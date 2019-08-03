Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best Audiobooks Suspicious best audiobooks Suspicious for road trip | best audiobooks Suspicious for couples road trip LIN...
Suspicious Cold­blooded predators lurk in the Everglades—and not all of them are gators When Jesse Crane returned to his r...
Suspicious
Suspicious
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Audiobooks Suspicious

2 views

Published on

Best Audiobooks Suspicious

best audiobooks Suspicious for road trip \ best audiobooks Suspicious for couples road trip

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Audiobooks Suspicious

  1. 1. Best Audiobooks Suspicious best audiobooks Suspicious for road trip | best audiobooks Suspicious for couples road trip LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Suspicious Cold­blooded predators lurk in the Everglades—and not all of them are gators When Jesse Crane returned to his roots to serve on the Miccosukee police force, he'd hoped to leave behind the violence of the city and the memories of his murdered wife. But bodies start to pile up in Jesse's corner of the sultry Florida swampland… As he probes these crimes, Jesse is drawn to the beautiful Lorena Fortier, a new hire at the local gator farm and research facility. Lorena is a little too interested in Jesse's investigation, but before he can uncover her true motives, they're both pulled into a dangerous web of greed, ambition and animal cunning. To survive, they'll have to decide whether they can trust each other…before the hunters become the hunted. BONUS BOOK INCLUDED IN THIS VOLUME! The Sheriff of Shelter Valley by USA TODAY bestselling author Tara Taylor Quinn Six months ago, Beth woke up with no memory of her past, a bruised face and a little boy who called her "Mama." Until her memory returns, the most dangerous thing she can do is to fall for the sheriff—the one man who can uncover the truth and destroy the person she's become.
  3. 3. Suspicious
  4. 4. Suspicious

×