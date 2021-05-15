Successfully reported this slideshow.
NEUROTROPHIC FACTORS
Introduction Neurotrophic factors are a unique family of growth factors that influence the proliferation, differentiation,...
Neurotrophic Factor Hypothesis Neurotrophic Factor Hypothesis was first formulated by Viktor Hamburger, Rita Levi-Montalci...
Neurotrophins isolated are : Nerve growth factor (NGF) Trk A brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) Trk B NT-3 Trk C NT ...
Functions of Neurotrophins : ● Cell survival ● Proliferation ● Differentiation ● Migration of interneurons ● Development ●...
Localisation of Neurotrophins They are present in many regions of CNS including the : ● Hippocampus ● Cerebral cortex ● Ce...
Neurotrophins and Behavior These experiments were done on a BDNF+/- mice. Mice in which BDNF levels are reduced by approxi...
Why that happened ? 1. BDNF encourages neurogenesis in several parts of the rat brain, such as thalamus, and hypothalamus ...
BDNF and neurodegenerative diseases ● Selective reduction of BDNF in the hippocampus has been reported in Alzheimer’s dise...
Introduction of artificial neurotrophins First, it has become clear that the physical delivery of sufficient quantities of...
References.. ● https://www.sacklerinstitute.org/cornell/CBGB/publications/Lee,%20Chao%20(in% 20press).pdf ● https://www.sl...
