1-4 Almería Sostenible-Móstoles 15:30 1-0 Domingo campo 5 12:20 EF Gavà - Málaga CF 1-5 R.C.D. Mallorca - E.F. Gavà 1-1* 2 Sábado campo 6 18:00 1º G D - 1/8 DE FINAL 1/4 DE FINAL 1*-1 EF Gavà - San José 1 Sábado campo 5 SEMIFINALES18:00 1º G A/B - Mejor 2º 2-0 RCD Mallorca - Primer Toque 1 Sábado campo 5 FINALDomingo campo 5 9:50
  9. 9. Sábado campo 3 4º G A/B - 4º G C/D La Palma - Elche CF Sábado campo 4 4º G D/E - 4º GE/B Massamagrell - PE Sant Jordi 13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campos 3-4 FASE FINAL PLATA (BENJ 2º) 20:30 3º G A/B - 3º G E 4-1 Vilassar Dalt - Alboraya 20:30 Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. Domingo campo 4 10:40 E.F. GEiEG - C.E. Vilassar Dalt 2-4 Sábado campo 4 15:30 3º G C - 2-1 6-1 EF GEiEG - Massamagrell 0-7 Domingo campo 8 12:20 Colegio Salgui - C.E. Vilassar Dalt 2-1 Sábado campo 3 15:30 19:40 1/8 DE FINAL 1/4 DE FINAL Sábado campo 5 SEMIFINALES FINALDomingo campo 3 10:40 Sedaví C.F. - Colegio Salgui 1-2 3º G D - 2-1 Colegio Salgui - Elche CF 19:40 3º G A/B - Mejor 4º 2-7 Sp. Mislata UF - Sedaví CF Sábado campo 6
  10. 10. GRUPO A R.C.D. MALLORCA C.D.MÓSTOLES "B" C.F.E. SAN JOSÉ C. AT. POBLA FARNALS Campo PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 13 1 12 9 9:00 PE St.Jordi-Primer Toque CF 0-8 7 9:50 1-0 5 2 3 14 7 7 6 9:50 CFE San José-C At Pobla F. 0-5 7 9:50 1-4 6 3 3 5 10 -5 3 11:30 CD Malilla - UDC Roquetas 4-1 7 11:30 6-0 8 4 3 3 17 -14 0 12:20 CDMóstoles B-CFESan José 3-2 7 12:20 1-12 8 14:00 CDB Massanasa-CD Malilla 3-1 6 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 18 3 15 7 16:00 16:00 2 3 8 3 5 7 18:00 CAt Pobla F.- RCD Mallorca 5-0 7 18:50 3-1 8 3 3 7 8 -1 3 18.50 CG Manresa - Sp Mislata UF 1-5 6 20.30 3-1 8 4 3 5 24 -19 0 19:40 RCD Mallorca-CDMóstoles B 5-1 7 20:30 6-2 6 20:30 CD Móstoles A-P.Toque CF 0-7 5 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 21 1 20 9 9:00 CDMóstoles B- CAt Pobla F. 1-3 7 9:00 2-6 6 2 3 8 8 0 6 9:50 UDC Roquetas-Massanasa 0-10 7 9:50 2-4 6 3 3 2 12 -10 1 10:40 PE St. Jordi-CD Móstoles A 1-1 6 11:30 9-1 6 4 3 2 12 -10 1 13:10 Primer Toque CF-At Amistat 6-1 5 13:10 1-1 6 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 19 1 18 9 2 3 9 6 3 6 3 3 4 15 -11 3 4 3 3 13 -10 0 11º TORNEO PRIMER TOQUE CASTELLÓN MEDITERRÁNEO 2017 CATEGORÍA ALEVÍN 1º año 16 equipos Sede Chencho campos 5, 6, 7 y 8 GRUPO B GRUPO C GRUPO D VILLARREAL C.F. P.E.SANT JORDI U.D.C. ROQUETAS Sp. MISLATA U.F. AT. AMISTAT C.D. MALILLA SEDE Chencho Campo SEDE Chencho CLASIF. Grupo A CDB Massanasa-EF Geieg F. AMIGOS LA PALMA C.D.MÓSTOLES "A" C.D.B. MASSANASA CLUB G. MANRESA PRIMER TOQUE C.F. E.F.GEIEG VIERNES VIERNES C.A. Pobla Farnals ACTO PRESENTACIÓN GAETÀ ACTO PRESENTACIÓN GAETÀ Villarreal CF - CG Manresa R.C.D. Mallorca CD Móstoles A - At Amistat C.D. Móstoles B C.F.E. San José CLASIF. Grupo C SÁBADO SÁBADO Primer Toque C.F. FA La Palma - Sp Mislata UF At Amistat - PE St. Jordi Gimnàstic Manresa UDC Roquetas - EF Geieg Villarreal CF - FA La Palma F. Amigos La Palma Sp Mislata UF - Villarreal CF CLASIF. Grupo D C.D.B. Massanasa C.D. Malilla U.D. Ciudad Roquetas E.F. Geieg FA La Palma - CG Manresa At. Amistat EF Geieg - CD Malilla P.E. Sant Jordi RCD Mallorca-CFESan José C.D. Móstoles A Sp. Mislata U.F. Villarreal C.F. CLASIF. Grupo B
  11. 11. 1º GA - 2º GB Pobla Farnals - Villarreal 1º GC - 2º GD Primer Toque - CD Malilla 1º GB - 2º GA Sp.Mislata UF-RCD Mallorca 1º GD - 2º GC Massanasa- At. Amistat 18:50 0*-0 FINAL Domingo campo 5 FASE FINAL ORO (AL1º)1/4 DE FINAL SEMIFINALES 1 Sábado campo 7 Domingo campo 6 12:20 C. At Pobla Farnals - R.C.D.Mallorca 0-3 10:40 C.At. Pobla Farnals - Primer Toque C.F. 4-2 2 Sábado campo 8 3 Sábado campo 7 18:50 2-0 19:40 3-3* Domingo campo 6 11:30 3º Y 4º puesto Sábado campo 7 4 Sábado campo 8 20:30 5º-7º perd. 1/4 1-perd 1/4 2 1-3 19:40 2-1 Villarreal CF - CD Malilla 6-3 Domingo campo 6 Primer Toque - Massanasa 10:40 R.C.D. Mallorca - C.D.B. Massanasa 2-1 Sábado campo 8 Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. 20:30 5º-7º perd. 1/4 3 - perd 1/4 4 2*-2 Sp.Mislata UF - At. Amistat13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campos 5-6
  12. 12. 3º GA - 4º GB CD Móstoles B - La Palma 3º GC - 4º GD PE Sant Jordi- EF GEiEG 3º GB - 4º GA Nàstic Manresa - San José 3º GD - 4º GC C. Roquetas - Móstoles A 13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campos 5-6 FASE FINAL PLATA(AL 1º) 1/4 DE FINAL SEMIFINALES Sábado campo 7 Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. 9:00 Nàstic Manresa - C.D. Móstoles "A" 6-0 Domingo campo 6 Sábado campo 7 Sábado campo 8 15:30 2-0 Domingo campo 9 15:30 3-2 FINAL Domingo campo 5 9:00 CD Móstoles "B" - PE Sant Jordi 3-2 16:20 1-2 Sábado campo 8 16:20 11-0 11:00 C.D. Móstoles "B" - Nàstic Manresa 1-6
  13. 13. 11º TORNEO PRIMER TOQUE CASTELLÓN MEDITERRÁNEO 2017 CATEGORÍA ALEVÍN 2ºaño 24 equipos Sedes: Chencho 7, 8, 9 y 10 GRUPO A GRUPO B GRUPO C GRUPO D GRUPO E GRUPO F Clas. GRUPO A PJ GF GC DIF PTS C.F.E SAN JOSÉ C.G. MANRESA AT. MADRID ELCHE C.F. C.E. SANT GABRIEL C.AT OSASUNA 1 Cerdanyola F.C. 3 7 5 2 6 CERDANYOLA C.F. U.D.C. ROQUETAS CLUB SANTOS L. C.D. MALILLA A.D. ESPERANZA MANISES C.F. 2 C.E. Hospitalet 3 8 6 2 4 C.E. HOSPITALET SEDAVÍ C.F. E.C.F. PERFORMANCE P.E SANT JORDI Sp. MISLATA U.F. C.E. VILASSAR 3 C.F.E. San José 3 7 5 2 4 ALBORAYA U.D. COLEGIO SALGUI C.D. MASSAMAGRELL E.F.GAVÀ C.D.B MASSANASA PRIMER TOQUE C.F. 4 Alboraya U.D. 3 4 10 -6 3 Clas. GRUPO B PJ GF GC DIF PTS VIERNES CAMPO VIERNES CAMPO 1 Nàstic Manresa 3 7 1 6 9 9:00 C.E. Vilassar- Primer Toque C.F. 3-0 8 2 Colegio Salgui 3 9 5 4 6 9:50 C.D. Malilla – P.E. Sant Jordi 2-2 8 3 Sedaví C.F. 3 7 6 1 3 10:40 ECF Performance - Massamagrell 3-3 7 C.G. Manresa – U.D.C. Roquetas 3-0 8 4 U.D.C. Roquetas 3 3 14 -11 0 12:00 C. At. Osasuna - Manises C.F. 5-1 9b Sant Gabriel - AD Esperanza 6-0 9 Clas. GRUPO C PJ GF GC DIF PTS 12:50 C.F.E. San José - Cerdanyola F.C. 1-2 9 C.E. Hospitalet - Alboraya U.D. 2-3 9b 1 ECF Performance 3 13 7 6 7 13:10 C.D. Malilla – E.F. Gavà 2-4 7 C. Santos L. – C.D. Massamagrell 1-3 8 2 CD Massamagrell 3 7 7 0 4 14:00 Sedaví C.F. - Colegio Salgui 1-3 7 Sp. Mislata U.F. – C.D.B. Massanasa 2-0 8 3 C.Santos Laguna 3 6 8 -2 3 16:00 ACTO PRESENTACIÓN GAETÀ 4 Atlético Madrid 3 6 10 -4 3 18:00 Elche C.F. – P.E. Sant Jordi 2-1 9 At. Madrid - C. Santos Laguna 1-3 8 Clas. GRUPO D PJ GF GC DIF PTS 18:00 Colegio Salgui – C.G. Manresa 1-2 9b 1 E.F. Gavà 3 11 3 8 9 18:50 Primer Toque CF. - C. At. Osasuna 3-5 7 2 Elche C.F. 3 7 4 3 6 19:40 At. Madrid – E.C.F. Performance 2-6 8 3 P.E. Sant Jordi 3 4 9 -5 1 19:50 E.F. Gavà - Elche C.F. 2-0 9 U.D.C. Roquetas - Sedaví C.F. 1-6 9b 4 C.D. Malilla 3 5 11 -6 1 20:30 C.F.E. San José – C.E. Hospitalet 2-2 7 Clas. GRUPO E PJ GF GC DIF PTS 20:40 Manises C.F. – C.E. Vilassar 1-6 9 Cerdanyola F.C. - Alboraya U.D. 4-0 9b 1 C.E. Sant Gabriel 3 10 2 8 6 21:20 C.D.B. Massanasa - Sant Gabriel 2-1 7 A.D. Esperanza – Sp. Mislata U.F. 0-9 8 2 Sp. Mislata UF. 3 11 3 8 6 SÁBADO SÁBADO 3 C.D.B. Massanasa 3 6 4 2 6 9:00 U.D.C. Roquetas - Colegio Salgui 2-5 8 4 A.D. Esperanza 3 1 19 -18 0 9.50 Cerdanyola F.C. – C.E. Hospitalet 1-4 8 Clas. GRUPO F PJ GF GC DIF PTS 10:00 C.G Manresa - Sedaví C.F. 2-0 9 P.E. Sant Jordi – E.F. Gavà 1-5 9b 1 C.E. Vilassar de Dalt 3 10 2 8 7 10:40 C. At. Osasuna – C.E. Vilassar 1-1 7 Elche C.F. – C.D. Malilla 5-1 8 2 C. At. Osasuna 3 11 5 6 7 11:30 C. Santos L. - E.C.F. Performance 2-4 7 C.D. Massamagrell – At. Madrid 1-3 8 3 Primer Toque C.F. 3 9 8 1 3 12:20 AD Esperanza – CDB Massanasa 1-4 7 Sant Gabriel - Sp. Mislata U.F. 3-0 8 4 Manises C.F. 3 2 17 -15 0 13:10 Manises C.F. - Primer Toque C.F. 0-6 7 Alboraya U.D. – C.F.E. San José 1-4 8
  14. 14. 1º GA - Mejor 3º (no GA) Cerdanyola FC - Massanasa 1º GE - 4º Mejor 3º(no GE) Sant Gabriel -Primer Toque 1º GC - 2º F Performance - Osasuna 2º D - 2º E Elche CF - Sp. Mislata UF 2º B - 2º C Colegio Salgui - Massamagrell 1º GD - 2º A EF Gavà - CE Hospitalet 1º GF - 3º Mejor 3º(no GF) CE Vilassar Dalt - Sedaví CF 1º GB - 2º Mejor 3º(no GB) Nàstic Manresa- San José 15:30 3-0 1/8 DE FINAL 1/4 DE FINAL FASE FINAL ORO (AL 2º)1 Sábado campo 9 15:30 0-1 9 Sábado campo 9 SEMIFINALES FINAL Domingo campo 7 10:40 C.E. Sant Gabriel - Sp. Mislata U.F. 1-2 3 Sábado campo 9 19:10 C.D. Massanasa - C.E. Sant Gabriel 0-4 2 Sábado campo 9b Domingo campo 7 12:20 Sp. Mislata U.F. - C.E. Hospitalet 2-1 5 Sábado campo 7 16:20 3-1 10 Sábado campo 9b 19:10 E.C.F. Performance - Sp. Mislata U.F. 2-13 4 Sábado campo 9b 17:10 5-1 11 Sábado campo 9 20:00 Colegio Salgui - CE Hospitalet 1-2 6 Sábado campo 8 16:20 1-4 Domingo campo 8 18:00 1*-1 11:30 3º Y 4º puesto 2-1 12 Sábado campo 9b Sant Gabriel-Nàstic Manresa 17:10 2-4 Domingo campo 8 10:40 CE Hospitalet - Nàstic Manresa 2-1 7 Sábado campo 7 20:00 CE Vilassar - Nàstic Manresa 2-3 8 Sábado campo 8 Domingo campo 7 18:00 1*-1 9:00 5º-7ºperd.9 1/4-perd 10 1/4 3*-3 Massanasa-Performance Domingo campo 8 Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. 9:00 5º-7ºperd.11 1/4-perd 12 1/4 4-4* 13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campo 5-6 Colegio Salgui-Vilassar
  15. 15. 4º GA - Peor 3º (no GA) Alboraya UD - PE Sant Jordi 4º GC - 4º GE At. Madrid - AD Esperanza 4º GB - 4º GD C.Roquetas - CD Malilla 4º GF -2º peor 3º (no GF) Manises CF - Santos Laguna FASE FINAL PLATA(AL 2º)1/4 DE FINAL SEMIFINALES Sábado campo 5 20:30 2-1 FINALDomingo campo 7 9:50 Alboraya U.D. - At. Madrid 2*-2 Partidos por el 9º y 13º puesto perdedores de 1/8 Fase Final Sábado campo 9 Sábado campo 6 20:30 8-1 Domingo campo 7 11:30 Alboraya UD - C.Roquetas 1-0 20:50 4-2 Sábado campo 5 21:20 9º-13º perd.1 1/8 - perd 2 1/8 4-4* Cerdanyola-Primer Toque Domingo campo 8 9:50 C.Roquetas- Manises 2-0 Sábado campo 6 21:20 9º-13º perd.3 1/8 - perd 4 1/8 5-3 C.At.Osasuna-Elche CF Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. Sábado campo 8 13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campo 5-6 21:20 9º-13º perd.7 1/8 - perd 8 1/8 3-2 Sedaví CF-E.San José Sábado campo 9b 20:50 2-0 Sábado campo 7 21:20 9º-13º perd.5 1/8 - perd 6 1/8 2-4 Massamagrell-EF Gavà
  16. 16. GRUPO A AT. MADRID F.AMIGOS LA PALMA C.F. IGUALADA COLEGIO SALGUI Campo PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 7 1 6 7 9:00 Primer Toque CF-C.St Pau 5-0 9 9:00 1-1 10 2 3 6 1 5 7 10:00 Real Zaragoza - At Amistat 2-0 9 10:00 0-2 10 3 3 4 4 0 3 11:00 UE Rapitenca - Levante UD 1-5 9 11:00 1-6 10 4 3 0 11 -11 0 13:40 Levante UD - Torrelevante 4-0 9 12:00 0-5 10 13:00 0-4 10 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 14:00 3-1 10 1 3 12 1 11 9 2 3 4 7 -3 4 16:00 16:00 3 3 7 7 0 3 18:50 Manises CF-Real Zaragoza 0-5 9 18:00 1-2 10 4 3 2 10 -8 1 19:00 2-2 10 20:00 0-0 10 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 4 17 0 17 12 2 4 10 5 5 7 9:00 Manises CF- C Sant Pau 1-0 9 9:00 2-1 10 3 4 7 5 2 5 10:50 C. Sant Pau-Real Zaragoza 0-8 9 10:00 1-2 10 4 4 3 9 -6 4 11:50 At Madrid - FA La Palma 4-0 9 11:00 3-0 10 5 4 0 18 -18 0 12:50 R. Zaragoza-Primer Toque 2-0 9 12:00 1-1 10 11º TORNEO PRIMER TOQUE CASTELLÓN MEDITERRÁNEO 2017 CATEGORÍA INFANTIL 1º año 13 equipos GRUPO B GRUPO C Sedes: Chencho y Sindical campos 9 y 10 LEVANTE U.D. REAL ZARAGOZA CLUB GIM. MANRESA AT. AMISTAT TORRELEVANTE C.F. PRIMER TOQUE C.F. U.E. RAPITENCA MANISES C.F. SEDE Chencho Campo SEDE Chencho CLASIF. Grupo A C.F. Igualada CG Manresa -UE Rapitenca Atlético Madrid FA La Palma-Colegio Salgui Colegio Sant Pau COLEGIO SANT PAU Colegio Salgui CG Manresa-Torrelevante Amigos La Palma FA La Palma - CF Igualada C. Sant Pau - At Amistat CLASIF. Grupo B ACTO PRESENTACIÓN GAETÀ Levante U.D. U.E. Rapitenca Torrelevane C.F. Colegio Salgui - At Madrid Nàstic Manresa Primer Toque CF-Manises CLASIF. Grupo C Real Zaragoza Primer Toque C.F. Atlètic Amistat Manises C.F. CF Igualada-Colegio Salgui Torrelevante -UE Rapitenca Levante UD - CG Manresa At Amistat - Manises CF At Amistat - Primer Toque At Madrid - CF Igualada SÁBADOSÁBADO VIERNESVIERNES ACTO PRESENTACIÓN GAETÀ
  17. 17. 1º GA - 3º GC C.F. Igualada - At. Amistat 1º GC - mejor 3º GA-B Real Zaragoza-Torrelevante 1º GB - 2º GA Levante U.D. - At. Madrid 2º GB - 2º GC Rapitenca-Primer Toque Sábado campo 10 Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. 20:00 5º-7º perd. 1/4 3 - perd 1/4 4 2-1 At. Madrid - Rapitenca13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campos 5-7 9:00 Levante U.D. - Primer Toque F.C 5-1 Sábado campo 10 4 Sábado campo 10 19:00 5º-7º perd. 1/4 1-perd 1/4 2 0-5 17:00 1-4 C.F. Igualada - Real Zaragoza 11:00 3º Y 4º puesto 0-4 Domingo campo 10 Torrelevante- Primer Toque 3 Sábado campo 9 16:00 3-0 Domingo campo 10 2 Sábado campo 10 18:10 1-2 Domingo campo 9 12:00 At. Amistat - Levante U.D. 0-2 17:10 1-2 FINAL Domingo campo 9 9:00 At. Amistat - Torrelevante F.C. 1*-1 FASE FINAL ORO (INF 1º)1/4 DE FINAL SEMIFINALES 1 Sábado campo 9
  18. 18. 5º GC - peor 4º G A-B Col·legi Sant Pau - La Palma 2-0 Domingo campo 10 12:00 Colegio Salgui - Manises CF 0-1 FINAL Domingo campo 9 10:00 13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campos 5-6 Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. 10:00 Domingo campo 10 Sábado campo 10 18:00 2-2 4-0 FASE FINAL PLATA (INF 1º) 1/4 DE FINAL SEMIFINALES Manises CF- Nàstic Manresa peor 3º G A-B - Colegio Salgui - La Palma 4º GC - mejor 4º G A-B
  19. 19. GRUPO A ELCHE C.F. F.C. SANTBOIÀ C.E.MERCANTIL C.D.B. MASSANASA Campo PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 15 2 13 7 9:00 CF Igualada - Villarreal CF 5-2 11 9:00 0-0 12 2 3 7 2 5 5 10:00 Sant Gabriel - Primer Toque 1-1 11 10:00 0-2 12 3 3 1 5 -4 2 11:00 L'Eliana - C At Osasuna 1-4 11 11:00 8-0 12 4 3 1 15 -14 1 12:00 PE Sant Jordi - Sedaví CF 0-6 11 12:00 1-1 12 13:00 Primer Toque CF - L'Eliana 2-0 11 13:00 0-6 12 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 11 2 9 9 16:00 16:00 2 3 4 3 1 4 18:00 CDB Massanasa - Elche CF 0-9 11 18:00 1-2 12 3 3 2 6 -4 4 19:00 C At Osasuna-Sant Gabriel 5-0 11 19:00 0-7 12 4 3 1 7 -6 0 20:00 Elche CF - FC Santboià 2-2 11 20:00 7-0 12 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 16 1 15 7 9:00 Villarreal CF - PE Sant Jordi 1-0 11 9:00 1-0 12 2 3 9 1 8 7 10:00 Elche CF - CE Mercantil 4-0 11 10:00 5-0 12 3 3 2 14 -12 3 11:00 CAt Osasuna-Primer Toque 2-1 11 11:00 2-0 12 4 3 0 11 -11 0 12:00 CFE San José - CE Mataró 1-1 11 12:00 2-0 12 PJ GF GC DIF PTS 1 3 10 1 9 9 2 3 12 4 8 6 3 3 4 7 -3 3 4 3 0 14 -14 0 CATEGORÍA INFANTIL 2ºaño 16 equipos Sedes: Gaetà Huguet 11 y 12 C.D.F.B. L'Eliana CE Mataró - AD Esperanza Sedaví CF- CF Igualada CLASIF. Grupo D Sedaví C.F. C.F. Igualada Villarreal C.F. P.E. Sant Jordi CLASIF. Grupo C SÁBADO SÁBADO C.E. Mataró Sant Gabriel - L'Eliana C.F.E. San José FC Santboià - Massanasa C.D. Massamagrell Massamagrell - Esperanza A.D. Esperanza CLASIF. Grupo BMassamagrell-CFE S. José ACTO PRESENTACIÓN GAETÀ C.At. Osasuna Primer Toque C.F. Villarreal CF - Sedaví CF C.E. Sant Gabriel PE Sant Jordi - CF Igualada ACTO PRESENTACIÓN GAETÀ VIERNES FC Santboià - CE Mercantil AD Esperanza- CFE S. José CE Mataró - Massamagrell CE Mercantil - Massanasa C.D.B. Massanasa C.E. Mercantil F.C. Santboià Elche C.F. 11º TORNEO PRIMER TOQUE CASTELLÓN MEDITERRÁNEO 2017 GRUPO B GRUPO C GRUPO D C. AT. OSASUNA C.E. MATARÓ VILLARREAL C.F. C.E. SANT GABRIEL C.D.MASSAMAGRELL P.E.SANT JORDI PRIMER TOQUE C.F. A.D. ESPERANZA SEDAVÍ C.F. C.D.F.B. L' ELIANA C.F.E. SAN JOSÉ C.F. IGUALADA SEDE Sindical Campo SEDE Sindical CLASIF. Grupo A VIERNES
  20. 20. 1º GA - 2º GB ElcheC.F.-Primer Toque C.F. 1º GC - 2º GD C.E. Mataró- C.F. Igualada 1º GB - 2º GA At. Osasuna - F.C. Santboià 1º GD - 2º GC Sedaví CF - CFE San José 13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campos 5-6 Sábado campo 12 Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. 19:30 5º-7º perd. 1/4 3 - perd 1/4 4 4-5 F.C. Santboià - C.F.E. San José 9:00 C. At. Osasuna - Sedaví C.F. 1*-1 Sábado campo 11 4 Sábado campo 12 19:30 5º-7º perd. 1/4 1-perd 1/4 2 2-0 17:30 1*-1 Elche C.F. - C.F. Igualada Domingo campo 12 11:00 3º Y 4º puesto 3-0 Domingo campo 12 Primer Toque - Sedaví 3 Sábado campo 11 17:30 3-2 2 Sábado campo 12 16:30 3-2 Domingo campo 11 11:00 Mataró C.E. - C. At. Osasuna 0-4 16:30 0-1 FINAL Domingo campo 11 9:00 Primer Toque F.C. - Mataró C.E. 0-0* FASE FINAL ORO (INF 2º)1/4 DE FINAL SEMIFINALES 1 Sábado campo 11
  21. 21. 3º GA - 4º GB CE Mercantil-CDFB La Eliana 3º GC - 4º GD Massamagrell-PE Sant Jordi 3º GB - 4º GA CE Sant Gabriel-Massanasa 3º GD - 4º GC Villarreal CF-AD Esperanza 13:15 Domingo entrega de trofeos en el campos 5-6 18:30 6-1 Viernes 16:00h. acto de Inauguración en Gaetá Huguet. Sábado campo 12 2-1 Sábado campo 11 15:30 0-1 FINAL Domingo campo 11 10:00 CDFB L'Eliana - PE Sant Jordi 2-1 10:00 CE Sant Gabriel - Villarreal CF 2*-2 18:30 Sábado campo 12 15:30 2-2* Domingo campo 11 12:00 CDFB L'Eliana - Sant Gabriel 3-4 Domingo campo 12 FASE FINAL PLATA (INF 2º) 1/4 DE FINAL SEMIFINALES Sábado campo 11

