ES UNA SUSTANCIA CUYA MOLÉCULA ESTÁ FORMADA POR DOS ÁTOMOS DE HIDRÓGENO Y UNO DE OXÍGENO (H2O). EL TÉRMINO AGUA GENERALMEN...
DESARROLLO  SE LES PREGUNTARÁ A LOS ESTUDIANTES QUE ES EL AGUA, QUE PODEMOS HACER CON EL AGUA, PARA QUE SIRVEEL AGUA, QUE...
 SE LES PRESENTARÁ A LOS ESTUDIANTES UN VIDEO SOBRE QUE ES EL AGUA.  LUEGO SE LES PRESENTARÁ EN UN VALDE AGUA LIMPIA Y A...
CONCLUSIONES  SE REALIZÓ EL APRENDIZAJE VIVENCIAL DONDE EL ESTUDIANTE APRENDE DE SU EXPERIENCIA PARA LLEGAR A EVALUAR EL ...
El agua

  1. 1. ES UNA SUSTANCIA CUYA MOLÉCULA ESTÁ FORMADA POR DOS ÁTOMOS DE HIDRÓGENO Y UNO DE OXÍGENO (H2O). EL TÉRMINO AGUA GENERALMENTE SE REFIERE A LA SUSTANCIA EN SU ESTADO LÍQUIDO, AUNQUE LA MISMA PUEDE HALLARSE EN SU FORMA SÓLIDA LLAMADA HIELO Y EN SU FORMA GASEOSA DENOMINADA VAPOR. ES UNA SUSTANCIA BASTANTE COMÚN EN EL UNIVERSO Y EL SISTEMA SOLAR, DONDE SE ENCUENTRA PRINCIPALMENTE EN FORMA DE VAPOR O DE HIELO. ES ESENCIAL PARA LA SUPERVIVENCIA DE TODAS LAS FORMAS CONOCIDAS DE VIDA.
  2. 2. DESARROLLO  SE LES PREGUNTARÁ A LOS ESTUDIANTES QUE ES EL AGUA, QUE PODEMOS HACER CON EL AGUA, PARA QUE SIRVEEL AGUA, QUE PODEMOS HACER CON EL AGUA.
  3. 3.  SE LES PRESENTARÁ A LOS ESTUDIANTES UN VIDEO SOBRE QUE ES EL AGUA.  LUEGO SE LES PRESENTARÁ EN UN VALDE AGUA LIMPIA Y AGUA TURBIA.  SE LES CONTARÁ PARA QUE SIRVE CADA UNO.  QUE PODEMOS HACER CON EL AGUA LIMPIA.  PORQUE ES IMPORTANTE EN NUSTRA VIDA EL AGUA.
  4. 4. CONCLUSIONES  SE REALIZÓ EL APRENDIZAJE VIVENCIAL DONDE EL ESTUDIANTE APRENDE DE SU EXPERIENCIA PARA LLEGAR A EVALUAR EL COMO, EL CUANDO Y EL DONDE DE UN FENÓMENO.

