

This books ( Recreation Programming [NEWS] ) Made by J Robert Rossman

As the go-to book on programming for over 25 years for students and practitioners, Recreation Programming: Designing and Staging Leisure Experiences has become the leading text for teaching programming in over 100 higher education institutions in the United States and abroad. The authors demonstrate a theory-based practice of programming that thoroughly covers the technical skills and knowledge needed to design and stage engaging leisure experiences. They clearly illustrate how to manage program services within the context of a specific agency through the Program Development Cycle(c). The authors facilitate learning and teaching with the active learning exercises in each chapter that require students to think and work like a programmer. Other innovative features exclusive to the book are the Framed Experience Model(c) of program design for facilitating participant co-creation of experiences, use of visualization as a planning modality for experimenting with alternate program designs, integrated strategic and operational planning for program development, and the PMAS(c) (Program Management Accounting System).

