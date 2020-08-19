Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vitreo-Macular Interface Disorder -Dr. Deepayan Sarkar
Contents • Functional Anatomy of Vitreous • Vitreo-Retinal Interface • Posterior Vitreous Detachment (PVD) • Epiretinal Me...
Functional Anatomy of Vitreous • Vitreous is a jelly like substance of 4cc, weighing 4g present in the posterior segment o...
Vitreous Attachments 1)Vitreous Base (Strongest attachment- Collagen fibres of the cortical vitreous are inserted at right...
Vitreo-Retinal interface • The Vitreo-retinal interface is an adhesive sheet that facilitates the connection of the poster...
Posterior Vitreous Detachment • Separation between posterior vitreous cortex and neurosensory retina, with vitreous collap...
Causes of PVD: 1) Senile. 2) Myopic. 3) Post-inflammatory. 4) Post- vitreous haemmorhage. 5) Diabetes. Pathogenesis of PVD...
Symptoms: 1) Photopsia. 2) Floaters - the floaters of PVD are much more prominent the vitreous syneresis and is described ...
Stages of PVD:
Epiretinal membrane • It is a sheet like fibro-cellular structure that develops on or above the surface of the retina. Pro...
• Symptoms- Blurring of vision and metamorphosia. • Signs- 1) VA is highly variable 2) An irregular translucent sheen (cel...
Treatment: A) Observation- Membrane is mild and non progressive. Spontaneous resolution of visual symptoms sometimes occur...
Cellophane Maculopathy • It is a mild variation of epimacular proliferation but still interpreted as a distinct entity sin...
Vitreo-macular adhesion • It refers to residual attachment of the vitreous within 3mm radius of the central macula in the ...
OCT Based classification: • Focal VMA- Involves an area of attachment of <1500um diameter. • Broad VMA- Involves an area o...
OCT Diagnosis of VMA- • Partial vitreous detachment in the perifoveal region. • Partial vitreous attachment to the macula ...
Vitreo-Macular Traction • It refers to presence of retinal changes on OCT with evident perifoveal vitreous attachment with...
Pathophysiology of VMT- • With loss of vitreous volume, there is a tractional pull exerted at sites of vitreoretinal and v...
Types of VMT as per OCT: V shaped- the vitreous cortex is detached from the retina, both temporal and nasal to the fovea a...
Symptoms of VMT- 1) Blurred vision or reduced vision. 2) Metamorphopsia. 3) Photopsia. 4) Micropsia. Onset and progression...
OCT Diagnosis of VMT- 1. A partial PVD as indicated by elevation of cortical above the retinal surface in the perifoveal r...
Treatment of VMT: A) Observation- Spontaneous separation occurs in a propotion of patients with VMT and is likely in milde...
Complications of VMT- 1) Full Thickness macular hole. 2) Tractional macular schisis. 3) Tractional foveal/macular detachme...
Macular Hole • A full-thickness depletion of the neural retinal tissue in the center of the macula. • Incidence of macular...
Classification: A) Primary Macular Hole- Is commonly an idiopathic macular hole. Caused by vitreous traction on the fovea ...
Pathogenesis theories: A) Lister (1924)- Vitreous is pathogenic. A) Gass (1988)- Focal shrinkage of foveal vitreous cortex...
Traumatic Theory- • Associated with direct or indirect trauma. • Trauma causes macular hole formation by the mechanical e...
Role of ILM in pathogenesis of Macular hole: Scaffold for proliferation of cellular components like myofibroblasts, fibroc...
Revised GASS Classification of Macular Hole : International Vitreomacular Traction Study (IVTS) group is an OCT based clas...
Stage 0 macular hole: • IVTS classification-VMA • It is an OCT finding of oblique foveal vitreo-retinal traction before th...
Stage 1a : • IVTS classification-VMT • Impending macular hole. • OCT- Appears as flattening of the foveal depression. • Fu...
Stage 1 b: • IVTS classification-VMT • Occult macular hole. • Fundus picture- Seen as a yellow ring (donut shaped) • Patho...
Stage 2: • IVTS classification- small or medium FTMH with VMT. (Small -<250um, Medium 250- 400um, Large >400um) • Small fu...
Stage 3: • IVTS classification- medium or large FTMH with VMT • Full size macular hole. • A full thickness hole greater th...
Stage 4: • IVTS classification- small, medium or large FTMH without VMT. • Full size macular hole with complete PVD. • The...
Symptoms of Macular hole: 1) Reduced Visual acuity/ Blurring of vision- depends on the stage of macular hole and increases...
Investigations: A) Amsler grid- Show non-specific central distortion. B) Watzke-Allen Test- Performed by projecting a narr...
C) OCT- (Gold standard) OCT helps to ascertain the diagnosis of macular hole and also helps in staging the disease. D) Flu...
F) Dynamic B Scan USG- VMT syndrome may demonstrate the peripherally detached hyaloid with attached hyaloid over the poste...
Lamellar Macular Hole: • Sharply circumscribed • Partial-thickness defects of the macula • Represents either as an aborted...
Witkin et al Diagnostic Criteria for Lamellar Macular hole: 1) Break in the inner fovea with irregular foveal contour. 2) ...
Management of Macular Hole
Observation • Spontaneous separation occurs in a propotion of patients with VMT and is probably more likely in milder case...
Pharmacological Vitreolysis • Intravitreal injection of Ocriplasmin (recombinant form of human plasmin). • Mechanism of ac...
MIVI Studies • Multicentric, randomized, placebo controlled, double-masked studied 652 eyes to understand safety, efficacy...
• Phase 1 & 2 - 60 patients studied. Ocriplasmin was found to be safe and well tolerated. • Phase 2- 60 patients studied. ...
Final outcome:
Ocular side effects of Ocriplasmin injection- • Vitreous floaters • Photopsia • Blurred vision • Conjunctival hemorrhage •...
Surgical management Indications:  decreased visual acuity generally below 6/12  good visual acuity with severe metamorph...
A) PPV / Delamination of corticalvitreous – Standard 3-port PPV – Anterior and middle vitreous is removed – Traction relie...
taining of Vitreous & ILM (Chromovitrectomy):  Trypan Blue(0.15%): stains ERM, but not ILM.  Triamcinolone Acetonide(40m...
ILM removal instruments: 1) Forceps: ILM is 2-4um thick and forceps allow more precise tearing. • A forceps with a large p...
Surgical Techniques of ILM peeling : A) Key-Hole Technique : The initial opening of the ILM is done using the pinch techni...
Tamponade of hole – Nonexpansile concentration of a long-acting gas is exchanged for air – Perfluoropropane (C3F8) or sulf...
Macular hole surgery
Complications of Surgery: • Cataract (75%) • Late macular hole reopening (2-10%) • Retinal Detachment (3%) • Retinal break...
Types of Macular hole closure: A) Type 1 closure : Indicates that macular hole is closed without foveal defect of the neur...
Thank You
×