Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best�fantasy�audiobooks��Terry�Pratchett best�fantasy�audiobooks�Terry�Pratchett�|�best�urban�fantasy�audiobooks�Terry�Pra...
Terry�Pratchett Somewhere�on�the�frontier�between�thought�and�reality�exists�the�Discworld,�a�parallel�time�and�place�whic...
Terry�Pratchett
Terry�Pratchett
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best fantasy audiobooks Terry Pratchett

4 views

Published on

best fantasy audiobooks Terry Pratchett | best urban fantasy audiobooks Terry Pratchett

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best fantasy audiobooks Terry Pratchett

  1. 1. best�fantasy�audiobooks��Terry�Pratchett best�fantasy�audiobooks�Terry�Pratchett�|�best�urban�fantasy�audiobooks�Terry�Pratchett LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Terry�Pratchett Somewhere�on�the�frontier�between�thought�and�reality�exists�the�Discworld,�a�parallel�time�and�place�which�might sound�and�smell�very�much�like�our�own,�but�which�looks�completely�different... Collected�together�for�the�first�time�are�seven�full-cast�BBC�Radio�dramatisations�of�Terry�Pratchett's�novels,�with star-studded�casts�including�Martin�Jarvis,�Sheila�Hancock,�Anton�Lesser,�Philip�Jackson,�Alex�Jennings�and�Mark Heap. Now�being�published�for�the�very�first�time,�the�adaptations�in�this�collection�are: Mort Hopeless�young�peasant�Mort�is�hired�as�an�apprentice�to�Death.�He'll�have�free�board,�use�of�the�company�horse, and�being�dead�isn't�even�compulsory.�In�fact,�it's�a�dream�job�-�until�he�discovers�that�it�can�be�a�killer�on�his�love life... Wyrd�Sisters Three�witches�meet�on�a�blasted�heath.�A�king�is�cruelly�murdered.�A�child�heir�and�the�kingdom's�crown�are�both missing.�But�Granny�Weatherwax�finds�that�meddling�in�royal�politics�is�a�lot�more�complicated�than�certain playwrights�would�have�you�believe... Guards!�Guards! In�Ankh-Morpork,�the�Haves�and�the�Have-Nots�are�about�fall�out.�Again.�The�Night�Watch's�Captain�Vimes�is�used to�this�but�when�the�Have-Nots�find�the�key�to�a�lethal,�dormant�weapon�that�even�they�don't�understand,�he�knows it's�time�so�sober�up. Eric When�precocious�young�Eric�Thursley�summons�a�demon�from�the�loathsome�pit�to�fulfil�his�every�wish,�he�wants what�everyone�wants�-�immortality,�to�rule�the�world,�and�have�the�most�beautiful�woman�love�him.�Instead�he�gets Rincewind,�the�Disc's�most�incompetent�wizard. Small�Gods On�the�Discworld,�Gods�are�as�numerous�as�herring�roe,�all�elbowing�for�space�at�the�top.�In�such�a�competitive environment,�you�need�an�acolyte,�and�fast.�For�the�Great�God�Om,�Brutha�is�the�Chosen�One,�or�at�least�the�only
  3. 3. Terry�Pratchett
  4. 4. Terry�Pratchett

×