Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PEMERINTAH KABUPATEN MAGELANG DINAS PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN Jl.Raya Blabak - Magelang (0293)782139 56551 PENGUMUMAN Nomo...
10. Setiap siswa wajib memilih minimal satu (1) kegiatan ekstrakurikuler pilihan. 11. Kegiatan ekstrakurikuler Pramuka waj...
PEMERINTAH KABUPATEN MAGELANG DINAS PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN Jl.Raya Blabak - Magelang (0293)782139 56551 JADWAL PEMBELAJ...
8 Januari 2021 07.30 – 09.00 Bimbingan Konseling Guru BK 09.30 – 11.00 Informatika/TIK (kelas 7,8) & Prakarya (kelas 9) Gu...
15 Januari 2021 07.30 – 09.00 Bimbingan Konseling Guru BK 09.30 – 11.00 Informatika/TIK (kelas 7,8) & Prakarya (kelas 9) G...
Contoh Jurnal Literasi Siswa : BUKU JURNAL SISWA NO. HARI/ TANGGAL MATA PELAJARAN URAIAN KEGIATAN KETERANGAN FORMAT LINK L...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jadwal semester genap dps

18 views

Published on

fg

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jadwal semester genap dps

  1. 1. PEMERINTAH KABUPATEN MAGELANG DINAS PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN Jl.Raya Blabak - Magelang (0293)782139 56551 PENGUMUMAN Nomor : 421/02/04.20.SMP/2021 TENTANG : PEMBELAJARAN JARAK JAUH (PJJ), KEGIATAN LITERASI DAN KEGIATAN EKSTRAKURIKULER SMP NEGERI 1 MUNGKID SEMESTER GENAP TAHUN PELAJARAN 2020/2021 1. Kegiatan pembelajaran semester genap tahun pelajaran 2020/2021 masih menerapkan Pembelajaran Jarak Jauh (PJJ). 2. Jadwal Pembelajaran Jarak Jauh (PJJ) berlaku sama setiap minggunya. Apabila ada perubahan karena ada kegiatan sekolah, akan ada pemberitahuan resmi dari sekolah. 3. Setiap siswa wajib mengikuti semua kegiatan sesuai jadwal. 4. Penilaian pembelajaran dilaksanakan setiap hari di akhir kegiatan pembelajaran, dalam bentuk post-test, penugasan atau bentuk lain oleh guru mata pelajaran, dan akan dilaporkan pada setiap hari Rabu minggu berikutnya melalui Aplikasi WhatsApp resmi dari sekolah. 5. Orang tua/wali siswa akan menerima kode dari sekolah untuk mengakses Laporan Hasil Belajar Mingguan siswa. 6. Presensi (kehadiran siswa) dilaksanakan setiap hari pukul 07.00 s.d. 07.30 WIB bersamaan dengan pengumpulan hasil kegiatan literasi. 7. Siswa menuliskan hasil kegiatan literasinya di link form yang disediakan oleh sekolah. 8. Senin, 4 Januari 2021 kegiatan literasi sudah dimulai dengan tahapan sebagai berikut : a. Siswa akan mendapat materi literasi yang akan dibagikan malam hari sebelum hari H. b. Siswa membuat buku Jurnal Kegiatan Literasi, yang memuat kolom hari/tanggal, kegiatan dan keterangan. (contoh jurnal terlampir) c. Siswa wajib membaca materi literasi dan mengisi buku Jurnal Kegiatan Literasi nya sesuai kolom yang tersedia. Apabila siswa tidak mengisi dan mengirimkan link form literasi tersebut di atas, maka nilai literasi kosong dan dianggap tidak mengisi presensi (tidak hadir). 9. Kegiatan ekstrakurikuler akan dimulai minggu kedua semester genap, mulai hari Senin, 11 Januari 2021.
  2. 2. 10. Setiap siswa wajib memilih minimal satu (1) kegiatan ekstrakurikuler pilihan. 11. Kegiatan ekstrakurikuler Pramuka wajib diikuti oleh seluruh siswa SMPN 1 Mungkid (kelas VII ; VIII dan IX). 12. Tim Kesiswaan akan mendata ulang keikutsertaan siswa dalam kegiatan ekstrakurikuler pilihan mulai hari Senin, 4 Januari 2021. 13. Pelaksanaan kegiatan ekstrakurikuler akan dilaksanakan secara daring dan akan dilaporkan secara berkala. 14. Apabila ada perubahan jadwal akan diinformasikan kembali oleh sekolah. Mungkid, 2 Januari 2021 Kepala Sekolah, Supriyanto, S.Pd. NIP. 19640402 198703 1 013
  3. 3. PEMERINTAH KABUPATEN MAGELANG DINAS PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN Jl.Raya Blabak - Magelang (0293)782139 56551 JADWAL PEMBELAJARAN JARAK JAUH SEMESTER GENAP TAHUN PELAJARAN 2020/2021 Hari, tanggal Waktu Jadwal Kegiatan/Mata Pelajaran Penanggung Jawab Senin, 4 Januari 2021 07.00 – 07.30 Literasi Bahasa Indonesia Tim Literasi 07.30 – 09.30 Bahasa Indonesia Guru Bhs Indonesia 10.00 – 11.30 Pendidikana Agama dan Budi Pekerti Guru PA & BP Ekstrakurikuler Tim Kesiswaan Selasa, 5 Januari 2021 07.00 – 07.30 Literasi Matematika Tim Literasi 07.30 – 09.30 Matematika Guru Matematika 10.00 – 11.30 PPKn Guru PPKn Ekstrakurikuler Tim Kesiswaan Rabu, 6 Januari 2021 07.00 – 07.30 Literasi Bahasa Inggris Tim Literasi 07.30 – 09.30 Bahasa Inggris Guru Bhs Inggris 10.00 – 11.30 IPS Guru IPS Ekstrakurikuler Tim Kesiswaan Kamis, 7 Januari 2021 07.00 – 07.30 Literasi IPA Tim Literasi 07.30 – 09.30 IPA Guru IPA 10.00 – 11.30 Bahasa Jawa Guru Bahasa Jawa Ekstrakurikuler Tim Kesiswaan Jumat, 07.00 – 07.30 Literasi BK Tim Literasi
  4. 4. 8 Januari 2021 07.30 – 09.00 Bimbingan Konseling Guru BK 09.30 – 11.00 Informatika/TIK (kelas 7,8) & Prakarya (kelas 9) Guru TIK & Prakarya 13.00 – 14.30 Ekstrakurikuler/PRAMUKA Tim Kesiswaan Sabtu, 9 Januari 2021 07.00 – 07.30 Literasi Penjasorkes Tim Literasi 07.30 – 09.00 Penjasorkes Guru Penjasorkes 09.30 – 11.00 Seni Budaya Guru SB Senin, 11 Januari 2021 07.00 – 07.30 Literasi Pendidikan Agama Tim Literasi 07.30 – 09.30 Bahasa Indonesia Guru Bhs Indonesia 10.00 – 11.30 Pendidikana Agama dan Budi Pekerti Guru PA & BP Ekstrakurikuler Tim Kesiswaan Selasa, 12 Januari 2021 07.00 – 07.30 Literasi PPKn Tim Literasi 07.30 – 09.30 Matematika Guru Matematika 10.00 – 11.30 PPKn Guru PPKn Ekstrakurikuler Tim Kesiswaan Rabu, 13 Januari 2021 07.00 – 07.30 Literasi IPS Tim Literasi 07.30 – 09.30 Bahasa Inggris Guru Bhs Inggris 10.00 – 11.30 IPS Guru IPS Ekstrakurikuler Tim Kesiswaan Kamis, 14 Januari 2021 07.00 – 07.30 Literasi Bahasa Jawa Tim Literasi 07.30 – 09.30 IPA Guru IPA 10.00 – 11.30 Bahasa Jawa Guru Bahasa Jawa Ekstrakurikuler Tim Kesiswaan Jumat, 07.00 – 07.30 Literasi Informatika/Prakarya Tim Literasi
  5. 5. 15 Januari 2021 07.30 – 09.00 Bimbingan Konseling Guru BK 09.30 – 11.00 Informatika/TIK (kelas 7,8) & Prakarya (kelas 9) Guru TIK & Prakarya 13.00 – 14.30 Ekstrakurikuler/PRAMUKA Tim Kesiswaan Sabtu, 16 Januari 2021 07.00 – 07.30 Literasi Seni Budaya Tim Literasi 07.30 – 09.00 Penjasorkes Guru Penjasorkes 09.30 – 11.00 Seni Budaya Guru SB Mungkid, 2 Januari 2021 Kepala Sekolah, Supriyanto, S.Pd. NIP. 19640402 198703 1 013
  6. 6. Contoh Jurnal Literasi Siswa : BUKU JURNAL SISWA NO. HARI/ TANGGAL MATA PELAJARAN URAIAN KEGIATAN KETERANGAN FORMAT LINK LITERASI: 1. MATA PELAJARAN 2. KELAS 3. NO. PRESENSI 4. JUDUL BUKU/ MATERI 5. NAMA PENGARANG/ SUMBER 6. HASIL KEGIATAN

×